Author Topic: 2024 in Music  (Read 6213 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #120 on: May 7, 2024, 07:59:27 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May  7, 2024, 07:52:32 pm
The worst kind of music ;D
No. Thats Coldplay :)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #121 on: May 8, 2024, 08:44:37 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May  7, 2024, 07:59:27 pm
No. Thats Coldplay :)

I didn't mean Dua Lipa specifically. I meant 'listenable music' is the worst kind of music. Unlistenable is where its at.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #122 on: May 8, 2024, 09:03:32 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May  8, 2024, 08:44:37 am
I didn't mean Dua Lipa specifically. I meant 'listenable music' is the worst kind of music. Unlistenable is where its at.
Its fine. It allowed me to get a Coldplay dig in. An opportunity that should never be missed
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline smutchin

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #123 on: May 8, 2024, 10:12:07 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May  8, 2024, 08:44:37 am
Unlistenable is where its at.

Are you Tom Ravenscroft?
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #124 on: May 8, 2024, 10:30:44 am »
I've been visiting me Mams for five days listening to North West Smooth Sounds on her radio...now thats pretty unlistenable
Offline Dull Tools

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #125 on: May 8, 2024, 11:02:21 am »
Just started listening to some new music again after a bit of a baby induced hiatus.

Really enjoying Soft Play, Fontaines DC and Justice.

Just starting to get going on Vampire Weekend which is ok on first listen.

And obviously Kendrick is smashing it.
Offline smutchin

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #126 on: May 8, 2024, 01:04:26 pm »
Hamish Hawk has a new single out ahead of his third album due in August. Love it already. Very witty lyrics.

https://youtu.be/OOqN0RtZ514?si=Q_zRwUebgyMRCtyw
Big Cat Tattoos by Hamish Hawk
Offline Bread

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #127 on: May 8, 2024, 08:24:47 pm »
I really like the new Dua Lipa album. Feels like some media outlets have set the bar too high for her following on from Future Nostalgia, but I wasn't expecting an album that was going to be on par with Future Nostalgia.

It's just a really good, solid pop album.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #128 on: May 10, 2024, 03:46:01 pm »
Just heard this on the radio. Feels pretty good for someone's first ever released track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5I3gyco0AU
Offline duvva 💅

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #129 on: May 10, 2024, 04:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Bread on May  8, 2024, 08:24:47 pm
I really like the new Dua Lipa album. Feels like some media outlets have set the bar too high for her following on from Future Nostalgia, but I wasn't expecting an album that was going to be on par with Future Nostalgia.

It's just a really good, solid pop album.
Yep. That pretty much nails it
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Dull Tools

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #130 on: May 10, 2024, 04:47:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 10, 2024, 04:16:53 pm
Yep. That pretty much nails it
Sums up the media reaction to most things to be honest.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #131 on: May 10, 2024, 04:48:30 pm »
Ill see if my 12 year old daughter shares your opinions, just bought the album for her. :D

Sadly the concert tickets didnt materialise though.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #132 on: May 10, 2024, 05:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 10, 2024, 04:48:30 pm
Ill see if my 12 year old daughter shares your opinions, just bought the album for her. :D

Sadly the concert tickets didnt materialise though.
I saw her in Liverpool a couple of years ago, she was brilliant. Hopefully youll find some tickets
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #133 on: May 10, 2024, 06:07:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 10, 2024, 05:20:37 pm
I saw her in Liverpool a couple of years ago, she was brilliant. Hopefully youll find some tickets

Trust me, if I got hood of two tickets I most definitely wouldnt be my daughters plus one. And the restraining order with Dua doesnt help in that respect either.
Offline ToneLa

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #134 on: May 10, 2024, 06:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 10, 2024, 06:07:26 pm
Trust me, if I got hood of two tickets I most definitely wouldn’t be my daughter’s plus one. And the restraining order with Dua doesn’t help in that respect either.

Why have you got a restraining order on her? u blind??

