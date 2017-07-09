« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 103136 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 05:34:21 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 05:19:29 pm
On here hes the second coming of Shankly. Youd have to wonder whether the weight of expectation might end up as a millstone around his neck.

You seem to think he's the worst manager in the world so it's just evening it out
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 05:34:57 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 05:19:29 pm
On here hes the second coming of Shankly. Youd have to wonder whether the weight of expectation might end up as a millstone around his neck.
Yeah, if we get Hodgson back we wouldnt have that problem
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 05:35:49 pm »
Saw yesterday's game - Leverkusen were very impressive. Hope they win it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 05:41:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 10, 2024, 11:28:31 pm
We jumped out in front of the story, it's just a feeling that I got.
Tony Evans made a good point on talksport after the announcement, which is if you get a story like that you put it out straight away. The idea that someone could be sitting on an exclusive like that and not put it out immediately is highly unlikely.

I think the timing was so the club can actively go and start speaking to people, something not possible without the announcement as the cat would have been straight out the bag.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 05:47:19 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Yesterday at 01:46:25 pm
Ok.. Real might be the most desirable club in the world.. But we are Liverpool.. And we are right up there with them in terms of romanticism, if not money, and European Cups..

As for not getting in Alonso now would mean there's a real chance he goes to Bayern, especially is Bayer win the Bundesliga.. There's also the Ancelloti to Brazil shouts and Real might be in for him..

My hope is that it's all sorted already.. Klopp made his feelings clear after the club had a couple of months to sort their shit out and confirm their target.. Remember we like to do most of our dealings out of the press and public eye..

As another poster has already said.. if not Xabi.. WE RIOT..
Being from Liverpool itself it's often easy to forget just how big this club is. To me, it's the club from down the road in the city I was born in and live in. It's only when you travel that you see how massive we are. Globally respected, even if undervalued in the country of our origin.

Make no mistake, the Liverpool job is a massive one. It's also a job where you can build a dynasty and become a genuine legend. Madrid? Great club. No question. But if I'm a manager I'd be weighing up which of potentially building something massive at Liverpool and becoming a legend, or going to Madrid, winning some pots then being out on my arse not long afterwards is best for me.

I agree with you. Liverpool are right up there with Madrid. We are one of the biggest, greatest, most successful clubs in world football. Right in the very top bracket. But we also offer the right man longevity. The chance to build something really special. He gets time and patience. He can be a legend, rather than someone here today and gone tomorrow. That's not always the case at most of the other massive clubs out there.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:06:24 am
No way is Xabi staying at Bayer 04 next season. He'll have watched Bayern exsanguinate Klopp's Dortmund squad, and whatever happens this season (likely a Bundesliga/Cup double) he'll want to make the next step and they won't stand in his way. The cruel tag of Neverkusen will be no more.

No way is Xabi going to Munich next season. That'll be a slap in the face of Leverkusen, just not how he rolls and won't be enough of a "challenge" domestically.

No way is Xabi going to Madrid next season. They have Ancelotti cruising along nicely and Perez is an arrogant prick who thinks he can get Alonso any time he wants with a click of his fingers. He won't be thinking "it's now or never". And Xabi is Basque not a dyed-in-the-wool Madridistra, having turned them down in 2004 and then left the club early/still in his prime as a player, and once again after he got what he wanted, his coaching licence.

So, who's left? The only club he has openly said in an interview he has "dreamt of managing", who he and his son actively support, a club whose Legends team he turns out for, a city he loves where he know he's still adored by the fans, who won't (in the short term) judge him against his predecessor, who are top of the PL with an exciting squad that allows him to pretty much hit the ground running, whilst being free to make important calibrations here and there. Opportunities like this don't come round again, and there's no way he'd turn it down.

