« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2024 in Music  (Read 12514 times)

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,857
    • @hartejack
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #200 on: August 28, 2024, 11:51:00 am »
(Tell everyone you're a Six Music listener without telling everyone you're a Six Music listener...)

Anyone been listening to the new Hamish Hawk and/or Fontaines DC albums? Haven't picked them up yet, but keen to do so - might pop into town on Saturday morning.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 526
    • X-Realms
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #201 on: August 28, 2024, 12:12:24 pm »
The Smile have announced another new album, "Cutouts", to be released on October 4. Two new tracks out today.

That's a slightly higher release cadence than Radiohead  ;D
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #202 on: August 28, 2024, 10:51:11 pm »
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uAgsn7la3jg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uAgsn7la3jg</a>

I've got the new album on clear vinyl on the way to be as we speak.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #203 on: August 29, 2024, 11:53:11 am »
Quote from: jackh on August 28, 2024, 11:51:00 am
(Tell everyone you're a Six Music listener without telling everyone you're a Six Music listener...)

Anyone been listening to the new Hamish Hawk and/or Fontaines DC albums? Haven't picked them up yet, but keen to do so - might pop into town on Saturday morning.

I've had the Fonatines new Vinyl on a loop, love it.
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #204 on: August 29, 2024, 12:55:39 pm »
Quote from: jackh on August 28, 2024, 11:51:00 am
(Tell everyone you're a Six Music listener without telling everyone you're a Six Music listener...)

I think every single one of my posts in this thread will suffice on that score.  ;D

Quote
Anyone been listening to the new Hamish Hawk and/or Fontaines DC albums? Haven't picked them up yet, but keen to do so - might pop into town on Saturday morning.

Love the Hamish Hawk album. Probably his best yet.

Fontaines don't really do it for me.

Talking of 6music, lately they've been playing this absolute banger by some Spanish artist who goes by the name of Dame Area* - bloody love it, must investigate more of her back catalogue...

https://youtu.be/kGBLcFyf3z8?si=NesnL-nHMMe6363p
Si No Es Hoy, Cuando Es by Dame Area

Drums and synths and screaming. What's not to like?

This set on KEXP makes me want to see her live very much:
https://youtu.be/_AI1L5AqjvI?si=W6bzOyFSjLoo22ur


*might be the name of the "group" rather than her personal alias though. Also, she is actually Italian, not Spanish, but they're based in Barcelona
« Last Edit: August 29, 2024, 01:24:40 pm by smutchin »
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #205 on: September 5, 2024, 12:25:31 pm »
Does this re-release count. This was great when I was teenager, it's even better now.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rzeyOk8qGwA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rzeyOk8qGwA</a>
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #206 on: September 6, 2024, 12:37:05 am »

Amyl and The Sniffers : Chewing Gum

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DxOMGj8P2hY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DxOMGj8P2hY</a>

Just saw them live a couple weeks ago and it was a banger!

Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,897
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #207 on: September 7, 2024, 01:24:14 pm »
Fat Dog. Debut album out yesterday I think.

Big thumping beats, pure and utter chaos.

I'd imagine they're rather good live.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #208 on: September 7, 2024, 08:42:12 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on September  7, 2024, 01:24:14 pm
Fat Dog. Debut album out yesterday I think.

Big thumping beats, pure and utter chaos.

I'd imagine they're rather good live.


Loved what they had released so far and going to see them next month, looks like a riot.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,897
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: damomad on September  7, 2024, 08:42:12 pm
Loved what they had released so far and going to see them next month, looks like a riot.

I disappeared down a Fat Dog YouTube rabbit hole last night, fucking hell these guys are next level, absolute nutters, have just bought tickets for next February, under £20 each.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,064
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 06:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on August  9, 2024, 10:20:46 pm

Sorry mate, I haven't been back in this thread for a while.
Good stuff.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 09:28:20 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on September  7, 2024, 01:24:14 pm
Fat Dog. Debut album out yesterday I think.

Big thumping beats, pure and utter chaos.

I'd imagine they're rather good live.
 
They are defo getting the 6music love in,all over that place.Not doing it for me,it's o.k but a bit meh.Do quite like that Dame Area that was mentioned elsewhere.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,493
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:25:25 am »
The new MJ Lenderman album is incredible.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 