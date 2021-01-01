It's going to be hard being a World champion when there is no one there to like (or even respect) your accomplishment in the future.I mean he's got a chance to go above Senna and alongside Prost and Vettel as a 4 time World Champion. And most will just shrug and meh.Hamilton, Schumacher, Alonso etc were hard racers, took every part of their racing close to and over the line. But away from the track they spoke very well, respected those who raced alongside them and even if it was a bit fake and staged for what fans see, it was there at least.Max just comes across as a spoiled, nepo baby who is just there to drive a car and go home...His dad is a dick but even he is just a bit more likeable than Max