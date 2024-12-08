« previous next »
gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 01:51:17 pm
This will be a safety car
The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:14:04 pm
That was some car control there by Piastri.  :o


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:28:36 pm
one thing this race does have in its favour is that it makes a decent visual where the sun goes down and it ends under lights.


carlito looks like he's going to get his final podium with ferrari (and probably for a very long time) with his teammate and his ex-teammate. which is nice.
gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:30:00 pm
Ferrari have done everything they can

The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:30:12 pm
Come on Lando, bring it home.


gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:30:38 pm
McLaren are constructors champions!
gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:31:35 pm
That's fucking classy by both pit crews
The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:31:40 pm
Get in, well done McLaren. Great to see two teams ahead of Red Bull. Wow, Hamilton did it.


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:31:49 pm
everyone in mclaren is on for a nice christmas bonus anyway. good on them.

The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:32:27 pm
Well done to both crews, that is class Max and Red Bull try and learn some.


gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:33:41 pm
Now the countdown to 2025 season :D
Piggies in Blankies

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:33:52 pm
 Very classy by Russell at the end there gentleman




The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:41:11 pm
Leclerc has a face of thunder.


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 02:43:36 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  8, 2024, 02:33:41 pm
Now the countdown to 2025 season :D

that won't be long given that this season ends on the 8th of fucking december.
The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 03:37:31 pm
That opening lap by Leclerc was insane.


Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 08:20:52 pm
Just caught up with this. Great end to the season. I know the Piastri/Verstappen collision was Red Bulls only real contribution to the race but it did make it more exciting. Great drives by Lewis and Charles


mc_red22

  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 8, 2024, 10:05:43 pm
Feel like Oscar deserves a massive pat on the back for his contribution to this constructors championship win. Didn't see him anywhere in the immediate aftermath of the race today which is a shame, was hoping to see something between him, Zak & Lando.
gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 9, 2024, 10:43:20 pm
They are really going all in on that Brad Pitt F1 film. Keep seeing footage of them filming during race weekends throughout the season. They did shots with LeClerc and Russell on the podium with him.

Be interesting to see how it turns out
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 9, 2024, 10:57:53 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  9, 2024, 10:43:20 pm
They are really going all in on that Brad Pitt F1 film. Keep seeing footage of them filming during race weekends throughout the season. They did shots with LeClerc and Russell on the podium with him.

Be interesting to see how it turns out

they've been filming that for about the past 2 or 3 seasons!
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 12, 2024, 10:37:55 pm
Visited the F1 Exhibition at the Excel Arena today. Not the biggest exhibition ever but lots to read and listen and watch. Really interesting  stuff about all the innovations over the years and how various bits of the car work, and have evolved. Spent about 90 mins there could have stayed longer

Some good cars on display including the charred wreckage of Grosjeans Haas from a few seasons ago


Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 13, 2024, 09:20:27 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/extra/wg5kmfwf41/f1-year-in-review

BBC F1 review of the year in pictures. Some great photos in there


Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
December 13, 2024, 10:30:05 pm
Very sad news about Eddie Jordan

Jordan was the very reason I got into this sport

Ever since their drop I was never the same about the sport

When they left the sport it was just never the same, certainly never could get behind any driver or team like I did with them

He is a character, he can be a bit cringy, and he is like an embarassing uncle or Dad sometimes but he is different, he worked his absolute nuts off to get to where he is in life.

In a world where there are so many robotic characters he brought a lot of colour and life to the sport.

Get well soon Eddie



Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 05:07:08 pm
In shocking news, Perez binned by Red Bull.


