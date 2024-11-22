« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 90690 times)

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,559
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3000 on: November 22, 2024, 08:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on November 22, 2024, 01:31:25 pm
Red Bull have taken the wrong rear wing to Vegas and can't get the right one there in time according to Helmut Marko :lmao

They're losing 6 tenths on the straights alone :lmao
Well thats brilliant if true!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3001 on: November 22, 2024, 08:53:11 pm »
they don't seem to have another wing

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said: "We don't have another rear wing, a smaller rear wing, as we see it on our competitors. It would be more helpful, for sure."
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3002 on: November 22, 2024, 09:11:36 pm »
My Cousin is at this race, been sending me pics of all the popups at hotels all week, Aston, Williams Mercs, Ferrari.

She was at practice last night and said they were loads of Argies there, also spent $180 on a margarita and shot that was in a racing boot. :o
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3003 on: November 22, 2024, 09:17:41 pm »
Wonder how Merc setup changes will screw up this weekend.

You're rubbing your hands if you're Oscar here, papaya rules have become both men for themselves. He can't lose - Norris outperforms and it's "well the pressure was off Lando," but Oscar outperforms and.... does the garage start to change sides?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3004 on: November 23, 2024, 11:35:54 am »
outstanding lap from gasly to get 3rd place.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3005 on: November 23, 2024, 12:29:53 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 22, 2024, 09:17:41 pm
Wonder how Merc setup changes will screw up this weekend.

You're rubbing your hands if you're Oscar here, papaya rules have become both men for themselves. He can't lose - Norris outperforms and it's "well the pressure was off Lando," but Oscar outperforms and.... does the garage start to change sides?

From one race? Lando has been out-performing Oscar all season, long before 'papaya rules' came into effect.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3006 on: November 23, 2024, 02:10:44 pm »
Got to give kudos to Verstappen to be that high up with a rear wing that's totally unsuited to the track
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3007 on: November 24, 2024, 12:23:27 am »
Quote from: Darren G on November 23, 2024, 12:29:53 pm
From one race? Lando has been out-performing Oscar all season, long before 'papaya rules' came into effect.

No, from a few races. It's not impossible.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3008 on: November 24, 2024, 01:10:39 pm »
I cant fathom how Sainz didnt get a penalty today? Its the most slam dunk youll ever see. Got away with one there.
Logged

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,559
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3009 on: November 24, 2024, 01:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on November 24, 2024, 01:10:39 pm
I cant fathom how Sainz didnt get a penalty today? Its the most slam dunk youll ever see. Got away with one there.
Yeah. Made no sense.  Unless there was genuinely a cock up with the pit crew, but even then, so what? The rule is the rule
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3010 on: November 24, 2024, 01:26:50 pm »
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3011 on: November 24, 2024, 01:32:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 24, 2024, 01:26:50 pm
https://www.racefans.net/2024/11/24/why-wasnt-sainz-penalised-for-las-vegas-pit-entry-error-f1s-rules-explained/

allegedly.



Just daft really because what if Lewis wasnt right behind him and had stayed out? Hed have ploughed into the side of him.
Logged

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,559
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3012 on: November 25, 2024, 06:31:49 pm »
Confirmed that there will be a new team in 2026.. GM/Cadillac.

Presumably it will be slow and fall to pieces easily?

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article/statement-on-general-motors-application-to-join-fia-formula-one-world.69uoRF1uwHwXkr4efkpnhc
« Last Edit: November 25, 2024, 06:46:47 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,316
  • YNWA
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3013 on: November 25, 2024, 06:33:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 25, 2024, 06:31:49 pm
Confirmed that there will be a new team in 2026.. GM/Cadillac.

Presumably it will be slow and fall to pieces easily?

Go straight on as soon as it approaches the first corner.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3014 on: November 26, 2024, 06:44:54 am »
Cadillac have done quite well in recent years in GT racing and at Le Mans, but it'll certainly be interesting to see how they do in F1.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3015 on: November 26, 2024, 07:43:43 am »
Theyve been able to work on the 2026 regs in the wind tunnel for about 6 months apparently whilst current teams can't do it for another 6 weeks or so. They have a little bit of a headstart
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,879
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3016 on: November 26, 2024, 07:50:46 am »
Doesn't look like Michael Andretti is going to be involved in the process any more and they aim to have GM/Cadillac engines by the end of the decade so will be full works team in the longer term.

Though I'll believe it when I see a car of theirs on the grid.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3017 on: November 26, 2024, 08:24:29 am »
It's 2 more slots for drivers so that's good with me
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,486
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3018 on: November 26, 2024, 08:53:50 am »
Im not sure a greater American presence is particularly good for the sport myself
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,559
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3019 on: November 26, 2024, 09:05:05 am »
Dont know where they will be based. Has anyone read that??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3020 on: November 26, 2024, 09:12:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 26, 2024, 09:05:05 am
Dont know where they will be based. Has anyone read that??

All I can find is this..

Since GMs bid to join F1 was announced in January 2023, Cadillac Formula 1 has assembled an experienced team to work on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software, and vehicle dynamics simulation. The team has operations in Fishers, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Warren, Michigan; and Silverstone, England.

https://news.cadillac.com/newsroom.detail.html/Pages/news/us/en/2024/nov/1125-f1.html
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,879
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3021 on: November 26, 2024, 09:15:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 26, 2024, 09:05:05 am
Dont know where they will be based. Has anyone read that??

https://www.the-race.com/formula-1/everything-we-know-about-new-cadillac-f1-entry-without-andretti/

It has invested in the US headquarters and UK satellite facility, funded extensive aerodynamic and chassis development work, and recruited people.

A lot of significantly experienced F1 people are involved already, with a leadership core that feels distinctly Renault: Nick Chester is technical director, ex-F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds is an advisor, and the highly regarded Rob White is chief operating officer. They all worked together in the past as whats now Alpine.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3022 on: November 26, 2024, 09:16:33 am »
There was something in the news a week or so ago about them doing some kind of expansion or something in or around Silverstone.
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3023 on: November 26, 2024, 10:29:20 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 26, 2024, 07:50:46 am
Doesn't look like Michael Andretti is going to be involved in the process any more and they aim to have GM/Cadillac engines by the end of the decade so will be full works team in the longer term.

Though I'll believe it when I see a car of theirs on the grid.
yes it is a revised application but Michael is no longer involved

Mario is actually, as an advisor
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3024 on: November 28, 2024, 08:11:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3025 on: November 29, 2024, 03:09:12 am »
Hahaha. Gotta say, I really like George.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3026 on: November 29, 2024, 05:43:43 pm »
Perez casually doing Perez things as always
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3027 on: November 29, 2024, 05:44:54 pm »
"you've fucked it again checo"
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3028 on: Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm »
Fair play to Lando letting Pscar through right on the line as a thanks for him moving over in Brazil
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,583
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3029 on: Yesterday at 02:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
Fair play to Lando letting Pscar through right on the line as a thanks for him moving over in Brazil

I hope that is all done now and they will let the two of them race each other normally.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3030 on: Yesterday at 03:01:53 pm »
that sprint didn't work.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3031 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm »
1 place grid penalty? Since when was that a thing?
Logged

Offline Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,316
  • YNWA
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3032 on: Today at 03:16:14 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
1 place grid penalty? Since when was that a thing?

Yeah was a stupid punishment. Either give him the proper 3 or dont bother.

Personally felt he deserved the 3 as he was super slow and on the racing line, so regardless of if it was a Russells flying lap (it wasnt, which is apparently partly why he only got the 1 place) it was dangerous.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 