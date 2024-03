Sven Goran Eriksson



Today at Anfield Sven, itís all about you.



We welcome your family with open arms too.



Whatever their status, whatever their feat.



The legends today will take a back seat.



The spotlight today belongs to one man.



Letís welcome Sven, like only koppites can.



But this is not just a welcome, also a goodbye.



A tearful farewell, tears will hang in the sky.



You'll hear a lung blasting version of YNWA.



Store it in your heart Sven, it's yours to own.