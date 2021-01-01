« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 184331 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Yesterday at 11:59:38 am
Yeah winning the Bundesliga is a much bigger achievement than anything you can do in the Portuguese league.
So Alonso for me.

Alonso for me too. But it will be interesting if Sporting Lisbon are drawn against Leverkusen in the Europa.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline RedSince86

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 01:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Rusty on Yesterday at 01:14:12 pm
If FSG are following a purely data drive; approach, I wonder if that also includes Sarina Wiegman. Probably a long shot for a mega club like us, but would be surprised if some top flight club doesnt give her a go in the near/medium term future.
I always thought the Chelsea Women's Manager would be the first Woman here to coach a Mens team, not sure why she jumped at the Women's USA team, Europe international teams have caught up and passed them now with the powerhouse clubs pumping big money into Women's football.

I liked listening to her when she did Punditry/ co commentary in the recent Men's tournaments.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4402 on: Yesterday at 01:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Rusty on Yesterday at 01:14:12 pm
If FSG are following a purely data drive; approach, I wonder if that also includes Sarina Wiegman. Probably a long shot for a mega club like us, but would be surprised if some top flight club doesnt give her a go in the near/medium term future.
On what planet would Wiegman be assessed on the same level as Alonso, Amorim, Nagelsmann, etc.? She hasn't even overachieved that much, considering the women's team reached the World Cup semis under Phil Neville.
Offline RJH

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4403 on: Yesterday at 01:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Rusty on Yesterday at 01:14:12 pm
If FSG are following a purely data drive; approach, I wonder if that also includes Sarina Wiegman. Probably a long shot for a mega club like us, but would be surprised if some top flight club doesnt give her a go in the near/medium term future.


International football is a different beast to club management, and crossing over from Women's football is only going to increase that gap.
I feel like any data driven approach would struggle to meaningfully compare her to club manager's in the men's game.
Offline PhilV

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4404 on: Yesterday at 02:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:52:11 am
Seems like its fanboy time with Amorim for some people on here. Amorim is a great man manager but after one great season he has then took third place in a generally low tier league and has Sporting just about where they always finish in the top few places.

He also didn't do anything in Europe - Villas Boas achieved way more than he did! The only exception is Mourinho in recent years from such a low tier league who won the CL with Porto. Amorim has done nothing even close to any of that.

Alonso is just far and away the best candidate and not even considering all of his links to the club and everything that brings. It's almost like some are trying to be pessimistic incase we don't get him.

What Alonso is doing is truly on Klopp's level at that time, whether he will maintain that we are yet to see but it's not even a contest between anyone else.

FSG should be throwing the kitchen sink at Alonso.

With respect, this is a lazy take.

Amorim has won the league with a Sporting team assembled on a much lower budget than the other big two clubs in Portugal. Benfica and Porto regularly clean up, he has retained the good base and recruited smartly and has had to sell big names every season. His football is also attractive and the players work hard in the system.

I don't understand how one can say what you said about Amorim but claim we should throw the kitchen sink at Xabi who has had one season in charge. Is it how it will always be, is it a flash, did he just get lucky with the state of the other teams, etc... Amorim has delivered good results for Sporting CP in the last three seasons, he has a 70% win rate and has 4 pieces of silverware in 3 seasons.

Of the two managers, he is the more successful and experienced one, only having his record diminished because it is the Portuguese league, with those people forgetting the corruption from Benfica and Porto in the very same league and their dominance in the last 20 years which he has started to destabilise.

PS: they also look good in Europe this side, imagine Sporting CP vs Leverkusen, that would have RAWK excited!
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4405 on: Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm »
Those quotes from Kenny tell me he's been told it's Xabi.  :D
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4406 on: Yesterday at 02:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Those quotes from Kenny tell me he's been told it's Xabi.  :D

I just can't see how Xabi would stay where he is or choose anyone else right now over coming to us
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4407 on: Yesterday at 02:18:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:33:21 pm
I always thought the Chelsea Women's Manager would be the first Woman here to coach a Mens team, not sure why she jumped at the Women's USA team, Europe international teams have caught up and passed them now with the powerhouse clubs pumping big money into Women's football.

I liked listening to her when she did Punditry/ co commentary in the recent Men's tournaments.

