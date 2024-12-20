« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

jackh

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 20, 2024, 03:16:47 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 19, 2024, 09:01:53 am
BREAKING: Liam Lawson to race for Red Bull in 2025

Might be a snap judgement and I'm always hold my hands up if(/when!) wrong, but Lawson comes across to me as a bit of an arsehole...what he lacks in experience, and what's a bit unknown in terms of talent, he seems to bring in attitude - hoping for some fireworks ;D

Feel a bit for Yuki, really - feel like he's done what he can to earn a shot in that seat, and - had he known nothing would change for him - I wonder if he'd have explored alternative options given the amount of change between 2024 & '25.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 20, 2024, 03:31:04 pm
I wonder whether Lawsons attitude has helped him re RedBull in that maybe they think hell deal with Max as a teammate better than most.

Yuki has attitude but it often comes across more petulantly when hes up against it. Whilst hes beaten most if not all his teammates there must be aspects of his overall performance that worries them.

Pleased for Hadjar. Think hes earned a shot, if for nothing else his dodge round a broken car in the Monaco tunnel this year!
"We come here for the winning!"

Tepid water

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 3, 2025, 10:47:31 pm
Mazepin

https://xcancel.com/igorsushko/status/1875312715738349996?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


What a vile piece of shit. Claims he knocked a woman unconscious and then brutally raped her.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 6, 2025, 03:09:59 pm
really was an absolute weapon that guy

repulsive human
Tepid water

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 09:13:12 am
The Belgian GP has been renewed !

But there is no GP in 2028 or 2030 which theyve failed to mention

Absolutely stinks
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 10:21:16 am
Weird that. See if they crowbar in some other shite street track in the 'blank' years
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 10:23:33 am
Please God no more street circuits.
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 11:00:01 am
The best circuit in F1 and this is what they do  :butt
west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 11:00:37 am
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2025, 10:23:33 am
Please God no more street circuits.

Im sure they'll shoe horn in another US race
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 11:02:16 am
They have done that with Montreal a few times too

Two brilliant legendary circuits and that

Money I suppose talks, replacing them with shitty circuits is like ditching wembley to host domestic finals at Kenilworth road
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 11:35:51 am
Montreal just missed 2009 I think due to some circuit changes not being completed in time? Might be others but I can't remember.


This track rotation thing though, I don't see Spa being the only one we'll see this with sadly, all in favour of some garbage US and/or Middle East circuits.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 11:58:48 am
think it was just the covid years as it turned out
SP

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 12:50:29 pm
Competition time...

Post a 2025 season topic OP in this topic. Best one gets moved to start a new topic.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 01:04:56 pm
Quote from: Graeme on January  8, 2025, 11:35:51 am
Montreal just missed 2009 I think due to some circuit changes not being completed in time? Might be others but I can't remember.


This track rotation thing though, I don't see Spa being the only one we'll see this with sadly, all in favour of some garbage US and/or Middle East circuits.

I wouldn't mind track rotation if it the other tracks in Europe that currently aren't being used, like Hockenheim/Nurburgring, Portimao/Estoril, Paul Ricard/Magny Cours, etc were being used instead
Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 01:24:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2025, 10:23:33 am
Please God no more street circuits.
There's one coming in Madrid in '26, so I can't imagine Catalunya will be retained when that happens.  Looks like Imola and Spa might be rotating their races.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 8, 2025, 04:33:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January  8, 2025, 01:24:35 pm
There's one coming in Madrid in '26, so I can't imagine Catalunya will be retained when that happens.  Looks like Imola and Spa might be rotating their races.

They are doing their best in putting me off F1 it would seem.  :-\
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
January 10, 2025, 08:14:05 pm
Colapinto to Alpine as reserve/test driver.

Interesting. Kym Illlan says that he has it on decent authority that Jack Doohans initial contract is only for 6 races. That suggests if he doesnt perform he could be replaced as early as Miami.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 03:30:46 pm
He is unlucky not have a drive (Colapinto) but he was a bit late to the dance

that is a lot of pressure on Doohan now
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 03:36:13 pm
If its true that Alpine have paid a lot to buy out Colapinto's contract and Doohan only has a 6 race contract then its only a matter of time before Colapinto is in that car
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 03:38:12 pm
It does appear their mind is made up already
