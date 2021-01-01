Shakespeare North Playhouse aims to bring people together to participate in a unique programme of performance, activities and conversations, inspired by Shakespeare and relevant to all of us.
At its heart is a traditional 470 seat timber framed Shakespearean theatre that will host a mix of vibrant new performances. Theatre, music, comedy, workshops, events and activities will spill out into the exhibition gallery, Studio and Sir Ken Dodd Performance Garden, creating an accessible space full of joy and creativity, where everyone is welcome.
Inspired by Prescots historic connections to William Shakespeare and a real love of storytelling, Shakespeare North Playhouse will play a key role in the ongoing regeneration of Knowsley; a place full of brilliant people with a story to tell.
Working together with audiences, artists and its local communities, the creative programme, learning opportunities and social spaces will help to open doors, invite debate and inspire a love of learning that will reach far beyond the walls of Shakespeare North Playhouse.https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/about-us/
I've been hearing a few positive stories about this place, so I thought I'd give it a try. We've booked to see 'Bouncers' next month. Probably the last time I went to the Theatre was to see 'Hobson's Choice' at the Liverpool Empire when I was at school. Star of the show was Stephanie Turner (Juliet Bravo), I'm guessing times have changed since then so I don't know what to expect!
HaHa, managed to find a picture of a poster from back in the day!