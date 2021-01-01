« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2600 on: Today at 09:00:19 am
It's going to be hard being a World champion when there is no one there to like (or even respect) your accomplishment in the future.

I mean he's got a chance to go above Senna and alongside Prost and Vettel as a 4 time World Champion. And most will just shrug and meh.

Hamilton, Schumacher, Alonso etc were hard racers, took every part of their racing close to and over the line. But away from the track they spoke very well, respected those who raced alongside them and even if it was a bit fake and staged for what fans see, it was there at least.

Max just comes across as a spoiled, nepo baby who is just there to drive a car and go home...

His dad is a dick but even he is just a bit more likeable than Max :P
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2601 on: Today at 09:29:37 am
Not a fan of Max but he's not a nepo baby.
Tobez

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2602 on: Today at 09:36:26 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:00:19 am

His dad is a dick but even he is just a bit more likeable than Max :P

To be fair to Max - and I despise the lad - he's never actively beaten up his wife. So he IS more likeable than his father. Low bar, though...
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2603 on: Today at 10:03:43 am
personality wise yous are comparing turds
Tobez

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2604 on: Today at 10:29:10 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:03:43 am
personality wise yous are comparing turds

I mean yes, but being objective, being a dick is better than being a woman-beating dick. Obviously.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2605 on: Today at 10:40:05 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:29:37 am
Not a fan of Max but he's not a nepo baby.

In the broadest sense, he definitely is. His parent certainly helped launch his career as a result of being in the same field himself.

He is more the Jamie Lee Curtis variety (would have succeeded anyway, with apologies to Tony Curtis better than the parent, and clearly built for it) but he counts in that category certainly. I think itmis good to acknowledge a slight leg up, at least, exists even in those with the talent and drive to succeed on their own merits.

In the sense of it being a slur against him, it doesn't work, no. There is so much more to go on to insult with him definitely.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2606 on: Today at 10:43:40 am
I think its hard to call him a nepo baby if he'd have succeeded anyway. My own interpretation of a nepo baby is someone gaining an unfair advantage and being where they are because of their parents despite not having the skill or talent to succeed. In that sense Lance Stroll is a nepo baby, I wouldn't consider Max as one.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2607 on: Today at 11:02:43 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:43:40 am
I think its hard to call him a nepo baby if he'd have succeeded anyway. My own interpretation of a nepo baby is someone gaining an unfair advantage and being where they are because of their parents despite not having the skill or talent to succeed. In that sense Lance Stroll is a nepo baby, I wouldn't consider Max as one.

In your definition, it wouldn't count. I think that's a fair point in this sense of the term. I just don't think of it in those terms.

In the definitions I have tended to hear and subscribe to, he meets the criteria. And I think we have to be honest, especially in F1 where cost is a barrier and exclusivity is a huge barrier, and say there is some advantage gained. In this sense, nepo baby is not a knock on Max, but it applies.
GreekScouser

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2608 on: Today at 11:07:46 am
Not sure you can really put his success down to his dad, considering his dad was generally just a pretty shit F1 driver who got about 6 points in a decade driving for the backmarkers. If journeymen was a thing in F1, its him. It'd be like Jayden Danns becoming the best player in the world and putting it down to his dad.

He's just an arsehole, he's been molly coddled for a LONG time because of his talent
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2609 on: Today at 11:12:03 am
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:07:46 am
Not sure you can really put his success down to his dad, considering his dad was generally just a pretty shit F1 driver who got about 6 points in a decade driving for the backmarkers. If journeymen was a thing in F1, its him. It'd be like Jayden Danns becoming the best player in the world and putting it down to his dad.

He's just an arsehole, he's been molly coddled for a LONG time because of his talent

Agree 100% with that, but it's more the opening and introduction thay comes from the dad in this case

Verstappen may go down as the most successful driver of all time, his talent speaks for itself. The hatred he gets is entirely justified in my mind because of well...all of it.
paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2610 on: Today at 11:50:22 am
He is a bully in many ways and bullies hate having the tables turned

Ok for him to get his elbows out and force others off the road, perfectly innocent

but when someone stands up to him he is crying on the radio


Same almost when he has the best car, its all fun and games, as soon as McLaren or Ferrari have his measure he is on the radio like a cross between Kevin and Perry and Krusty the clown
"do something DO SOMETHING. its so unfair I hate you, I have to do everything"

Its why I cant take to him. Million dollar driver, 1 cent person


Quote from: Tobez on Today at 10:29:10 am
I mean yes, but being objective, being a dick is better than being a woman-beating dick. Obviously.
yes ok I take your point

No respect for his Dad with all that



gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #2611 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm
Well whatever he is, hes just been given a 5 place penalty for this weekends GP for an engine change
