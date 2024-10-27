« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 09:45:02 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 27, 2024, 09:44:00 pm
It is pretty impressive work to get into second and within 5 seconds really

It is but he's not chasing him down and certainly isn't "attempting to deny him from winning multiple races for the first time in a season" as Crofty put it :D
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 09:45:08 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 27, 2024, 09:44:03 pm
Hasn't he got sidepod damage?

He does, but he was far down the field already, and the damage was somewhat his fault anyway
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 09:45:35 pm
that could end up being the last victory of sainz's career.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 09:46:07 pm
Well done, Carlos good drive, grateful Lando survived to get second.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 09:46:15 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 27, 2024, 09:45:02 pm
It is but he's not chasing him down and certainly isn't "attempting to deny him from winning multiple races for the first time in a season" as Crofty put it :D

Oh absolutely not, but it is good anyway that you don't have to inflate the achievement is what I am saying ;D

Crofty chatting shite for no real reason
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 09:48:08 pm
The crying will soon begin. 😂
duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 09:49:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 27, 2024, 09:48:08 pm
The crying will soon begin. 😂
Must be the day for it
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 10:17:06 pm
Some excellent highlights from that race, Lawson flipping Perez the birdie, Leclercs great save and Verstappen getting the double 10 second penalties being my favourites.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 27, 2024, 10:30:31 pm
Brundle and that idiot woman doing their best to take the heat of Max, I see.
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 28, 2024, 07:13:06 am
I feel a bit sorry for Carlos. He's done a good job for Ferrari on the whole and deserves better than Williams (assuming they don't make a miracle turn around) in my opinion.
KevLFC

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 28, 2024, 09:04:49 am
I used to like Verstappen before he won the last few championships, these days he drives and acts like a prick. Does he not realise that finishing just behind Norris isn't a bad thing?
50 Pence

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 28, 2024, 10:28:39 am
I did LOL at RB when they pitted Perez to try & take fastest lap when Ferrari had already pitted Charles to do the same

RB should have snapped up Sainz, doesnt get the plaudits he deserves. Hes a very good driver
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 28, 2024, 05:29:01 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on October 28, 2024, 09:04:49 am
I used to like Verstappen before he won the last few championships, these days he drives and acts like a prick. Does he not realise that finishing just behind Norris isn't a bad thing?
Always been the same. Whenever under threat he runs them off the road. Now Norris is a threat hes doing it to him.
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 09:52:38 am
Quote from: 50 Pence on October 28, 2024, 10:28:39 am
I did LOL at RB when they pitted Perez to try & take fastest lap when Ferrari had already pitted Charles to do the same

RB should have snapped up Sainz, doesnt get the plaudits he deserves. Hes a very good driver

If Perez lasts into 2025 and/or Lawson isn't up to scratch, I foresee Williams getting a nice contract buyout from Milton Keynes for 2026.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 09:58:40 am
Perez won't retain his seat think that's a given. I think it's a perilous time for Red Bull Racing. Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Will Courtenay are all going/gone. Rob Marshall went too didn't he? They've lost some really key personnel and it's not just one. Regulation changes just around the corner and a chunk of their established key personnel have left for other teams.
CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 10:11:34 am
Red Bull, for me, are fucked in 2026.  I know the regs are different so, in a way, it's anyone's game, but there's nothing whatsoever about the way things are going there that make me think they're going to be a force in the mid-future.  Too many cogs that seem vital to the machine there are disappearing, there's part of me wondering whether Red Bull even see a long-term future in the sport given their presence only really seemed to originally be a marketing machine for their drink.  Honda as a works team again?  Maybe...
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 10:49:01 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on October 29, 2024, 10:11:34 am
Red Bull, for me, are fucked in 2026.  I know the regs are different so, in a way, it's anyone's game, but there's nothing whatsoever about the way things are going there that make me think they're going to be a force in the mid-future.  Too many cogs that seem vital to the machine there are disappearing, there's part of me wondering whether Red Bull even see a long-term future in the sport given their presence only really seemed to originally be a marketing machine for their drink.  Honda as a works team again?  Maybe...

I don't even think its 2026 that they're fucked if things keep going the same way as they are now for next season we've got a Ferrari/McLaren battle for the constructors and drivers championships.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 11:01:57 am
I'm sure its been asked/mentioned/answered before - but why don't we see drive-through/stop and go penalties any more?

With the whole Max issue - once the second 10 second penalty was given, it should have been upgraded to a stop and go
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 11:24:02 am
19 out of the 20 drivers in agreement on the F1 racing guidelines to be updated immediately instead of waiting until 2025 for new guidelines as per George Russell. Wonder who the one driver was?
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 11:51:33 am
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on October 29, 2024, 11:01:57 am
I'm sure its been asked/mentioned/answered before - but why don't we see drive-through/stop and go penalties any more?

