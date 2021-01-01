He was always going to win the title.
Max was always going to win the title, McLaren's target is the Constructors.
Was always the most likely thing, but there was at least a chance and some interest. Max gains points over Norris and that goes
Out of interest, why are cars allowed to change tyres under a red flag? Is there actually a reason for it?
Teams would complain under safety grounds otherwise.
Still unfair, change tyres and then lose 20 secs would be fairer
Bearman will need to look at this as a learning experience.
He is off again.
He takes huge risks in these conditions and one day he will blow it.
verstappen hasn't seemed to take many risks today, he's kept it on the road while others have failed to. and been faster while doing it.
I mean at the moment, with Ocon behind him he's hardly going to be able to challenge him why all the need for fast lap after fast lap?
I dont think Lawson and Perez like each other
no idea if they've met at some RB sponsor thing and don't like each other or whether it's all from the last race, but I find it mildly hilarious.
No mildly about it, it's a proper good chuckle. Quick question to anybody as I only got it to watch post-red flag. Did Max get to the front entirely on pace or was he helped by the incident or another accident?
