Watching some of the analysis this morning, I can see why Norris was given his penalty. Verstappen still hit the apex in the lead, so him going off would be an issue and then McLaren could have argued he should be given a penalty for forcing Lando off too. Norris did completely overtake him off the track, whether it was a legal corner or not from Verstappen.
McLaren should have told him to give the place back straight away as he would have had more chances to get Verstappen, a bit naive maybe.
The consistency of the rules and applying them is another matter. I thought quite a lot of cars went outside the lines yesterday, but only 3 got to their limit, so not sure that was being watched as carefully as it should. The track looks a lot wider compared to some, so I would have thought they would be a lot harsher on track limits.