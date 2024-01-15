« previous next »
Liverpool Theatre Scene
January 15, 2024, 10:31:32 pm
Shakespeare North Playhouse aims to bring people together to participate in a unique programme of performance, activities and conversations, inspired by Shakespeare and relevant to all of us.

At its heart is a traditional 470 seat timber framed Shakespearean theatre that will host a mix of vibrant new performances. Theatre, music, comedy, workshops, events and activities will spill out into the exhibition gallery, Studio and Sir Ken Dodd Performance Garden, creating an accessible space full of joy and creativity, where everyone is welcome.

Inspired by Prescots historic connections to William Shakespeare and a real love of storytelling, Shakespeare North Playhouse will play a key role in the ongoing regeneration of Knowsley; a place full of brilliant people with a story to tell.

Working together with audiences, artists and its local communities, the creative programme, learning opportunities and social spaces will help to open doors, invite debate and inspire a love of learning that will reach far beyond the walls of Shakespeare North Playhouse.

https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/about-us/

I've been hearing a few positive stories about this place, so I thought I'd give it a try. We've booked to see 'Bouncers' next month. Probably the last time I went to the Theatre was to see 'Hobson's Choice' at the Liverpool Empire when I was at school. Star of the show was Stephanie Turner (Juliet Bravo), I'm guessing times have changed since then so I don't know what to expect!
 ;D

HaHa, managed to find a picture of a poster from back in the day!

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Shakespeare North Playhouse - Anybody been?
January 16, 2024, 09:16:16 am
Yes, I have been a couple of times. I think when they first opened, they were selling out regularly - but have been struggling to sell out the last 6 months. I tried to book for the Ricky Tomlinson / Sue Johnson night, but I didn't manage to get any.

First one I went to see was A Midsummer Night's Dream - It was a modern take on it, and was nice to see a shakespeare play with everyone having northern accents.

If you want a pre show meal, book into Pinion. Garys Ushers restaurant, it's 2 mins walk away and does a decent priced pre theatre set menu.
https://www.pinionbistro.com/
Re: Shakespeare North Playhouse - Anybody been?
January 16, 2024, 02:14:34 pm
Craig S
Yes, I have been a couple of times. I think when they first opened, they were selling out regularly - but have been struggling to sell out the last 6 months. I tried to book for the Ricky Tomlinson / Sue Johnson night, but I didn't manage to get any.

First one I went to see was A Midsummer Night's Dream - It was a modern take on it, and was nice to see a shakespeare play with everyone having northern accents.

If you want a pre show meal, book into Pinion. Garys Ushers restaurant, it's 2 mins walk away and does a decent priced pre theatre set menu.
https://www.pinionbistro.com/

They have been offering a few 'Pay what you decide' tickets but they seem to go quite fast, however the play we are going to hasn't sold out. I notice that they are asking for people to donate and I've heard that they do collections after the show. I hope that isn't a sign that they might be struggling financially?

We've chosen Maturo for the pre show meal, my sister knows the owners and its supposed to be really good. 

https://prescot.maturo.uk/

It's years since I've been to Prescot, I used to work at the BICC site there. It sounds like its all 'been done up' with some nice places to go for a meal and a drink. It looks like the old Hall Lane factory is now a housing estate, mind you it did need knocking down to be honest.
 ;D
Re: Shakespeare North Playhouse - Anybody been?
January 18, 2024, 12:08:48 am
Its a boss place.

Been several times and its always been well attended. Really hope its not struggling, but its not just a theatre - its part run by one of the Liverpool Unis as an educational establishment too.

All the on street and council car parking in prescot has been free for a while, and Pinion is fucking ace.

10 mins from ours - its a no brainer v town for us as a night out to be honest.
Re: Shakespeare North Playhouse - Anybody been?
February 14, 2024, 06:52:52 pm
Great night out, the pubs, the meal and the theatre.

The play itself was absolutely hilarious, if you've ever been clubbing in the 80s then this one is for you. Definitely not politically correct but factually accurate though.
 ;D 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bilVmoJNUsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bilVmoJNUsQ</a>
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
May 8, 2024, 10:39:29 pm
Just booked to go to this at the Royal court following the positive reviews from Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
May 9, 2024, 10:49:44 pm
Yosser0_0
Just booked to go to this at the Royal court following the positive reviews from Andy @ Allerton!



