Good stuff. Loving these reports from you



How was Othello staged? What kind of period/ setting? Full cast? Did they get Iago to work? They hardly ever do in my experience



Hi mate.They were in modern dress - the soldiers were wearing modern battle dress etc, but they stuck to the original text.No glamming it up or making it edgy like the twelfth Night we saw at Shakespeare North recently.The guy playing Iago was immense, but the lead was excellent too.We go and watch quite a bit of Shakespeare - I love it, and my Mrs generally tolerates it (or has a little kip). But she was absolutely spellbound tonight. She said it was like watching a boss thriller on the telly 😀.Honestly it was top notch. And, like the Dr Jekyll we went to last week, a tenner each. Bloody bargain!Back there twice over next few weeks - theres a ghost story on that looks good, and were going to see some music group on there too (cant remember what, but Ill generally watch anything - were going with mates whove organised the tickets).Will report back on both in due course.