I like you.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 05:58:17 pm »
Madrid wont be getting rid of Ancellotti they are going to win La Liga will likely progress well in the CL. Perez likes him as well.
They will i think look to get Klopp in a year or so
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 05:58:53 pm »
You should turn up to his house in a Dirk Kuyt mask mate. Rossi loves him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 06:04:57 pm »
I think the ideal scenario would have been Klopp staying (forever, ideally) for the next two seasons (realistically). In which time Alonso may have moved on to Madrid this summer and done a few years there. Not many Madrid managers last longer than a few years whether successful or not, so it would have been a nice period for him to go and get even more experience at the top level of the game, then on to Liverpool to build something special. Having looked at everyone around though with Klopp leaving soon it definitely looks like the time is right for Alonso to come in and hopefully work his magic.

I think the post above sums it up quite well. Taking the Bayern job now would stand out as a pretty poor decision from Alonso. Huge club like but they've had domestic success on repeat, seemingly until he's come in and done his thing. Maybe in the future but not now. I don't think Ancelotti would have signed a new deal knowing he might get booted soon, and perhaps Madrid have realised there's very few great options out there to replace him. And I do think he'll leave Leverkusen this summer instead of taking them into the Champions League. Very hard to see them winning that or sustaining domestic success given Bayern and even Dortmund. It all makes too much sense, especially given it's the fanbases obvious choice and the one in my opinion the players would like to see, probably.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 06:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:35:50 pm
I expect Amorim would be needing to do a stellar job at another stepping stone role before wed be certain, but I may be wrong.

If its Alonso, theres some very interesting things hed probably do with the existing players. I absolutely expect hed be bringing Hincapie and Wirtz with him, if we could afford. Id imagine Trent would become part of the double pivot and Szoboszlai moved further forward. Bradley might benefit, but I cant see necessarily where Robertson or Endo would factor into plans beyond being back ups.

What I dont want to see is some awful safe pair of hands appointment in a wait-and-see kind of way. Emery, Rose, Silva etc are good coaches but not quite of the calibre needed.

Not that I think he'd be absolutely wedded to the system he has at Leverkusen - would many fans want us to use a back 5? - but Robertson would be a decent LWB no?

I don't think he would keep the same system, because I'm not sure we have the right squad profile for it. Would need at least 1, if not probably 2 CBs, but there's also a question as to what would happen with the forwards. It seems like there has been games where Leverkusen have played with two CAMs flanking the striker (slightly deeper), and rarely do they play with 3 out and out forwards (depending on what you classify Wirtz as, I suppose)? I think in Mac, Trent, Jones and (hopefully) Bajcetic, we'd have good options for the deeper midfielders, but we'd be a bit light in the AM roles - only really Szoboszlai and Elliott, unless you're asking Salah to move deeper and play behind a striker (which might benefit him, I suppose).

The biggest issue as I can see it is whatever new manager comes in is just not going to have much time to think about this stuff or implement their ideas on the training ground with effectively the entire squad playing either in the Euros or Copa America. A lot of our key players will probably get quite far those tournaments too, and so get next to no pre-season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 06:37:27 pm »
Outside of having played for them, what else is making Alonso to madrid talk spread with such an air of inevitability?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 06:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:47:19 pm
Being from Liverpool itself it's often easy to forget just how big this club is. To me, it's the club from down the road in the city I was born in and live in. It's only when you travel that you see how massive we are. Globally respected, even if undervalued in the country of our origin.

Make no mistake, the Liverpool job is a massive one. It's also a job where you can build a dynasty and become a genuine legend. Madrid? Great club. No question. But if I'm a manager I'd be weighing up which of potentially building something massive at Liverpool and becoming a legend, or going to Madrid, winning some pots then being out on my arse not long afterwards is best for me.

I agree with you. Liverpool are right up there with Madrid. We are one of the biggest, greatest, most successful clubs in world football. Right in the very top bracket. But we also offer the right man longevity. The chance to build something really special. He gets time and patience. He can be a legend, rather than someone here today and gone tomorrow. That's not always the case at most of the other massive clubs out there.

Great post, made me realise managers are disposable at Madrid.

