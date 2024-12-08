Very sad news about Eddie Jordan



Jordan was the very reason I got into this sport



Ever since their drop I was never the same about the sport



When they left the sport it was just never the same, certainly never could get behind any driver or team like I did with them



He is a character, he can be a bit cringy, and he is like an embarassing uncle or Dad sometimes but he is different, he worked his absolute nuts off to get to where he is in life.



In a world where there are so many robotic characters he brought a lot of colour and life to the sport.



Get well soon Eddie