With the whole Max issue - once the second 10 second penalty was given, it should have been upgraded to a stop and go

Was also wondering this on Sunday
bradders1011

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 02:13:46 pm
I think one of the arguments was that the pitlane is dangerous and we don't need any more cars than is necessary going in and out. The 10s to be served at a pitstop is pretty much a stop/go.
Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 02:28:46 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 29, 2024, 02:13:46 pm
I think one of the arguments was that the pitlane is dangerous and we don't need any more cars than is necessary going in and out. The 10s to be served at a pitstop is pretty much a stop/go.

But the current 10 second penalty you can do your pit stop after. The old school stop and go they couldn't (could they?) Thus in Verstappens case, he would have needed to come in again to do his actual pit stop - losing more time!
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 02:34:16 pm
I do think standard time penalties are a bit naff. It allows the team to strategise when to apply it. They should be drive through penalties that have to be served within a couple of laps.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 02:48:36 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on October 29, 2024, 11:01:57 am
I'm sure its been asked/mentioned/answered before - but why don't we see drive-through/stop and go penalties any more?

With the whole Max issue - once the second 10 second penalty was given, it should have been upgraded to a stop and go

I said it on here during the race that he should have been given a 5 second penalty for the first offence and then a drive through for 2nd.

I think what the stewards did was assess the offences in the wrong order.  There was some confusion during the race when Max got the 1st time penalty because it was for the less egregious offence. He only got the 2nd penalty a few laps later. Croft and Brundle were just as confused as they thought Max was getting away with the deliberate run off until the 2nd penalty came through.

I think what they did was 'note' the offences in the wrong order then assess the punishment in the wrong order. So by the time they had given the punishment for the more minor offence, they had to give 10 seconds for the 2nd one.

In hindsight I think the stewards should have treated the situation in totality and given him a drive through penalty to be served within 2 laps (which is still in the rules) and a 5 second penalty during his pit stop.

They did also tack on 2 penalty points to his super licence after the race which wasn't included in the 1st notice after the race.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 02:51:42 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on October 28, 2024, 09:04:49 am
I used to like Verstappen before he won the last few championships, these days he drives and acts like a prick. Does he not realise that finishing just behind Norris isn't a bad thing?
These days?
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 02:52:45 pm
I think the way Red Bull smugly handled it over the radio and after the race showed they had gotten away with it and were able to strategise their way out of it
IgorBobbins

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 05:40:56 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 29, 2024, 02:52:45 pm
I think the way Red Bull smugly handled it over the radio and after the race showed they had gotten away with it and were able to strategise their way out of it
There was a lot of whinging
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 06:16:26 pm
For what reason did they do away with the drive through penalties, anyone know?
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 06:25:13 pm
They haven't done away with them they're just very rarely enforced as the stewards feel they are too harsh for most incidents. Alonso was actually given one in Australia this year but it was reduced to a 20 second time penalty instead.

Hamilton was given one in Miami for speeding in the pit lane but as it occurred during the last 3 laps of the race that to was converted into a 20 second penalty.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 07:00:37 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 29, 2024, 06:25:13 pm
They haven't done away with them they're just very rarely enforced as the stewards feel they are too harsh for most incidents. Alonso was actually given one in Australia this year but it was reduced to a 20 second time penalty instead.

Hamilton was given one in Miami for speeding in the pit lane but as it occurred during the last 3 laps of the race that to was converted into a 20 second penalty.

I didn't realise they were still using them.  :o
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
October 29, 2024, 07:08:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on October 29, 2024, 07:00:37 pm
I didn't realise they were still using them.  :o

Yep they are still in the FIA rules

Talk it through and give drivers chance to give the place back
(This is what they are pushing from now on)

5 second penalty
10 second penalty
Drive through
Stop/go penalty
Black flag

Grid penalty in future races
CraigDS

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 12:08:41 am
Why is one additional engine a 10 place penalty but if you have another its only 5? Surely if you go behind the rules by even more it should be a bigger penalty, not less.
Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 08:09:47 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:08:41 am
Why is one additional engine a 10 place penalty but if you have another its only 5? Surely if you go behind the rules by even more it should be a bigger penalty, not less.

I have a small bit of sympathy with engines because in some cases theyve hit the limit because of reliability and in most cases the team didnt manufacture the engine.

What I dont agree with is when a team say changes two components and gets a 20 place penalty - so they know theyre at the back of the grid anyway so change even more components that are over the allowed limit. They end up with 40 place grid penalties and to me if you only take an effective drop of say 16 then they should carry over until theyre served.