I used to play in a band with Barry Sloan many moons ago!! Our 'careers' have gone in slightly different trajectories though!!
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
May 15, 2024, 07:55:12 pm
I'd forgotten the line about 'Hope Street' running through the centre of the City and connecting the two cathedrals that sit at each end. Powerful stuff, quite an emotional experience that stage play.
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
May 24, 2024, 02:20:03 pm
That Netherley Hillbillies looks funny.
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
May 24, 2024, 02:20:39 pm
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
June 6, 2024, 08:16:14 am
The Mind Mangler at the Empire
June 7, 2024, 11:12:26 pm
Been to see this tonight and it was very good. Its a spoof magic/psychic show with two of the cast from the Goes Wrong Show (the big feller with the beard and the little bloke who is always mixing up his lines).

Id give it a solid 8/10.

Anyway, theres a matinee and an evening show tomorrow and plenty of tickets left apparently.

Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
June 9, 2024, 10:21:07 pm
terry_macss_perm
Been to see this tonight and it was very good. Its a spoof magic/psychic show with two of the cast from the Goes Wrong Show (the big feller with the beard and the little bloke who is always mixing up his lines).

Id give it a solid 8/10.

Anyway, theres a matinee and an evening show tomorrow and plenty of tickets left apparently.



We went last night, thought it was brilliant. I love the Goes Wrong stuff, was a great mix of magic and comedy.
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
June 9, 2024, 10:56:57 pm
Off to see Twelfth Night this week at Shakespeare North.

The mighty Les Dennis is in a starring role.

Looks boss - cant wait.

And a nice tea in Pinion to look forward to beforehand.
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
June 16, 2024, 10:39:06 pm
Only Me
Off to see Twelfth Night this week at Shakespeare North.

The mighty Les Dennis is in a starring role.

Looks boss - cant wait.

And a nice tea in Pinion to look forward to beforehand.

Play was ok. Bit too edgy a production for me (music, songs, swearing etc).

But place was full of 16-18 year olds loving it, so what do I know.

Seats downstairs are still fucking uncomfortable though. Even the best ones. The mates we took for the first time have said they wouldnt go back because their arse cheeks are still numb.

Better off on row 1 upstairs - more legroom, less upright seat backs, a barrier you can lean forward on and a good view.

Pinion was boss like.
Re: The Mind Mangler at the Empire
June 28, 2024, 10:53:12 pm
terry_macss_perm
Been to see this tonight and it was very good. Its a spoof magic/psychic show with two of the cast from the Goes Wrong Show (the big feller with the beard and the little bloke who is always mixing up his lines).

Id give it a solid 8/10.

Anyway, theres a matinee and an evening show tomorrow and plenty of tickets left apparently.

I wondered what you were on about in that post, by then noticed the title. I assume you mean this:-

https://www.mischiefcomedy.com/whats-on/mind-mangler-member-of-the-tragic-circle/

Looks like the show has finished now in Liverpool, I will keep an eye out to see if it returns at some point. Thanks.
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
July 9, 2024, 01:48:07 pm
Only Me
Play was ok. Bit too edgy a production for me (music, songs, swearing etc).

But place was full of 16-18 year olds loving it, so what do I know.

Seats downstairs are still fucking uncomfortable though. Even the best ones. The mates we took for the first time have said they wouldnt go back because their arse cheeks are still numb.

Better off on row 1 upstairs - more legroom, less upright seat backs, a barrier you can lean forward on and a good view.

Pinion was boss like.

Went to see this a couple of weeks ago, wasn't really that fussed about it but most of the gang wanted to go so I bowed to peer pressure really. Wasn't my cup of tea at all and the only bit I enjoyed was the cover of Shakespears Sister 'Stay'. It was giving me a migraine trying to follow the dialog and in the end I walked out and watched the cricket on my phone in the foyer instead.

I agree with what you've said about the seating, some of our party sat in the 'pit' at the front and said it was uncomfortable. No way I was going for those and sat upstairs instead. Ate in Maturo which was great as always. 
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
September 8, 2024, 06:56:38 pm
Only Me
Off to see Twelfth Night this week at Shakespeare North.

