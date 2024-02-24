« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details  (Read 48779 times)

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 08:24:01 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:02:17 pm
I only saw one or two young lads who were Liverpool fans scaling the fench our end. It was all the locals.

Dont think itll be easy to get through all the checks and bunk in

It'll just be carnage trying to get through the check points
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 08:25:26 pm »
Lfc Website

Safety and security

The League Cup final this weekend is the first major event at Wembley since phase one of major works were completed to further improve security at the national stadium.

Alongside the structural changes, this weekend you will also see enhanced staffing levels both by the stadium and the Metropolitan Police. Please arrive early to ensure a speedy entry into the stadium.

Please follow the wayfinding at Wembley to get you to the correct colour zone and entrance, and your match ticket will have a recommended specified entry time, and fans are advised to arrive at this allotted time.

Ticket checks will also be in place before you reach the entrances. Please factor these important security measures into your plans for Sunday.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm »
Getting in fairly early for this one, its worth the extra few quid for a pint or two to avoid potential carnage.

Im hoping its just social media giving a warped view but Im seeing a lot of dickheads saying theyre intending on bunking in.

The fencing is for the FanZone though:

https://x.com/spiritofshankly/status/1761131876788392236?s=46
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:53:31 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline red annie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 929
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 08:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 11:51:31 am
There's the Globe directly opposite but don't know if that'll be red or blue. There's also the Barley Mow on Dorset Street

Last time it was very aggressively Chelsea
Logged

Offline jdet90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • Up the Reds
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 10:02:17 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 01:45:17 pm
We got off at Baker Street last League Cup final in the hunt for a pint. The Globe opposite the underground station is a Chelsea pub - must have been around a thousand of them around it, so avoid like the plague. We walked up away from there to The Volunteer which ended up being decent and all Liverpool. Don't know if it would be the same again or not, but the Globe seems to be a Chelsea tradition.

Nice one will give the Volunteer a go.
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 10:22:55 am »
Does anyone ever go to Preston Road or North Wembley afterwards to avoid the queues. Assume there would be no issues getting on the train from either of these stations.
Logged

Online DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 11:06:33 am »
Any pubs to go to tonight for us?
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Online DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 11:07:55 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm
Getting in fairly early for this one, its worth the extra few quid for a pint or two to avoid potential carnage.

Im hoping its just social media giving a warped view but Im seeing a lot of dickheads saying theyre intending on bunking in.

The fencing is for the FanZone though:

https://x.com/spiritofshankly/status/1761131876788392236?s=46

Looks grim that
Logged
Liverpool is our religion, Anfield is our church.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • Internet terrorist
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 11:35:25 am »
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online rk1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 12:33:01 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 10:22:55 am
Does anyone ever go to Preston Road or North Wembley afterwards to avoid the queues. Assume there would be no issues getting on the train from either of these stations.

Yeah we walk to Preston Road. Takes 30 mins but no queues and straight in train to Hillingdon
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 