Might have something to do with becoming the highest paid female coach in the world. 
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4408 on: Yesterday at 02:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Those quotes from Kenny tell me he's been told it's Xabi.  :D

So we've found the mole. The bloke who is leaking the team sheets.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4409 on: Yesterday at 02:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Those quotes from Kenny tell me he's been told it's Xabi.  :D

What he said Samuel?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4410 on: Yesterday at 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:12:37 am
Italian league, surely. Walking football.
Yet nearly won the CL last season.

There's a few reasons not to rate Inzaghi (never played or coached outside of Italy, poor level of English for starters) but the pace of Serie A (and Bundesliga given you feel the same concern re. Xabi) is a bit of a red herring IMO.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4411 on: Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:53:51 pm
On what planet would Wiegman be assessed on the same level as Alonso, Amorim, Nagelsmann, etc.? She hasn't even overachieved that much, considering the women's team reached the World Cup semis under Phil Neville.

So we're agreed Phil Neville is an option?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4412 on: Yesterday at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:29:06 pm
Yet nearly won the CL last season.

There's a few reasons not to rate Inzaghi (never played or coached outside of Italy, poor level of English for starters) but the pace of Serie A (and Bundesliga given you feel the same concern re. Xabi) is a bit of a red herring IMO.

Got a very favourable passage to the final by only playing Portuguese and Italian teams tbf. I'd imagine they were favourites at each stage.
Offline Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4413 on: Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Those quotes from Kenny tell me he's been told it's Xabi.  :D

These...?

Quote
"I would have thought it's fairly negative to say how can you follow him [Klopp]. But you just go in and be yourself," said Dalglish.

"You've got 90% of the good ingredients to make it a success for you. If you don't want to come in and have a go, for me they've made the wrong decision.

"But if you come in there and you've got all of that to work with and you trust yourself, and you've got a proper staff, I think it's a great job to get."

Dalglish added: "I don't know where they're going to go. You're not going to get somebody like him [Klopp], but you might get somebody that's successful but in another way.

"I think it's pretty obvious that the relationship that he's got with the fans is important. And for the next guy coming in, if he gets the same relationship then he's off to a good start.

"I'd just like to see somebody who knows what Liverpool is all about and is good at their job. Time will tell if they can bring success."

Cos thats not remotely 'hinty' :D
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4414 on: Yesterday at 02:43:22 pm »
So according to Kenny, "if he gets the same relationship (with the fans) then he's off to a good start", meaning the relationship has to be pre-existing/right there from the beginning. *Nudge nudge wink wink*
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4415 on: Yesterday at 02:48:46 pm »
I don't really think the Portuguese league is a whole lot worse than the German one. The latter has a bit more money of course so the teams at the bottom should be of a better quality but I think the top four in Portugal are just as good as the German counterparts especially given Bayern's position right now. It's a pretty well thought of league with some good quality football, Klopp has mentioned it specifically as being a favourite in the past and as seen by a few signings/scoutings from there the club think it's well worth looking in to. I feel it's a bit of a good time for Portuguese football in general from the strength of the national team to the domestic league itself. Amorim's job has been very impressive, his win rate is superb, and they're playing high scoring football which is good to watch, they might win the league playing that way alone and if they do fair play. Certainly a top choice for our next manager even though I'd go for Alonso if possible.

I promise I am not Julian Ward.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4416 on: Yesterday at 03:00:23 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:43:22 pm
So according to Kenny, "if he gets the same relationship (with the fans) then he's off to a good start", meaning the relationship has to be pre-existing/right there from the beginning. *Nudge nudge wink wink*

To be fair he also literally says: "I don't know where they're going to go."

So unless he's lying people are just reading into it, as much as I would love it to be true.
Offline Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4417 on: Yesterday at 03:10:31 pm »
Could be Rafa then, or Hodgson

Or....Kenny. The dastardly so and so
Offline Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4418 on: Yesterday at 03:18:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:43:22 pm
So according to Kenny, "if he gets the same relationship (with the fans) then he's off to a good start", meaning the relationship has to be pre-existing/right there from the beginning. *Nudge nudge wink wink*

He's throwing his hat in the ring.
Online G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4419 on: Yesterday at 04:24:56 pm »
A couple of weeks ago Jurgen spoke glowingly about Xabi Alonso.
Now Kenny is being a bit more cryptic, but hes talking about the importance of a relationship with the fans, as well as being good at your job.

These two great leaders are telling us, as strongly as they possibly can without being too overt or speaking out of turn, that Xabi Alonso is in the bag.