I wouldn't kick her out of bed for owt

Dua: can we play some of my records please?
Me: Nah
Offline duvva 💅

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #135 on: May 10, 2024, 06:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 10, 2024, 06:07:26 pm
Trust me, if I got hood of two tickets I most definitely wouldnt be my daughters plus one. And the restraining order with Dua doesnt help in that respect either.
;D She certainly puts on a good show
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online baltic out here

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #136 on: May 12, 2024, 10:54:19 am »
Was waiting for two albums that arrived this Friday and both delivered, both tough ladies making very original but different music.
One was a long wait though, Bab L'Bluz stunned with the 2020 debut Nayda, but finally the second album Swaken is here - a rec to anyone who likes psychedelic desert music. Has similarities with the Tuareg bands but is different in that it comes from the Moroccan/Maghreb Gnawa folk tradition. Great stuff, that'll give you a break from western music.
The other is something any fan of progressive modern R&B should check out, Yaya Bey's Ten Fold. Bit mellower and even jazzier than the previous stuff, but still kicks ass with themes and some fierce lyrics. She has a wonderful flow about her.
Online Nick110581

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #137 on: May 13, 2024, 07:56:39 am »
The new Amen Dunes record is sensational.

And this review is one of the best I have ever read: https://www.stereogum.com/2261838/premature-evaluation-amen-dunes-death-jokes/reviews/premature-evaluation/
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online emergency exit

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #138 on: May 17, 2024, 09:51:33 am »
Billie Eilish's new record dropped today and it sounds much better on first listen that her last one.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #139 on: May 18, 2024, 10:55:50 am »
Really liking Beth Gibbons album after the first couple of listens.  Such a beautiful, distinctive voice.
Online baltic out here

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #140 on: May 20, 2024, 06:03:19 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May 17, 2024, 09:51:33 am
Billie Eilish's new record dropped today and it sounds much better on first listen that her last one.

Getting better with each album I'd say. First one was too gen z energy for me. Second one a big leap forward and the new one actually quite likeable. Would say quite a bit of new wave in there.
Offline Mr Benn please?

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #141 on: May 20, 2024, 09:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on May 18, 2024, 10:55:50 am
Really liking Beth Gibbons album after the first couple of listens.  Such a beautiful, distinctive voice.

Yes, it's really lovely. She's always been a great singer. Love the arrangements and the percussion too.

Am also loving the new Michael Head album.
Offline JP!

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #142 on: May 23, 2024, 01:06:48 pm »
Apropos of nowt, I got to interview Frank Turner last week, which was ace: https://spillmagazine.com/spill-feature-frank-turner-talks-undefeated-lost-evenings-and-world-record-attempts-a-conversation-with-singer-songwriter-frank-turner/

If you look far enough, you'll see a review of his album too, which I bloody loved.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Nick110581

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #143 on: May 24, 2024, 07:41:35 pm »
The new Diiv album is incredible.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #144 on: May 24, 2024, 08:04:20 pm »
Quote from: JP! on May 23, 2024, 01:06:48 pm
Apropos of nowt, I got to interview Frank Turner last week, which was ace: https://spillmagazine.com/spill-feature-frank-turner-talks-undefeated-lost-evenings-and-world-record-attempts-a-conversation-with-singer-songwriter-frank-turner/

If you look far enough, you'll see a review of his album too, which I bloody loved.

Decent interview.He says all the right things but i've never got into his music.I should he ticks all the boxes for band references etc,but then i never got NOFX either.Oh well...
Offline Bread

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #145 on: May 24, 2024, 11:18:29 pm »
Oh that Billie Eilish record is my AOTY so far (possibly a short lived title because I haven't listened to the new BMTH record yet which I'm expecting I'll love). It's the best produced album she's done so far, and it's the best she's ever sounded vocally.
Online moondog

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #146 on: May 25, 2024, 08:29:21 am »
Great to see the awesome Loophole from Michael Head in the top 10.
Offline ToneLa

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #147 on: May 25, 2024, 10:09:19 am »
Godspeed are touring again, I'm walking on sunshine
Online baltic out here

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:46:05 am »
Quite stunning Liverpool debut, and am not talking about Danns, Bradley et al. A sort of hard-to-pin-down dance music, takes from 90s club, 80s baearic, bit of post-punk:
https://transmissiontowers.bandcamp.com/album/transmission-one
