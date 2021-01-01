He is a bully in many ways and bullies hate having the tables turned
Ok for him to get his elbows out and force others off the road, perfectly innocent
but when someone stands up to him he is crying on the radio
Same almost when he has the best car, its all fun and games, as soon as McLaren or Ferrari have his measure he is on the radio like a cross between Kevin and Perry and Krusty the clown
"do something DO SOMETHING. its so unfair I hate you, I have to do everything"
Its why I cant take to him. Million dollar driver, 1 cent person
I mean yes, but being objective, being a dick is better than being a woman-beating dick. Obviously.
yes ok I take your point
No respect for his Dad with all that