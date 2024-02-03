What system a manager uses at his current club is such a pointless thing to look at when thinking of who Klopps replacement will be. Id be focusing more on the playing style, principles of play and their plans with possession. Do they press high? Does their back line push up or drop off? Do they look to create overloads down the flanks? Are they strong against the low block? More transitions? There are so many other things to look at rather than essentially what their low block defensive shape is. Formations mean very little in the modern game, its so much more fluid and most managers adapt their system to suit personnel, especially early in their reigns at clubs with few transfer windows to shape their desired system. You also end up with things like Man City last year, who almost stumbled on a system playing 4 centre halves that was the most effective at preventing counter attacks since Guardiola arrived here. Theres no way anybody wouldve predicted that was the next tactical zag by Guardiola when they announced the Akanji signing.



Im far more intrigued to see how Alonso manages in the business end of the season in the league and how he sets up in home/away legs of European KO ties. His man management already seems very advanced, he appears most like Ancelotti of all his previous managers; one of Ancelottis greatest strengths is his ability to set sides up in Europe. Im intrigued to see how bold Xabi is in these games.