Proviso
Assuming we dot the I and cross the t. Which I would take as nailing down the wider structure and agreeing terms with Xabi and Leverkusen.
Offline Angelius

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4420 on: Yesterday at 05:11:39 pm »
Yeah, there seems to be nothing in Kennys comments for me. Now Klopps comments about Xabi were much more incriminating - in a good way haha.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4421 on: Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:43:22 pm
So according to Kenny, "if he gets the same relationship (with the fans) then he's off to a good start", meaning the relationship has to be pre-existing/right there from the beginning. *Nudge nudge wink wink*

I watched it all this morning & he didn't once give anything away.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/swLY9OgAzUg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/swLY9OgAzUg</a>
Offline jj2005

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4422 on: Yesterday at 05:36:05 pm »
Was listening to a La Liga journalist last night and he reckons it's most likely that Alonso will stay with Leverkusen till the end of his contract in 26 and then become Real Madrid manager.
When Ancelotti agreed a contract with Madrid until 26, Alonso matched the same date with Leverkusen.
But also said that was Alonso's intention at the time, but an offer of becoming Liverpool manager may change his track
Offline Fromola

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4423 on: Yesterday at 05:55:58 pm »
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 05:36:05 pm
Was listening to a La Liga journalist last night and he reckons it's most likely that Alonso will stay with Leverkusen till the end of his contract in 26 and then become Real Madrid manager.
When Ancelotti agreed a contract with Madrid until 26, Alonso matched the same date with Leverkusen.
But also said that was Alonso's intention at the time, but an offer of becoming Liverpool manager may change his track

Klopp was also contracted until 2026 though.

Didn't a similar thing happen with Gerrard and Rangers? Then he pissed off to Villa soon after.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4424 on: Yesterday at 06:02:11 pm »
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 05:36:05 pm
Was listening to a La Liga journalist last night and he reckons it's most likely that Alonso will stay with Leverkusen till the end of his contract in 26 and then become Real Madrid manager.
When Ancelotti agreed a contract with Madrid until 26, Alonso matched the same date with Leverkusen.
But also said that was Alonso's intention at the time, but an offer of becoming Liverpool manager may change his track
I think you've got that job description confused with Real Madrid PR stooge, which explains those mental gymnastics.

Xabi was offered the opportunity to be fast-tracked (like Zidane) to succeed Ancelotti. Instead, he chose to leave them (again) and head home to Sociedad. Talking of home, he once said "Madrid never felt like home, whereas Liverpool did".
Offline RedG13

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 12:13:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:12:27 am
Youre way low on his salary
Yea correcting it basically 404,000 pounds a week from Liverpool. He has ton of advert money also.
It more then every player. But that basically 2 top end player salaries combined
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 12:40:27 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 05:11:39 pm
Yeah, there seems to be nothing in Kennys comments for me. Now Klopps comments about Xabi were much more incriminating - in a good way haha.
Kenny is a director, he is as close to knowing what is going on as nearly anyone. That said, he could be putting it out there to try and influence the direction of discussion publicly because of his own preference as it may be that FSG really are data driven and I doubt Kenny is more of an emotional intelligence sort of bloke
Offline MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 01:31:30 am »
I watched the podcast where the quotes came from. It was with captain bellend, he clearly didn't know who it was going to be although I'm sure he wants alonso like the rest of us. Kenny doesn't have any inside info.

Amorim sounds great and has more experience but I believe the league there isn't as certain as the bundesliga? For me that is a big thing. If Xabi beats Bayern with Neverkusen who are a lesser version of spurs since they've never won it in their history. That league title would be legendary. Last to beat them was Klopp as well. That's without taking into account the unbeaten run. Most managers will never achieve anything like this in their careers.

In saying all that I'm not up for the whole he knows the club shite. I don't care what they know about the club or if they played here. It should only be performance first and formost with their character and how they deal with media etc further down the list.
Offline kim66

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 01:54:52 am »
I am all for it being Alonso, but if he does go elsewhere.
A long shot, I know but how about Gary ONeil, he knows the club,
fist pumps 😊( but hates it)
Has done well with a limited budget and big names going out.
Possibility ?
Offline jckliew

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 02:05:54 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 03:10:31 pm
Could be Rafa then, or Hodgson

Or....Kenny. The dastardly so and so
Could be Stevie. HOrroRs*
