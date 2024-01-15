Good stuff. Loving these reports from you
How was Othello staged? What kind of period/ setting? Full cast? Did they get Iago to work? They hardly ever do in my experience
Hi mate.
They were in modern dress - the soldiers were wearing modern battle dress etc, but they stuck to the original text.
No glamming it up or making it edgy like the twelfth Night we saw at Shakespeare North recently.
The guy playing Iago was immense, but the lead was excellent too.
We go and watch quite a bit of Shakespeare - I love it, and my Mrs generally tolerates it (or has a little kip). But she was absolutely spellbound tonight. She said it was like watching a boss thriller on the telly 😀.
Honestly it was top notch. And, like the Dr Jekyll we went to last week, a tenner each. Bloody bargain!
Back there twice over next few weeks - theres a ghost story on that looks good, and were going to see some music group on there too (cant remember what, but Ill generally watch anything - were going with mates whove organised the tickets).
Will report back on both in due course.