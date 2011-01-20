« previous next »
I can see some arguments for Bayern over Liverpool, but not that it would be an easier job with more room for mistakes.  Just look at the number of managers they have tried lately.
At Bayern, winning the league is the bare minimum for an acceptable season, like a top4 for us, and only a CL trophy would be seen as over performance. And their player recruitment is shit. So its set up to fail for the manager.


He's created a problem by making a side better than Bayern. Maybe if we don't win the PL this year (and let's face it, who would have thought we'd be top right now) it would make it easier. What a horrible choice.
He's created a problem by making a side better than Bayern. Maybe if we don't win the PL this year (and let's face it, who would have thought we'd be top right now) it would make it easier. What a horrible choice.

I think that's irrelevant personally. We're not a club that expects the title every season, winning it this season in some ways might take the pressure off as the appetite of the fanbase would be satiated by the recent win.
People need to chill. There's some big, big clubs who are going to be interested in the same names this summer and speculation will happen accordingly.
All this following Klopp is an impossible job is bollocks. No other clubs mentioned are in as strong a position as Liverpool in terms of stability both on and off the pitch. When a big name manager leaves a club the place is usually in a fucking mess with the last incumbent squeezing every last drop to further their own legacy i.e. Ferguson.

Yeah it's very weird logic, ewwww no don't want this amazing, young squad stacked in every area with decent owners and the most patient fans in Europe and presumably a hefty transfer budget, yucckkkk, what manager would want that?! Anyone scared to follow Klopp is a massive lucky escape for us, not that i for one second believe it's a thing anyway.


Spain do have the "Beckham law" that allows some reduction in taxes, but I think is only applicable to foreigners so Xabi wouldn't benefit.


And that Germany church tax is semi-optional, as it is only for those who want to be part of an organised religion.   
It's relatively simple* to declare yourself not part of a church and so no longer liable for the tax.



*For German bureaucracy, at least
Leverkusen are getting rightly pissed off with all the rumours surrounding Xabi and I can't say I blame them. According to them, no one has approached them about their manager and I hope that's the case. They have a title to win.
You'd think that anyone wanting to do this properly would have had a quiet word with the agent to ascertain if there would be interest and then backed respectfully out of the door until the title is won.
You'd think that anyone wanting to do this properly would have had a quiet word with the agent to ascertain if there would be interest and then backed respectfully out of the door until the title is won.

Sure - but that doesn't sell papers/generate clicks
You'd think that anyone wanting to do this properly would have had a quiet word with the agent to ascertain if there would be interest and then backed respectfully out of the door until the title is won.

He's created a problem by making a side better than Bayern. Maybe if we don't win the PL this year (and let's face it, who would have thought we'd be top right now) it would make it easier. What a horrible choice.
They have won 11 seasons in row before this one, while we have one title in over 30 years. They have fans that have never experienced not winning the title.
 Of course they will have much higher expectations.
You'd think that anyone wanting to do this properly would have had a quiet word with the agent to ascertain if there would be interest and then backed respectfully out of the door until the title is won.

That would be the smart thing to do rather than discussing it in public while they fight on. I am pretty sure they will make whoever gets him  pay through the nose for him.
Xabi goes to Bayern, Amorin goes to Chelsea, De Zerbi goes to United. No-one else wants the job because of the Klopp shadow.


Liverpool interview Potter and Hodgson




I'm having a cup half empty day, always think the worst then anything else in life is a bonus, especially when the pressed fueled click bait rumours start getting you wound up.




Chill mate. Sky Germany and Bayern are the same as Sky here and Man Utd - both full of shit.

Xabi dreams of managing us.
Not enough Xabi talk in here.

Has anyone looked at Alonso's career and ever thought he said to himself 'Nah, I don't think I'm confident enough to make the next move to X?'

Fucker was born with the self-assurance that comes from being (a) being really good at football and (b) being really handsome. 

Do you think his career might have been otherwise if (b) had not been true?
Miguel Delaney - who's a total guesser when it comes to moves, really - says that Barcelona want to talk to Amorim about their manager's job.

That's about as much of a scoop as "Big Premier League clubs interested in Musiala." Of course Barca want to talk to Amorim. Why wouldn't they? It's no secret that the competition for top managers is going to be high this year, with us, Barca, Bayern, and pretty likely United and Chelsea all in the mix. I think we're genuinely the most appealing out of any of those clubs in their current state, at least for any manager whose first priorities aren't money or, I dunno, weather. But you wouldn't really blame anyone too much for choosing Barca or Bayern over us. Chelsea, though...I suppose if you were looking to be positive about that choice, you might say "Well, that shows his extreme confidence in his own abilities."
There's been this general assumption in the media that if Xabi were to turn Liverpool down this summer he could wait his time for the job to come up again where he wouldn't have to follow Klopp. I think most of us agree following Klopp would not put Alonso off joining us, but I think assuming that he'll remain top of our manager wishlist past this summer is a total fallacy. For one, we don't cycle through managers like most other clubs. It could be another 6-10 years before the job comes open again. Secondly, let's be honest, as a fanbase if someone openly turns us down—we never ever forget it. The good news is that Xabi knows the club's history and its commitment to managers well enough to know that this job in all likelihood won't be open again for some time and that the relationship between us and himself wouldn't be the same if he were to go anywhere else now.
I'll just put it out there that I, for one, won't harbor any sort of ill will towards Xabi if he opted to reject a move to Liverpool in favour of a move elsewhere (within reason i.e not United or Chelsea) or to stay at Leverkusen. The man has his own proclivities in regards to what he wants out of his managerial career, and he'll be heavily weighing up the pros and cons of every potential scenario this summer. And whatever his chooses to do, I'll respect his decision-making process, even if I don't necessarily agree that what he does is the correct choice.
