McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari better get their shit together in and out of the car next season if there's going to be a different drivers champion. There's been a hefty chunk of this season where Verstappen hasn't looked like he has the fastest car, but most weeks he's extracted the maximum whilst everyone else has fallen over each other making mistakes and bad strategy calls.



A little bit but not quite 2009. Verstappen and back then Button had a great start to build up a bufferThe Brawn tailed off much more than the red bull this year but like this year there were enough teams squabbling over each other to take points off each other2009- some weeks the ferrari was flying, other weeks it did nothing, same with McLaren and Red Bullthis year some weeks its Mercedes, sometimes Ferrari and sometimes McLarenHad it been just one team doing the chasing I think Verstappen may have been caught.