Of all the trophies they've won, has any manager actually defined their success? No. Sure they've had great managers who've provided great success, but those managers are almost footnotes in that success. It's just the team and individual stars that are the focus. Who the manager is is beside the point.

That's the complete opposite to Liverpool. We're probably the only club that puts their managers on a pedestal like no other. As long as there's humility, grace and common sense, they are respected. Alonso need not worry if he comes here, we know his character, he's carried himself with the utmost professionalism throughout his career without any ego despite the outrageous success.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2972 on: Yesterday at 06:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:47:19 pm
Being from Liverpool itself it's often easy to forget just how big this club is. To me, it's the club from down the road in the city I was born in and live in. It's only when you travel that you see how massive we are. Globally respected, even if undervalued in the country of our origin.

Make no mistake, the Liverpool job is a massive one. It's also a job where you can build a dynasty and become a genuine legend. Madrid? Great club. No question. But if I'm a manager I'd be weighing up which of potentially building something massive at Liverpool and becoming a legend, or going to Madrid, winning some pots then being out on my arse not long afterwards is best for me.

I agree with you. Liverpool are right up there with Madrid. We are one of the biggest, greatest, most successful clubs in world football. Right in the very top bracket. But we also offer the right man longevity. The chance to build something really special. He gets time and patience. He can be a legend, rather than someone here today and gone tomorrow. That's not always the case at most of the other massive clubs out there.

I was only thinking this the other day. Real Madrid have a conveyor belt when it comes to managers. Winning trophies there is expected. Not winning trophies is more than frowned upon, it usually ends in the sack. Whoever gets the job at our great club will know he'll be allowed the time - unless his name is Roy Hodgson - to build his team & implement his way of playing. The most important thing is though, Xabi knows how much he's loved & respected by the LFC fanbase. & that'll probably go a long way when it comes to him making a decision.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2973 on: Yesterday at 07:09:57 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 06:42:11 pm
Great post, made me realise managers are disposable at Madrid.

Of all the trophies they've won, has any manager actually defined their success? No. Sure they've had great managers who've provided great success, but those managers are almost footnotes in that success. It's just the team and individual stars that are the focus. Who the manager is is beside the point.

That's the complete opposite to Liverpool. We're probably the only club that puts their managers on a pedestal like no other. As long as there's humility, grace and common sense, they are respected. Alonso need not worry if he comes here, we know his character, he's carried himself with the utmost professionalism throughout his career without any ego despite the outrageous success.

The 'boss' at Madrid is whoever the president is, the 'boss' at Liverpool is whoever the manager is.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2974 on: Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:37:27 pm
Outside of having played for them, what else is making Alonso to madrid talk spread with such an air of inevitability?
Madrid usually getting what they want.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2975 on: Yesterday at 07:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 06:19:30 pm
Some good points, and hard to say how wedded Alonso is to his system, given we havent enough data to know what type of manager Alonso really is, tactically speaking.

Robertson doesnt really strike me as an Alonso wing back - if were indulging the idea he would absolutely be dogmatic to his system. In fairness though, neither does Trent. Robertson lacks the technical ability on the inside and is too one-footed to open up defences with clever transitions in the way a Grimaldo does, nor does he have that ghosting goal-threat of Frimpong, whos numbers detail more like a winger. However, Alonso may have other ideas or look at ideas closer to player profile. Its just that big, successful managers of recent years have always moulded players and signings to the philosophy rather than compromise with pragmatism. Im not sure theres space to be pragmatic in such a role at such a time.

The difference with Trent is that he does have the skillset to be an Alonso pivot, but that would necessitate a proper attacking right full back.

Lots of questions. Im trying to enjoy Klopps last months but Ive been thinking about this a lot.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2976 on: Yesterday at 07:25:45 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm
Madrid usually getting what they want.

They've not said they want him. In fact  Ancelotti has been given a 2 year extension.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2977 on: Yesterday at 07:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:25:45 pm
They've not said they want him. In fact  Ancelotti has been given a 2 year extension.