The mighty Les Dennis is in a starring role.

Looks boss - cant wait.
As Orsino? Feste? Malvolio? Toby Belch? ...er ... Viola?

The mind boggles.
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
September 8, 2024, 09:55:39 pm
Ghost Town
As Orsino? Feste? Malvolio? Toby Belch? ...er ... Viola?

The mind boggles.

 ;D malvolio mate. He was very good to be fair. Production itself wasnt my cup of tea but hey ho.

Off to see Othello in a couple of weeks at Edge Hill in Ormskirk, then a production of Dr Jekyll in the same gaff.

Had a great night the other week watching the Hound of the Baskervilles at the outdoor theatre at The Reader in Caldies. Started raining just as the narrator mentioned it being a dark and gloomy rainswept night on the moor 😀. Really good play that - only 4 in the cast, but it managed to be both funny and faithful to the original material. Loved it.

Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
September 13, 2024, 07:12:47 pm
Only Me
;D malvolio mate. He was very good to be fair. Production itself wasnt my cup of tea but hey ho.
Yikes! I find the thought of our Les in yellow stockings, cross-gartered, terrifying!

Quote
Off to see Othello in a couple of weeks at Edge Hill in Ormskirk, then a production of Dr Jekyll in the same gaff.

Had a great night the other week watching the Hound of the Baskervilles at the outdoor theatre at The Reader in Caldies. Started raining just as the narrator mentioned it being a dark and gloomy rainswept night on the moor 😀. Really good play that - only 4 in the cast, but it managed to be both funny and faithful to the original material. Loved it.


That Hound sounds great. It's a story that actually lends itself well to a small cast playing multiple roles.

Haven't seen a decent Othello for ages. Always seems to be something off in the productions I've seen lately
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
September 16, 2024, 08:34:59 am
Ghost Town
Yikes! I find the thought of our Les in yellow stockings, cross-gartered, terrifying!
That Hound sounds great. It's a story that actually lends itself well to a small cast playing multiple roles.

Haven't seen a decent Othello for ages. Always seems to be something off in the productions I've seen lately

Yeah the Hound was a fantastic production, and as you say, the weather defo added to it.

Not expecting too much of Othello - small venue and small company so could go either way. Still looking forward to finding out though!

Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
September 19, 2024, 06:14:01 pm
Saw Dr Jekyll last night in the Rose Theatre at Edge Hill Uni.

Very good production - one man show, 75 mins, no interval, bosh.

The actor playing all the roles was bloody marvellous - it was a very impressive acting performance.

Back at same venue for Othello on Monday. Cant wait!
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
Yesterday at 11:41:33 pm
Back to the Rose theatre at Edge Hill to see Othello.

Fantastic production. Well staged and very well acted. Boss night.

A real find this place - the stuff they have on is of such high quality. Unexpected, really.
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
Yesterday at 11:43:52 pm
Only Me
Back to the Rose theatre at Edge Hill to see Othello.

Fantastic production. Well staged and very well acted. Boss night.

A real find this place - the stuff they have on is of such high quality. Unexpected, really.
Good stuff. Loving these reports from you

How was Othello staged? What kind of period/ setting? Full cast? Did they get Iago to work? They hardly ever do in my experience
Re: Liverpool Theatre Scene
Today at 01:21:39 am
Ghost Town
Good stuff. Loving these reports from you

How was Othello staged? What kind of period/ setting? Full cast? Did they get Iago to work? They hardly ever do in my experience

Hi mate.

They were in modern dress - the soldiers were wearing modern battle dress etc, but they stuck to the original text.

No glamming it up or making it edgy like the twelfth Night we saw at Shakespeare North recently.

The guy playing Iago was immense, but the lead was excellent too.

We go and watch quite a bit of Shakespeare - I love it, and my Mrs generally tolerates it (or has a little kip). But she was absolutely spellbound tonight. She said it was like watching a boss thriller on the telly 😀.

Honestly it was top notch. And, like the Dr Jekyll we went to last week, a tenner each. Bloody bargain!

Back there twice over next few weeks - theres a ghost story on that looks good, and were going to see some music group on there too (cant remember what, but Ill generally watch anything - were going with mates whove organised the tickets).

Will report back on both in due course.







