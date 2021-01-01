Seems like its fanboy time with Amorim for some people on here. Amorim is a great man manager but after one great season he has then took third place in a generally low tier league and has Sporting just about where they always finish in the top few places.



He also didn't do anything in Europe - Villas Boas achieved way more than he did! The only exception is Mourinho in recent years from such a low tier league who won the CL with Porto. Amorim has done nothing even close to any of that.



Alonso is just far and away the best candidate and not even considering all of his links to the club and everything that brings. It's almost like some are trying to be pessimistic incase we don't get him.



What Alonso is doing is truly on Klopp's level at that time, whether he will maintain that we are yet to see but it's not even a contest between anyone else.



FSG should be throwing the kitchen sink at Alonso.



With respect, this is a lazy take.Amorim has won the league with a Sporting team assembled on a much lower budget than the other big two clubs in Portugal. Benfica and Porto regularly clean up, he has retained the good base and recruited smartly and has had to sell big names every season. His football is also attractive and the players work hard in the system.I don't understand how one can say what you said about Amorim but claim we should throw the kitchen sink at Xabi who has had one season in charge. Is it how it will always be, is it a flash, did he just get lucky with the state of the other teams, etc... Amorim has delivered good results for Sporting CP in the last three seasons, he has a 70% win rate and has 4 pieces of silverware in 3 seasons.Of the two managers, he is the more successful and experienced one, only having his record diminished because it is the Portuguese league, with those people forgetting the corruption from Benfica and Porto in the very same league and their dominance in the last 20 years which he has started to destabilise.PS: they also look good in Europe this side, imagine Sporting CP vs Leverkusen, that would have RAWK excited!