He seems like the perfect manager for them right now too.  Don't see him going anywhere anytime soon especially since Barcelona are in such a shit financial position.  Madrid should win the league regularly for a while I would think.   
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2978 on: Yesterday at 07:56:18 pm »
Rubes and Xabi are going toe to toe, Rubes team hammering Braga 5-0 tonight, not going down without a fight.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2979 on: Yesterday at 08:03:40 pm »
Watched Sportings game tonight out of curiosity as I couldnt be bothered with the Mancs game against a rapidly failing Villa.

Interesting that Amorim and Alonso play very, very similar set ups and systems. Is this something that has been made a priority on the basis of the clubs analysts findings or is it coincidence as this innovation is starting to become popular?

Interesting either way.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2980 on: Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm »
Pep Lijnders will probably get it. Might be too big a risk to totally start over again with a brand new coaching team. Imagine if the club did that in when Shanks left in 1974, success leaves clues. The club are so ingrained with how we play and how we develop players, I can't see the club not wanting to try and keep hold of everything, apart from Klopp. We've got too many talented young players in the squad or on the fringes of the squad, that don't need a total upheaval at this stage of their development. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 08:16:48 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm
Madrid usually getting what they want.

Rafa, Klopp, Wenger.... all rejected approaches from Madrid.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2982 on: Yesterday at 08:17:46 pm »
Pep Lijnders is leaving. How many times must it be said?   :butt
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2983 on: Yesterday at 08:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:17:46 pm
Pep Lijnders is leaving. How many times must it be said?   :butt
If the club offered him it, he'd be mad not to take it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2984 on: Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 08:21:55 pm
If the club offered him it, he'd be mad not to take it.

If the club had offered it to him, he wouldnt be leaving. Which they havent. So he is.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2985 on: Yesterday at 08:33:04 pm »
Lijnders I reckon will get the Porto job or might even be a Amorim/Alonso replacement if either leave their respective clubs.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2986 on: Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 08:21:55 pm
If the club offered him it, he'd be mad not to take it.

They haven;t though and it's been confirmed by the club all 3 Klopp deputies are leaving.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2987 on: Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:24:47 pm
If the club had offered it to him, he wouldnt be leaving. Which they havent. So he is.
I'd be shocked if the club have completed the process, regarding the new manager. I doubt anybody has been offered anything.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2988 on: Yesterday at 08:46:00 pm »
12 years since my last post! Alonso hype!!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2989 on: Yesterday at 08:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:47:19 pm
Being from Liverpool itself it's often easy to forget just how big this club is. To me, it's the club from down the road in the city I was born in and live in. It's only when you travel that you see how massive we are. Globally respected, even if undervalued in the country of our origin.

Make no mistake, the Liverpool job is a massive one. It's also a job where you can build a dynasty and become a genuine legend. Madrid? Great club. No question. But if I'm a manager I'd be weighing up which of potentially building something massive at Liverpool and becoming a legend, or going to Madrid, winning some pots then being out on my arse not long afterwards is best for me.

I agree with you. Liverpool are right up there with Madrid. We are one of the biggest, greatest, most successful clubs in world football. Right in the very top bracket. But we also offer the right man longevity. The chance to build something really special. He gets time and patience. He can be a legend, rather than someone here today and gone tomorrow. That's not always the case at most of the other massive clubs out there.

Absolutely. If every single club job in the world became available and a manager had his pick, there wouldn't be many, if any, above the Liverpool job because it has everything you could possibly want to succeed as a manager. Squad, stadium, facilities, fans, time, the league, well run, iconic, successful. It's almost the perfect job. And I say almost because of the man you have to follow  :)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2990 on: Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:23:47 pm
Some good points, and hard to say how wedded Alonso is to his system, given we havent enough data to know what type of manager Alonso really is, tactically speaking.

