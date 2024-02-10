how low down the waiting list is it likely to go?



Anyone's guess. For reference, the 2022 FA semi final was a similar position ticketwise. We were given a few extra blocks which City failed to sell after our first waiting list sale. This resulted in 1500 odd tickets being available for waiting list positions 650-1605.There were another two additional sales after this and the game ended up selling out on waiting list position 2626. Although there was a rail strike on the day of the game which possibly effected take-up and it was obviously a semi-final, not an actual final.