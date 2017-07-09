Just considering Alonso 3421 vs our squad. Hypothetical..



At CB - Matip probably leaves. You have Virgil, Gomez, Konate and Quansah as viable options. Given the injury records and volume of games you're going to need one more minimum. After that in emergency circumstances you could use Robertson or Endo. Bajcetic could develop into an option there too.



At left wing back, you've got Robertson and Tsimikas. Both possess the energy and work rate to get up and down. Alonso's wing backs score though. These teo aren't the best finishers.



At central midfield he uses two players instead of the three we use now. Thiago probably leaves. Competition here is big. MacAllister, Endo, Jones, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Morton and Trent all possible options for two spots. It would be interesting to see what Alonso would make of that group. Morton would probably need to get away and play again. It seems Alonso's 2 central midfielders and disciplined all rounders capable of of high volume short sharp passing and quickly playing through lines. MacAllister and Endo fit that well, Jones too. Szoboszlai is capable but it feels like he could be more useful closer to goal. Trent I'm really not sure about in midfield. Having defensive weaknesses can equally harm you in midfield as well as full back. It really feels like a decision needs made this summer on where his future lies and we go from there. Gravenberch feels to me like someone who doesn't really fit well in Alonso's formation. Hypothetically if he wanted to use this at Liverpool then Gravenberch would either have to work on his defensive discipline and ball retention/passing volume or look to find and attacking positions. Both feel like a stretch.



At right wing back you have Trent and Bradley. Both excellent options. Would be really interesting to see Trent at wing back. Both players are dangerous in attack and have goals and assists in them. A fully committed Trent buying in to wing back might be the way forward, with Bradley as a very capable understudy. If Trent is moved into midfield then you'd have a case for right wing back needing strengthened. There doesn't seem to be a huge issue to solve in central midfield that Trent solves in my mind. It feels like finding a position for him rather than anything else.



In the two attacking midfield positions you have a range of options. Diaz, Jota, Salah, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo. There's some adjusting to do from this group. The likes of Jones and Szoboszlai could be eyed as central midfielders rather than attacking midfielders so they have options to get into the side. Gakpo and Jota too as the central striker. So in the main the players with the most likely route to the first team via the attacking midfielder slots are Salah, Diaz and Elliott. Diaz and Salah aren't exactly used to that but Salah did play more inverted a lot in the past. Both are very intelligent players who are well capable of adjusting quickly to the role. For Elliott, this type of formation might just be the making of him. He's not a quick wideman but he is a great connector and has a passing range from those spaces that provides assists. This could suit him perfectly.



At striker with Nunez, Jota and Gakpo as options and Salah as an alternative you've got enough.



So, based on the above, I'd assume Alonso would need to make some bold decisions around Trent, Gravenberch, Robertson and Tsimikas. The Trent situation is probably the biggest of all as it has a knock on impact on the midfielder spots available and then the right back cover. You'd need another one if he becomes a midfielder. Personally I'd like to see him at right wing back with licence to get right around the box, putting those crosses in.



All in all the squad fits fairly well if Alonso wanted to adopt 3421. Players would need to adjust of course but you'd be confident that the majority will adjust and flourish. He'd probably want another centre back and then I think he'd want to assess the squad in the new shape and take it from there. Being picky I'm sure he'd want the left wing backs to have more of a scoring threat, his central midfield to be taller and his attacking midfield to be more obviously suitable but that just needs to be seen in action before real judgement can be made.



We just have to enjoy this final chapter now and be thankful Klopp decided to leave with a squad in place ready for the future.