Wonderful gesture.



Always had a soft spot for Sven because of his exploits with Sampdoria.



Timing is everything isn't it. We probably weren't in a position to offer him the managers in the late 90s when Houllier became sole manager. Sven's profile was high at that time due to the success he had up to that point. Landed the job with a club that had one of the best squads in Europe at the time and by the time the Liverpool job came again he was England manager and his stock had fallen somewhat.



Why didn't we go for him after Kenny in the early 90s though. Ah no point going there I suppose