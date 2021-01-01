I've been hearing a few positive stories about this place, so I thought I'd give it a try. We've booked to see 'Bouncers' next month. Probably the last time I went to the Theatre was to see 'Hobson's Choice' at the Liverpool Empire when I was at school. Star of the show was Stephanie Turner (Juliet Bravo), I'm guessing times have changed since then so I don't know what to expect!HaHa, managed to find a picture of a poster from back in the day!