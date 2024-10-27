Red Bull, for me, are fucked in 2026. I know the regs are different so, in a way, it's anyone's game, but there's nothing whatsoever about the way things are going there that make me think they're going to be a force in the mid-future. Too many cogs that seem vital to the machine there are disappearing, there's part of me wondering whether Red Bull even see a long-term future in the sport given their presence only really seemed to originally be a marketing machine for their drink. Honda as a works team again? Maybe...