Robertson doesnt really strike me as an Alonso wing back - if were indulging the idea he would absolutely be dogmatic to his system. In fairness though, neither does Trent. Robertson lacks the technical ability on the inside and is too one-footed to open up defences with clever transitions in the way a Grimaldo does, nor does he have that ghosting goal-threat of Frimpong, whos numbers detail more like a winger. However, Alonso may have other ideas or look at ideas closer to player profile. Its just that big, successful managers of recent years have always moulded players and signings to the philosophy rather than compromise with pragmatism. Im not sure theres space to be pragmatic in such a role at such a time.

The difference with Trent is that he does have the skillset to be an Alonso pivot, but that would necessitate a proper attacking right full back.

Lots of questions. Im trying to enjoy Klopps last months but Ive been thinking about this a lot.

Yeah it's a fair point in terms of what you're looking for in terms of a wing back - if you're just wanting someone to bomb up and down all game long and offer support in both attack and defence then I think Robbo's fine, but if you're wanting a bite more guile maybe not. Interesting that Leverkusen's 2nd and 3rd top scorers are the wing backs, Grimaldo with 10 and Frimpong with 8 in all competitions! If that's a pre-requisite, then I don't see Robertson getting many goals (Trent would, but I also don't really see him as a wing back, he's more likely to move inside I think like you say). Though I don't think we'd be looking to sign two new wing backs, so either Bradley gets the spot on the right or we stick with Robertson (all other things being equal).

It's a strange set-up at Leverkusen though - like if you look at their top scorers in the league (assuming this is close to their "first-choice" 11, with them rotating in other competitions) it sort of shows my one concern with that set-up and how it would translate here. You've got Boniface (obviously, he's their striker), then the wing-backs (I'm not sure we have goalscoring wing backs?). But then it's two CAMs (Wirtz and Hofmann with 5 each), then a defender with 4, then you're getting down to your back up forwards who are in the 1-4 range. We've actually scored almost the same number of league goals, but overwhelmingly our goals come from our forwards - you're not fitting all of Salah, Nunez and Jota into the system Alonso players and even fitting two of them in would require a bit of a re-work.

I just don't think we have the players to play his current set-up which is fine, it's not a given he'd be looking to do that anyway. But it makes it hard to assess how he'd work here as a coach when we don't have bags of evidence on what exactly an Alonso side is. (Disclaimer - I do still want Xabi).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2991 on: Yesterday at 08:53:45 pm »
Any fresh rumours?  :P
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2992 on: Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 08:51:35 pm
Good post and I share the questions of how exactly wed look to set up if Alonso came on board.

If youre doing exact like for likes, Trent comes inside as one of two 6s, Salah plays closer to Nunez with probably Szoboszlai pushed up into the 10 too, which then asks the question of the stock of wide players we have. Grimaldo and Frimpong are essentially wingers/playmakers and dont contribute massively defensively, albeit they operate a bit of a see-saw motion as one stays back when the other goes. Hincapie is crucial to this as a fast, left-footed played who drops into the fullback position or goes compact on the left of a three. Konate is capable of that on the right, Id say youd need to go and get Hincapie as the specialist to do that with Virgil central.

Its interesting because its not a case of getting a Klopp clone or someone who even plays the same formation or system, what Leverkusen do and how they do it is drastically different to our attacking patterns.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2993 on: Yesterday at 09:16:30 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 08:45:50 pm
I'd be shocked if the club have completed the process, regarding the new manager. I doubt anybody has been offered anything.

Nobody is saying they have offered anyone anything. But we know they havent offered him the job. So hes leaving.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2994 on: Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm »
I could do it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2995 on: Yesterday at 10:44:11 pm »
I hope Ljinders goes to management and really succeeds. He stepped up into a huge role in the coaching team and we've honestly been brilliant as a team. He got so much stick over the book but he comes across as a great coach who loves football and he deserves success IMO
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2996 on: Yesterday at 10:48:10 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 08:53:45 pm
Any fresh rumours?  :P
Quote
Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes says he is "sure" that Xabi Alonso will still be their manager next season, despite the 42-year-old being heavily linked with a return to Liverpool.

And when asked after the game if Alonso would still be Levekursen's manager next season, sporting director Rolfes told German broadcaster SPORT1 :

"Yes, I'm sure.

