Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:54:25 pm
It actually wouldn't surprise me if Alonso stayed at Leverkusen for at  least another season as the article suggested.

Based on no knowledge whatsoever that is my feeling also. No need for him to jump now.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3401 on: Today at 12:21:50 am
Wait, only 2 days ago Alonso was a certainty on here for the LFC job if offered it because he said it was his dream managerial position. He said he loves the city but now we dont know because Bayern are fluttering their eyelashes at him. Does that mean we dont believe him anymore or what?
The same Bayern that are a mess or Liverpool Football Club, sitting at the top of the table with a young squad, competing for the quadruple in the most popular league in the world. The inferiority complex some on here have about our club is wild. There isnt a more attractive job in football right now given the wonderful state we are currently in.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3402 on: Today at 12:23:23 am
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm
Based on no knowledge whatsoever that is my feeling also. No need for him to jump now.

This Leverkusan squad will be pillaged in the summer.  He's not staying.
