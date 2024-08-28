(Tell everyone you're a Six Music listener without telling everyone you're a Six Music listener...)

Anyone been listening to the new Hamish Hawk and/or Fontaines DC albums? Haven't picked them up yet, but keen to do so - might pop into town on Saturday morning.



I think every single one of my posts in this thread will suffice on that score.Love the Hamish Hawk album. Probably his best yet.Fontaines don't really do it for me.Talking of 6music, lately they've been playing this absolute banger by some Spanish artist who goes by the name of Dame Area* - bloody love it, must investigate more of her back catalogue...Si No Es Hoy, Cuando Es by Dame AreaDrums and synths and screaming. What's not to like?This set on KEXP makes me want to see her live very much:*might be the name of the "group" rather than her personal alias though. Also, she is actually Italian, not Spanish, but they're based in Barcelona