Was waiting for two albums that arrived this Friday and both delivered, both tough ladies making very original but different music.

One was a long wait though, Bab L'Bluz stunned with the 2020 debut Nayda, but finally the second album Swaken is here - a rec to anyone who likes psychedelic desert music. Has similarities with the Tuareg bands but is different in that it comes from the Moroccan/Maghreb Gnawa folk tradition. Great stuff, that'll give you a break from western music.

The other is something any fan of progressive modern R&B should check out, Yaya Bey's Ten Fold. Bit mellower and even jazzier than the previous stuff, but still kicks ass with themes and some fierce lyrics. She has a wonderful flow about her.