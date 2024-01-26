Poll

Who are the worst divers the league has ever seen? Give me Names and I'll add them and then we can vote!

David Beckham (English)
Bruno Fernandes (Portuguese)
Luis Suarez (Uruguayan)
Michael Owen  (English)
Didier Drogba (Ivorian)
Jack Grealish (English)
Harry Kane (English)
Jamie Vardy (English)
Wilfried Zaha (Ivorian)
Dan James (Welsh)
Marcus Rashford (English)
Paul Scholes (English)
Alan Shearer (English)
Wayne Rooney (English)
Gary Linekar (English)
Eden Hazard (Belgian)
James Maddison (English)
Kieran Trippier (English)
Deli Ali (English)
Anthony Gordon (English)
Jürgen Klinsmann (German)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portuguese)
Bukayo Saka (English)
Gabrial Jesus (Brazillian)
Robert Pires (French)
Ruud van Nistelrooy (Dutch)
Ashley Young (English)
Gareth Bale (Welsh)
Jordan Ayew (Ghanian)
Raheem Sterling (English)
Arjen Roben (Dutch)
David Ginola (French)
Ashley Barnes (English)
Ziltoids a-spicy-a-cheesy-a-meatballs!
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #80 on: January 26, 2024, 10:21:39 am
Cant believe Im out on my own with Ashley Barnes, he was horrendous for it.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #81 on: January 26, 2024, 10:24:27 am
I can't believe no one has mentioned Klinsmann he was one of the worst for it and also that annoying way he celebrated goals as well.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #82 on: January 26, 2024, 02:32:01 pm
Was it Nani who was rolling around in his death throes, but when the ref moved off he got up ran in front of the ref and then resumed said death throes?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #83 on: January 26, 2024, 02:36:23 pm
Who was that Chelsea twat in the Aurelio freekick game who was rolling around in agony in the penalty area because his hair had come undone?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #84 on: January 26, 2024, 02:49:27 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January 26, 2024, 02:36:23 pm
Who was that Chelsea twat in the Aurelio freekick game who was rolling around in agony in the penalty area because his hair had come undone?
Florent Malouda?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #85 on: January 26, 2024, 02:51:45 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 26, 2024, 02:49:27 pm
Florent Malouda?
Yep, I think that's the one. Got caught up a bit in his own lie there.
Offline thejbs

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #86 on: January 26, 2024, 09:15:28 pm
Rivaldo in the 2002 World Cup. Proper shithousery. Got a fine after, but that didnt help turkey who went a man down.
Offline stjohns

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #87 on: January 26, 2024, 10:06:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 24, 2024, 02:56:18 pm
No list is complete without Jürgen Klinsmann.

Got to be.
Offline slaphead

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #88 on: January 26, 2024, 10:15:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January 26, 2024, 10:24:27 am
I can't believe no one has mentioned Klinsmann he was one of the worst for it and also that annoying way he celebrated goals as well.

Was he bad when he played in the Premier League though?  He only played 2 season's, I think. I know when he joined Spurs he had a reputation, and celebrated his first goal with a dive celebration
Offline rushyman

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #89 on: January 31, 2024, 01:50:45 am
Fernandes is the biggest cheat to ever grace these shores

You'll never see his like again
Offline carling

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #90 on: January 31, 2024, 05:25:34 am
Ashley Young got one of my votes.  I don't remember another player diving when he was so far away from the defender.
Offline TomDcs

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #91 on: January 31, 2024, 07:53:45 am
Hows no-one mentioned Nani yet :lmao
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #92 on: January 31, 2024, 08:02:56 am
Quote from: rushyman on January 31, 2024, 01:50:45 am
Fernandes is the biggest cheat to ever grace these shores

You'll never see his like again
Grealish is almost as bad IMO. It's just that few of us bother watching the cheats play, and he's on the bench half the time. However, he's an appalling cheat, more interested in falling over for free kicks than trying to beat his marker.

Fernandes has that repulsive general attitude and rodent-like features to go along with his overall diving that makes him stand out, though!
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #93 on: January 31, 2024, 11:26:27 am
Quote from: TomDcs on January 31, 2024, 07:53:45 am
Hows no-one mentioned Nani yet :lmao
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January 26, 2024, 02:32:01 pm
Was it Nani who was rolling around in his death throes, but when the ref moved off he got up ran in front of the ref and then resumed said death throes?
Offline Redman78

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #94 on: January 31, 2024, 11:58:06 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January 26, 2024, 10:24:27 am
I can't believe no one has mentioned Klinsmann he was one of the worst for it and also that annoying way he celebrated goals as well.

That's what I thought, should have been included.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #95 on: January 31, 2024, 11:59:18 am
Quote from: TomDcs on January 31, 2024, 07:53:45 am
Hows no-one mentioned Nani yet :lmao

That owe Carragher caught him with was hilarious. Absolutely shocking tackle though!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #96 on: January 31, 2024, 03:26:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 31, 2024, 11:59:18 am
That owe Carragher caught him with was hilarious. Absolutely shocking tackle though!
Even Rooney thought it was funny.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #97 on: January 31, 2024, 04:04:19 pm
Quote from: TomDcs on January 31, 2024, 07:53:45 am
Hows no-one mentioned Nani yet :lmao

Checking to see if he's okay first, most probably...
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Biggest Divers in Premier League History
Reply #98 on: Today at 02:47:11 am
