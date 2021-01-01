« previous next »
cheesemason

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2880 on: Today at 04:41:43 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:39:23 pm
He was always going to win the title.

Was always the most likely thing, but there was at least a chance and some interest. Max gains points over Norris and that goes
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2881 on: Today at 04:42:06 pm
Max was always going to win the title, McLaren's target is the Constructors.
cheesemason

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2882 on: Today at 04:42:28 pm
Out of interest, why are cars allowed to change tyres under a red flag? Is there actually a reason for it?
GreekScouser

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2883 on: Today at 04:44:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:42:06 pm
Max was always going to win the title, McLaren's target is the Constructors.

Not sure thats true, Norris has had a huge opportunity and hasnt taken enough chances when hes had a substantially faster car.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2884 on: Today at 04:44:43 pm
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 04:41:43 pm
Was always the most likely thing, but there was at least a chance and some interest. Max gains points over Norris and that goes

They needed Max to not finish a race, he had too much of a cushion from the beginning of the season. While I would have loved it to have gone on until the final race it was always unlikely. People forget this time last year, McLaren were one of the worst teams on the grid; it's tough competing for a title when you get thrown in the way they did have. Their best strategy to learn from their mistakes for next season.

voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2885 on: Today at 04:45:09 pm
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 04:42:28 pm
Out of interest, why are cars allowed to change tyres under a red flag? Is there actually a reason for it?

Teams would complain under safety grounds otherwise.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2886 on: Today at 04:52:24 pm
It's going to be a rolling start in ten minutes time.
KevLFC

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2887 on: Today at 04:59:19 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:45:09 pm
Teams would complain under safety grounds otherwise.

Still unfair, change tyres and then lose 20 secs would be fairer
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2888 on: Today at 05:04:16 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 04:59:19 pm
Still unfair, change tyres and then lose 20 secs would be fairer

It's just lucky. Change under green, lose time, change under vsc, lose less, etc etc.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2889 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm
Bunch of wimps for not having a standing start.

Still only half way through this race in terms of laps
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2890 on: Today at 05:06:27 pm
Go Oconm
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2891 on: Today at 05:10:04 pm
Bearman will need to look at this as a learning experience.

jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2892 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:10:04 pm
Bearman will need to look at this as a learning experience.

He is off again.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2893 on: Today at 05:13:45 pm
Safety car.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2894 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:12:08 pm
He is off again.
making up his own circuit

Carlito bins it. Comms even noticed it eventually
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2895 on: Today at 05:15:44 pm
Such a shame for Ocon this, undone all his work from before.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2896 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm
Why are the commentary team so surprised by news of their being more rain on the way. They said from the start of the afternoon the race would end in rain.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2897 on: Today at 05:21:17 pm
Disastrous re-start for Norris, looked like he was asleep going far too slowly.
dirkster

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2898 on: Today at 05:21:31 pm
Yep. Championship over for Norris. Pity
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2899 on: Today at 05:21:55 pm
verstappen goes into the lead as norris goes off the circuit.

quite symbolic that.
GreekScouser

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2900 on: Today at 05:22:26 pm
Absolutely horrific drive from Norris
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2901 on: Today at 05:23:33 pm
His head has not been right since the fuck-up at the start.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2902 on: Today at 05:28:01 pm
now and again a race happens where a champion drives like they're a champion. this is one of them.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2903 on: Today at 05:31:46 pm
He takes huge risks in these conditions and one day he will blow it.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2904 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:31:46 pm
He takes huge risks in these conditions and one day he will blow it.

verstappen hasn't seemed to take many risks today, he's kept it on the road while others have failed to. and been faster while doing it.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2905 on: Today at 05:34:46 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:33:58 pm
verstappen hasn't seemed to take many risks today, he's kept it on the road while others have failed to. and been faster while doing it.

I mean at the moment, with Ocon behind him he's hardly going to be able to challenge him why all the need for fast lap after fast lap?
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2906 on: Today at 05:36:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:34:46 pm
I mean at the moment, with Ocon behind him he's hardly going to be able to challenge him why all the need for fast lap after fast lap?
maybe that's just the lap time he feels comfortable doing.
duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2907 on: Today at 05:37:49 pm
I dont think Lawson and Perez like each other
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2908 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:37:49 pm
I dont think Lawson and Perez like each other

no idea if they've met at some RB sponsor thing and don't like each other or whether it's all from the last race, but I find it mildly hilarious.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2909 on: Today at 05:41:41 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:37:49 pm
I dont think Lawson and Perez like each other

I find it mildly amusing that someone drives into a Red Bull driver though.
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2910 on: Today at 05:42:56 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:39:58 pm
no idea if they've met at some RB sponsor thing and don't like each other or whether it's all from the last race, but I find it mildly hilarious.

No mildly about it, it's a proper good chuckle. Quick question to anybody as I only got in to watch post-red flag. Did Max get to the front entirely on pace or was he helped by the incident or another accident?
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2911 on: Today at 05:43:58 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:42:56 pm
No mildly about it, it's a proper good chuckle. Quick question to anybody as I only got it to watch post-red flag. Did Max get to the front entirely on pace or was he helped by the incident or another accident?

These are the conditions he has thrived in, there were some incidents throughout the race but he has got there from his rapid start I would say.