"One [reason] is the contract. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club. He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there's no change in the team.

"We will definitely have a top team available next year. These are all points that - in addition to contracts - coaches like Xabi, but also players who [attract] interest, often stay with us."
Well there's this guy who only joined them last August, but he's clearly delusional on many levels if he thinks contracts are binding, that key players from this team won't get poached, and Xabi is staying ::)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2997 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm »
Just considering Alonso 3421 vs our squad. Hypothetical..

At CB - Matip probably leaves. You have Virgil, Gomez, Konate and Quansah as viable options. Given the injury records and volume of games you're going to need one more minimum. After that in emergency circumstances you could use Robertson or Endo. Bajcetic could develop into an option there too.

At left wing back, you've got Robertson and Tsimikas. Both possess the energy and work rate to get up and down. Alonso's wing backs score though. These teo aren't the best finishers.

At central midfield he uses two players instead of the three we use now. Thiago probably leaves. Competition here is big. MacAllister, Endo, Jones, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Morton and Trent all possible options for two spots. It would be interesting to see what Alonso would make of that group. Morton would probably need to get away and play again. It seems Alonso's 2 central midfielders and disciplined all rounders capable of of high volume short sharp passing and quickly playing through lines. MacAllister and Endo fit that well, Jones too. Szoboszlai is capable but it feels like he could be more useful closer to goal. Trent I'm really not sure about in midfield. Having defensive weaknesses can equally harm you in midfield as well as full back. It really feels like a decision needs made this summer on where his future lies and we go from there. Gravenberch feels to me like someone who doesn't really fit well in Alonso's formation. Hypothetically if he wanted to use this at Liverpool then Gravenberch would either have to work on his defensive discipline and ball retention/passing volume or look to find and attacking positions. Both feel like a stretch.

At right wing back you have Trent and Bradley. Both excellent options. Would be really interesting to see Trent at wing back. Both players are dangerous in attack and have goals and assists in them. A fully committed Trent buying in to wing back might be the way forward, with Bradley as a very capable understudy. If Trent is moved into midfield then you'd have a case for right wing back needing strengthened. There doesn't seem to be a huge issue to solve in central midfield that Trent solves in my mind. It feels like finding a position for him rather than anything else.

In the two attacking midfield positions you have a range of options. Diaz, Jota, Salah, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo. There's some adjusting to do from this group. The likes of Jones and Szoboszlai could be eyed as central midfielders rather than attacking midfielders so they have options to get into the side. Gakpo and Jota too as the central striker. So in the main the players with the most likely route to the first team via the attacking midfielder slots are Salah, Diaz and Elliott. Diaz and Salah aren't exactly used to that but Salah did play more inverted a lot in the past. Both are very intelligent players who are well capable of adjusting quickly to the role. For Elliott, this type of formation might just be the making of him. He's not a quick wideman but he is a great connector and has a passing range from those spaces that provides assists. This could suit him perfectly.

At striker with Nunez, Jota and Gakpo as options and Salah as an alternative you've got enough.

So, based on the above, I'd assume Alonso would need to make some bold decisions around Trent, Gravenberch, Robertson and Tsimikas. The Trent situation is probably the biggest of all as it has a knock on impact on the midfielder spots available and then the right back cover. You'd need another one if he becomes a midfielder. Personally I'd like to see him at right wing back with licence to get right around the box, putting those crosses in.

All in all the squad fits fairly well if Alonso wanted to adopt 3421. Players would need to adjust of course but you'd be confident that the majority will adjust and flourish. He'd probably want another centre back and then I think he'd want to assess the squad in the new shape and take it from there. Being picky I'm sure he'd want the left wing backs to have more of a scoring threat, his central midfield to be taller and his attacking midfield to be more obviously suitable but that just needs to be seen in action before real judgement can be made.

We just have to enjoy this final chapter now and be thankful Klopp decided to leave with a squad in place ready for the future.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #2998 on: Today at 04:34:42 am »
feel like pure shit just want Alonso
