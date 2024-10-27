I'm sure its been asked/mentioned/answered before - but why don't we see drive-through/stop and go penalties any more?



With the whole Max issue - once the second 10 second penalty was given, it should have been upgraded to a stop and go



I said it on here during the race that he should have been given a 5 second penalty for the first offence and then a drive through for 2nd.I think what the stewards did was assess the offences in the wrong order. There was some confusion during the race when Max got the 1st time penalty because it was for the less egregious offence. He only got the 2nd penalty a few laps later. Croft and Brundle were just as confused as they thought Max was getting away with the deliberate run off until the 2nd penalty came through.I think what they did was 'note' the offences in the wrong order then assess the punishment in the wrong order. So by the time they had given the punishment for the more minor offence, they had to give 10 seconds for the 2nd one.In hindsight I think the stewards should have treated the situation in totality and given him a drive through penalty to be served within 2 laps (which is still in the rules) and a 5 second penalty during his pit stop.They did also tack on 2 penalty points to his super licence after the race which wasn't included in the 1st notice after the race.