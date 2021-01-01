He once managed Benfica when they came to play my hometown club in Derry, and in talking about it later anyone involved with the team then all said he was just an incredible man. so humble. There was a great story from a lady reporter a few years ago, saying that she was on a flight a few years back not long after Sven left the England job. Anyway, she said she got onto the flights believing that Sven was not a nice man (personal life stuff tabloid shit) and she got off the flight realising that Sven was the nicest man she'd ever came across in football and had never met a man like him.

RIP Sven.