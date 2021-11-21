If I recall correctly Newey tried leaving McLaren during his stay there for the new Jaguar team but some how Ron Dennis was able to block the move and lawyers got involved and all of that so wasnt ever likely to be the most productive time in Neweys career if he didnt actually want to be there but was forced to.



That's not true mate. Newey agreed to join Jaguar, then had a change of heart. It was essentially him dicking everybody around, not Ron forcing him to stay. From the horses mouth:"One of the reasons I made this decision was because I was enthused about the idea of working with Bobby again, Maybe that persuaded me to go down a road that I might not have gone down in different circumstances.But, on reflection, shortly after agreeing to join Jaguar there was a realisation that changing teams was not the way to go for me. I had previously agreed with Jaguar that nothing would come out until 8.30am on Friday morning. When I spoke to them and informed them of mydecision they agreed to stop the press release being issued. At that point, only a few people were affected. Despite that it appears they chose to issue the press release. The person I am concerned about in all this is Bobby. He is a good friend and I don't want to upset him.Perhaps this shows the dangers of mixing a friendship with business. I really hope our friendship can weather this. I can't comment on what the future might hold for me. But I have made up my mind and I want to stay at McLaren now."This was 2001, he then stated that he intended to stay at Mclaren until 2005 after which he might focus on the America's Cup. Jill is correct about Mika's 2 championships, but my point is that Newey is not a guarantee of the best car on the grid. Inferior to Ferrari for at least 5 years, inferior to Mercedes for 7 etc. I think that he will probably improve Aston to some degree, but they're so far off it at the moment that it's difficult to see them suddenly becoming a threat to the current top teams for a while.