« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 92084 times)

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3040 on: December 1, 2024, 04:56:55 pm »
Why the fuck didnt they sort that wing mirror sooner? Surely that had to be a safety car now?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3041 on: December 1, 2024, 05:00:35 pm »
someone's fucked that up massively.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,501
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3042 on: December 1, 2024, 05:04:32 pm »
That was shockingly poor stewarding
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3043 on: December 1, 2024, 05:12:07 pm »
I don't really know why norris even bothers trying to be on the outside of verstappen because he must know that verstappen won't give him room.

I'm not even saying that he should give him room, but he won't either way.
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3044 on: December 1, 2024, 05:17:28 pm »
Norris with a 30 second penalty to avoid losing 2 seconds, fantastic. Brain dead!!
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3045 on: December 1, 2024, 05:18:14 pm »
not seen a stop and go penalty for ages.

I'm in favour though, double yellows are there for a reason.
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3046 on: December 1, 2024, 05:22:12 pm »
Amazing what happens as a result of stewards not doing their job
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3047 on: December 1, 2024, 05:36:45 pm »
fairly simple regulation win for verstappen as soon as he got in the lead off the start.

and fair play to zhou for getting in the points.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3048 on: December 1, 2024, 08:22:42 pm »
Fair play to Lando. After failing to win the driver's championship he's quickly re-focused on trying to lose the constructors.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,135
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3049 on: December 1, 2024, 08:33:05 pm »
Another race ruined by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3050 on: December 1, 2024, 11:26:10 pm »
Where did Verstappen's pace come from? He was nowhere in the sprint race.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3051 on: Yesterday at 08:58:44 am »
Quote from: SP on December  1, 2024, 08:33:05 pm
Another race ruined by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

He had nothing to do with it. He's not the race director.
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,564
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3052 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 am »
the mirror issue was shocking, a VSC would have sorted that easily

Once the stop and go penalty was issued that was it over to the point where I fell asleep

Nice to see Sauber get some points
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3053 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 am »
ocon's been given the boot 1 race early and doohan will be racing for al peen in his place this weekend.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,890
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3054 on: Yesterday at 12:07:08 pm »
I didn't know that the previous race director was sacked rather than quit. Also a few race directors and senior stewards from F2 have gone as well.

I've not seen any of the race back so cannot judge on the penalties but for a 10 second stop/go penalty seems extreme compared to everything that's been given this season,
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3055 on: Yesterday at 12:32:30 pm »
McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari better get their shit together in and out of the car next season if there's going to be a different drivers champion. There's been a hefty chunk of this season where Verstappen hasn't looked like he has the fastest car, but most weeks he's extracted the maximum whilst everyone else has fallen over each other making mistakes and bad strategy calls.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3056 on: Yesterday at 12:34:22 pm »
verstappen really didn't sound pleased with whatever russell said in the stewards room.
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,564
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3057 on: Yesterday at 12:36:09 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 12:32:30 pm
McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari better get their shit together in and out of the car next season if there's going to be a different drivers champion. There's been a hefty chunk of this season where Verstappen hasn't looked like he has the fastest car, but most weeks he's extracted the maximum whilst everyone else has fallen over each other making mistakes and bad strategy calls.
A little bit but not quite 2009. Verstappen and back then Button had a great start to build up a buffer

The Brawn tailed off much more than the red bull this year but like this year there were enough teams squabbling over each other to take points off each other

2009- some weeks the ferrari was flying, other weeks it did nothing, same with McLaren and Red Bull

this year some weeks its Mercedes, sometimes Ferrari and sometimes McLaren

Had it been just one team doing the chasing I think Verstappen may have been caught.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3058 on: Yesterday at 01:10:03 pm »
To be fair it wasn't as much Brawn tailing off but the other teams needing the time to develop and design the double diffuser that Brawn had that gave them such a massive advantage. The title was all but won by the time they had so the Brawn was never particularly quick but it benefited from a genius bit of design that no one else had thought of.
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,564
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 01:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:10:03 pm
To be fair it wasn't as much Brawn tailing off but the other teams needing the time to develop and design the double diffuser that Brawn had that gave them such a massive advantage. The title was all but won by the time they had.
yes true
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3060 on: Yesterday at 06:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Yesterday at 12:36:09 pm
A little bit but not quite 2009. Verstappen and back then Button had a great start to build up a buffer

The Brawn tailed off much more than the red bull this year but like this year there were enough teams squabbling over each other to take points off each other

2009- some weeks the ferrari was flying, other weeks it did nothing, same with McLaren and Red Bull

this year some weeks its Mercedes, sometimes Ferrari and sometimes McLaren

Had it been just one team doing the chasing I think Verstappen may have been caught.

I agree with the majority of this with regards to this season. I think that Max drove really well this season and made very few errors, but he's champion largely due to the factors that you mention and I feel that there are drivers that are capable of beating him in the same machinery. 
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,135
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3061 on: Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 08:58:44 am
He had nothing to do with it. He's not the race director.

He did remove most of the race director experience from the FIA because of his thin skin.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 12:30:51 am »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Yesterday at 11:32:34 am
the mirror issue was shocking, a VSC would have sorted that easily

Once the stop and go penalty was issued that was it over to the point where I fell asleep

Nice to see Sauber get some points
It probably needed a full safety car either way, more just to bunch them up so the Stewards have the time to safety walk onto the track and pick it up. Anything was better then letting it out for so long which a car ran over it then two got a puncture for it breaking
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,126
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 04:00:19 am »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm
He did remove most of the race director experience from the FIA because of his thin skin.

Ah, I see what you're saying. Solid point. I thought that you were speaking in more direct terms.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 