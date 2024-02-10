« previous next »
League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details

EUROKINGS

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 04:29:40 pm
how low down the waiting list is it likely to go?
Dagro

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 04:29:55 pm
Does the email say how many extra tickets the club got from the EFL and Wembley?
upthereds1993

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 04:39:30 pm
Quote from: EUROKINGS on Yesterday at 04:29:40 pm
how low down the waiting list is it likely to go?

Anyone's guess. For reference, the 2022 FA semi final was a similar position ticketwise. We were given a few extra blocks which City failed to sell after our first waiting list sale. This resulted in 1500 odd tickets being available for waiting list positions 650-1605.

There were another two additional sales after this and the game ended up selling out on waiting list position 2626. Although there was a rail strike on the day of the game which possibly effected take-up and it was obviously a semi-final, not an actual final.

30fiver

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 04:55:00 pm
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 04:39:30 pm
Anyone's guess. For reference, the 2022 FA semi final was a similar position ticketwise. We were given a few extra blocks which City failed to sell after our first waiting list sale. This resulted in 1500 odd tickets being available for waiting list positions 650-1605.

There were another two additional sales after this and the game ended up selling out on waiting list position 2626. Although there was a rail strike on the day of the game which possibly effected take-up and it was obviously a semi-final, not an actual final

And it was a creditless match
upthereds1993

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 05:00:22 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:55:00 pm
And it was a creditless match, and not an actual final

That's pretty much what I said in my caveat?
30fiver

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 05:00:22 pm
That's pretty much what I said in my caveat?

Missed the last bit :D
theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 06:05:10 pm
Can anyone advise. Going by train. How long would be best to leave it for a return from euston after the game. Dont want to end up missing my train home. Looking at 8:30pm to be safe.
Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 06:14:28 pm
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 06:05:10 pm
Can anyone advise. Going by train. How long would be best to leave it for a return from euston after the game. Dont want to end up missing my train home. Looking at 8:30pm to be safe.

Game should finish by about 6pm worst case scenario if theres ET and pens - potential trophy lift 30 mins or so - should be out the ground by about 6-45 which then allows you 1-45 to get to Euston, should be absolutely sound.
theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 06:15:50 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:14:28 pm
Game should finish by about 6pm worst case scenario if theres ET and pens - potential trophy lift 30 mins or so - should be out the ground by about 6-45 which then allows you 1-45 to get to Euston, should be absolutely sound.

Thankyou for that. Much appreciated
Jm55

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 06:15:50 pm
Thankyou for that. Much appreciated

No worries - probably sounds obvious but just dont fuck around - get towards an exit of the ground about 5 before you want to leave and weave through the crowds to get closer to the front  when youre going down Wembley way towards the tube station etc - youll probably end up well ahead of time but better that than the alternative.
Barry Banana

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 06:25:46 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
No worries - probably sounds obvious but just dont fuck around - get towards an exit of the ground about 5 before you want to leave and weave through the crowds to get closer to the front  when youre going down Wembley way towards the tube station etc - youll probably end up well ahead of time but better that than the alternative.

Dont get the tube from Wembley Park. Overground will save you an hour.
red_Mark1980

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 07:16:19 pm
Tell you what. Wembley could do with a few more stations.
saltysam

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 07:41:49 pm
So what would be the best station to get back to Euston quickest? Wembley Central?
ScouserTom

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 07:47:05 pm
Will it be possible to have 2 tickets downloaded to 1 phone?
hoppyLFC

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on February 10, 2024, 07:21:10 am
Got 3 charter train tickets for sale. £130 each FV.
Due to Change of travel plans.
Liverpool South Parkway for Wembley and return.
Bought from Worldchoice sports for £130 each ( they have upped them to £160 now).
Can supply emails etc to prove.
Give me a shout if interested.

Now sold
30fiver

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 09:36:50 pm
Quote from: saltysam on Yesterday at 07:41:49 pm
So what would be the best station to get back to Euston quickest? Wembley Central?

Yeah probs, direct and a bit of a walk not as rammed as the other two
upthereds1993

Re: League Cup Final 2024 vs Chelsea Ticket Details
Reply #976 on: Today at 08:08:21 am
Quote from: ScouserTom on Yesterday at 07:47:05 pm
Will it be possible to have 2 tickets downloaded to 1 phone?

Pretty sure you can
