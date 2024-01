.

Asian Cup

Triller+ TV

Asian Cup

The 24-teamtournament takes place from, in Qatar. Ugh.Official Sites: www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_asian_cup/home.html Japan Team: www.jfa.jp/eng matches shownare on shown on :match shown(+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/afc-asian-cup www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread) https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer 1st Group Match :: Sun 14.01.2024 - 11:30am kick off : 4 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/v/1I2Pmtr9O_c ^ Japan [2] - 2 Vietnam; Takumi Minamino goal 45' https://streamin.me/v/b42a4843 - Endo played all 90 minutes.2nd Group Match :: Fri 19.01.2024 - 11.30am kick off : https://vipleague.im/football/iraq-vs-japan-streaming-link-1 3rd Group Match :: Wed 24.01.2024 - 11.30am kick off