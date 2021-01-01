

Tbf Ive seen Lewis, Schumacher and Senna do that exact thing dozens of times. If youre ahead at the apex you simply let your opponent run out of road which is why you either need to go up the inside or (as some here suggest would have happened) let the driver in front go too deep and then come underneath. Lando had tried that several times but Max had his car positioned well. The move round the outside was a gambit, entitled to try it but every driver worth his salt is going to do what Max did there.



I know it doesnt fit the narrative here (and Max has driven badly on several occasions this year) but I think it explains why Lando was relatively sanguine about it and implicitly criticised his team for not telling him to give the place back.



As for the title race with Ferrari now looking quickest, its hard to see Lando winning the title. Weird season in that respect with 4 different cars being quickest at one time or other.