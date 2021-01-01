Not sure where this "oh he'll be off to Real as soon as..." comes from,



Worth remembering that Xabi is Basque and turned down Madrid in 2004. Then in 2009, after his irreconcilable falling out with Rafa the season before (the Inter game coinciding with the birth of his first child, then the unseemly Gareth Barry debacle, and with the club in toxic disarray under the Tumours, you can hardly blame him for looking elsewhere. Especially as he was still trying to nail down a starting berth in the WC-winning national team (a certain Marcos Senna was the preferred pick). And at that time, Perez was on his Spanish Crusade, hoovering up all home-grown talent, so it was a purely professional decision that was great for Xabi's career as well as a familiar environment for the family. Not his fault we pissed that 30m euro up against a flaky Italian wall.



He then surprisingly left for Bayern, as he admitted, to play and learn under Guardiola (not the most political of admissions). After 3 years and then retiring at Bayern, he took on the offer of an academy role at Madrid given the mandatory requirement to get his UEFA Pro license. They probably figured he'd stick around like Zidane but once he had what he wanted, he left Real Madrid again, and "went home" to San Sebastián, and then onward as we know to Leverkusen.



Essentially, Real Madrid served a purpose in Alonso's career, but I see no evidence (turning them down as a highly sought after 22 year old, years later winning stuff but leaving them whilst still in his prime for another challenge, going back to get his coaching license and then leaving them yet again) that he has any great burning desire for the club. Gratitude? Sure. Affection even maybe, but deep-rooted passion? Is there an equivalent interview with a high profile Spanish journo where he says he's "dreamt of managing Real Madrid"? (and why would you if you consider what a hiding to nothing that job is, with the constant knee-jerk media scrutiny, the whims of Perez etc.).



Whereas, we definitely know how he feels about Liverpool.