LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024

LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Come on Redmen!!
I am writing this just after our draw against Fulham that has got us to Wembley to play Chelsea in the League Cup final.
So, on Sunday we are back to the FA Cup after our win against Arsenal in early January.
I asked to do this op because I lived near Norwich for nearly thirty years before moving back home. My daughters were brought up Reds and both live in Liverpool now, but still speak with a bit of a Norfolk drawl!
Some stats for you, over the years we have beaten them 41 times, drawn 15 times and lost 14 times.
My first trip to Carrow Rd was to watch us lose 1-0 in May 1993, but over the years our record against them was great and I was able to witness two Suarez hat tricks and a 5-4 as well as a close win in 2014 when we thought we were going to win the league. It is OK being known as a Red in Norwich 👍.
At home, their memorable game was beating us on the last match in front of the standing Kop. They have not beaten us since!
The last time we played them was two years ago in the FA Cup and we won 2-1 in an uncomfortable game before we went on to win the trophy. Taki scored both our goals.
Norwich are eighth this season in the Championship on 41 points after 29 matches and have a +2 goal difference having lost 1-0 to Leeds tonight. Their manager is Jurgens mate, David Wagner.
We ought to win this and I will be at Anfield hoping to see us do so. What team we play is the only reason for any concern as we are at home to twelve man Chelsea next Wednesday night.
I expect Virgil, Gomez, McAllister and Nunez to start on the bench. We have Trent, Robbo and Szoboszlai coming back, do they start?
I assume Allison will be back in goal and expect to see Quansah and Konate as centre backs. Not sure who the full backs will be, could be Beck and Chambers starting and Trent and Robbo to come on, or the reverse.
Midfield likely to be Jones as the six, Elliott and either Dom, Clark or Gravenberch and I think it will be Jota, Gakpo and Gordon up front.
Difficult to predict, based on who did ninety today, thoughts?
Norwich have a lively lad called Rowe we need to be aware of as well as Sargent, who scored against us last time.
Pretty sure we will win and hope we use this to manage the return of those who were injured effectively. Expect Jota will be decisive.
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Hopefully Norwich might be in for a nasty surprise from our team sheet considering the players we need to play back into fitness.
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Hopefully minutes for Trent, Robbo and Dom.
Hopefully rests for Mac, VVD, Gomez, Diaz.

Chelsea 3 days later, and theyll have two extra days rest.
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Id like to see Gomez get a rest. Hes played a lot recently for a player with a history of picking up injuries and we have another game hes needed for midweek. Id be sharing the left back minutes between Beck and Robbo and go something like the following:.

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Quansah Beck
Grav McConnell Jones
Gordon Jota Gakpo

Robbo and Clark to get minutes off the bench. In reality though I think Klopp may go for Mac over McConnell and Diaz or Nunez in the front 3 instead of Gordon.
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Norwich lost 1-0 at Leeds tonight, chances are they'll make changes for this too as league football is more important for them. We should be able to field a strong team with changes.

Kelleher
Trent   Quansah   Konate   Robbo
Gravenberch   Clark   Elliot
Gordon   Jota   Gakpo

Something like that, should end up being quite strong. If Trent can't do 90 then start/bring on Bradley. Same with Beck for Robertson. Minutes for Szoboszlai would be nice too. Five changes so the likes of Konate don't have to play 90. To be honest, I don't think fitness should be a huge issue right now providing you're not injured. There hasn't been a pile up of games and rotation here should help. Will get a bit harder in February but for the time being we should manage with players coming back.
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
I’d like to see Gomez get a rest. He’s played a lot recently for a player with a history of picking up injuries and we have another game he’s needed for midweek. I’d be sharing the left back minutes between Beck and Robbo and go something like the following:.

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Quansah Beck
Grav McConnell Jones
Gordon Jota Gakpo

Robbo and Clark to get minutes off the bench. In reality though I think Klopp may go for Mac over McConnell and Diaz or Nunez in the front 3 instead of Gordon.

Bradley needs a rest too? Don't get me wrong but a kid to play 3 times in one week with that intensity is asking alot. I would start Robertson and maybe try Beck at right back?
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Re: LFC vs Norwich City FA Cup 4th Round Anfield 14:30 hrs Sun 28 Jan 2024
Its all on whether Robertson will be available to start against Chelsea. If he is , one of gomez or Bradley will play against Norwich and the other will get rested. If both need to start against Chelsea they might share the 90 at right back against Norwich . Not sure if Trent will come back in time to be in contention to start midweek.

In midfield we need to protect Mac and jones and give Dom minutes. Against Chelsea and Arsenal we will need that midfield 3.

Upfront again Nunez and Jota are key so I expect Gakpo and diaz to get minutes against Norwich

Alisson
Bradley Qansah Konate Robertson
Grav Dom Clark
Elliott Gakpo Diaz

With beck for robbo, Jones for Dom and Jota or Nunez only if required on 70 minutes
