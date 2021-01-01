« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 09:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:40:07 pm
But it is fine to force people off the track?
The only one who forced Norris off the track was Norris himself.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 09:41:51 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm
Tired of the stewards deciding championships, not that I think Norris will catch Max anyway but theyre making damn sure.

Let's be honest here, to win the title he just has to be overly aggressive as usual in the first corner knowing no one will touch him. It's exactly what he will do.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:41:28 pm
The only one who forced Norris off the track was Norris himself.

Should he have just let Verstappen crash into him then?
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm »
Max doing his usual move on the inside. Breaking too late he himself can't stay in the white lines and forces the driver outside of him off the track.

What a farce this sport is these days
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 09:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:41:28 pm
The only one who forced Norris off the track was Norris himself.

This is utter nonsense  ;D
sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:43:24 pm
This is utter nonsense  ;D

Dont feed the troll
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm
Should he have just let Verstappen crash into him then?

It's the point that no one will face with Max. Winning the corner won't make any difference as Max being Max can afford an off and this is what he will do time after time. I just cannot be arsed with this.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm
It's the point that no one will face with Max. Winning the corner won't make any difference as Max being Max can afford an off and this is what he will do time after time. I just cannot be arsed with this.

If it wasn't horrifically fucking dangerous someone should call his bluff and let him crash himself out
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 09:46:25 pm »
Max couldn't stay on the race track. He braked far too late to keep position.and stopped Norris turning in. 5 second penalty is a joke
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 09:47:44 pm »
It's the smarmy comment by sex pest Horner on the radio...
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 09:48:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:46:25 pm
Max couldn't stay on the race track. He braked far too late to keep position.and stopped Norris turning in. 5 second penalty is a joke

It's be fair if he got a 10 second penalty for it too but of course not.

Him and Horner cried the loudest and won without having to actually win the place.

Fucking embarrassing team Red Bull, ran by arseholes
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:46:25 pm
Max couldn't stay on the race track. He braked far too late to keep position.and stopped Norris turning in. 5 second penalty is a joke

All too predictable from the stewards though, also this is the first time an incident of this has been handled with a penalty. No surprise there, then.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm »
yeah fuck it he dive-bombed him. they should both have got a penalty.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm »
If I was Norris I'd find the nearest sky camera and call Max a cheating bastard and Horner a filthy sex pest
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm »
The stewards got the Max/Norris situation correct.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm
All too predictable from the stewards though, also this is the first time an incident of this has been handled with a penalty. No surprise there, then.

Gasly?
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 09:51:15 pm
The stewards got the Max/Norris situation correct.
Gasly?

No they didn't
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
No they didn't

 If that's your opinion, fine. I think that they got it right though.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
If that's your opinion, fine. I think that they got it right though.

Yes, we get it Max can do what he likes.
Elzar

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2378 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
If that's your opinion, fine. I think that they got it right though.

Would Verstappen had got a penalty if Norris didnt over take then, like Russell earlier?
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2379 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm
Yes, we get it Max can do what he likes.

 Ah yes, because I have a different opinion on the incident it must mean that I am a proponent of 'Max doing whatever he likes', right? If you're going to act like a child, I'm really not interested in engaging with you any further on the subject. 
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2380 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:05:41 pm
Would Verstappen had got a penalty if Norris didnt over take then, like Russell earlier?

I have no idea, but since Norris did overtake him and Russell shouldn't have gotten a penalty either, it's somewhat of a moot point.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2381 on: Yesterday at 10:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm
Ah yes, because I have a different opinion on the incident it must mean that I am a proponent of 'Max doing whatever he likes', right? If you're going to act like a child, I'm really not interested in engaging with you any further on the subject.

Max has been off the track twice tonight, yet he gets no penalty the first corner wasn't even looked at. How come they bottled looking at that yet suddenly throw the penalty just at the end. This is why you get suspicious.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2382 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
first corner incidents are always looked at differently. there's nothing new there, it's been the case for ages.

Elzar

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2383 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm
I have no idea, but since Norris did overtake him and Russell shouldn't have gotten a penalty either, it's somewhat of a moot point.

You seemed quite definite with your opinion, so thought youd have a good view on the differences to be honest.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2384 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm »
Well done to Toto for that, why are Sky being such arses about it. They know what he means.
duvva 💅

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2385 on: Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm
Well done to Toto for that, why are Sky being such arses about it. They know what he means.
Ted spectacularly missing the point Toto is trying to make. Its not about the stewards, its about whos getting the advantage seemed to be his point to me. Which is why he wouldnt say it out loud
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2386 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm
Ted spectacularly missing the point Toto is trying to make. Its not about the stewards, its about whos getting the advantage seemed to be his point to me. Which is why he wouldnt say it out loud

Ted knows full well what Toto meant though duvva. I wish more we speak out openly about it to be honest. Hopefully the drivers can bring it up as there is an inconsistency. I also don't understand why the first lap is treated differently. As I said before all Max needs to do until the end is make sure which ever driver he's fighting doesn't make the first corner. I'm beginning to think F1 deserves that sort of ending.
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2387 on: Yesterday at 10:32:57 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
first corner incidents are always looked at differently. there's nothing new there, it's been the case for ages.



Exactly. 
Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2388 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm
You seemed quite definite with your opinion, so thought youd have a good view on the differences to be honest.

I do think that there is an argument to be made for the stewards being inconsistent with their decisions, which let's face it has been an issue for a while now, which is why I said I have no idea if Max would have gotten a penalty in the hypothetical scenario that you suggested. Do I think that either of them (George or Max) SHOULD have gotten a penalty though, even if Lando had given the place back? No, I don't. There was not a great deal of difference between the two situations in my view. I thought that the stewards got the George one wrong, the Max one right.  Again, if people disagree, then that's their prerogative. 
TepidT2O

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2389 on: Yesterday at 11:42:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm
Ted knows full well what Toto meant though duvva. I wish more we speak out openly about it to be honest. Hopefully the drivers can bring it up as there is an inconsistency. I also don't understand why the first lap is treated differently. As I said before all Max needs to do until the end is make sure which ever driver he's fighting doesn't make the first corner. I'm beginning to think F1 deserves that sort of ending.
Every time someone tried to over take Max his mysteriously ran very wide indeed.


Surely a coincidence
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 08:43:55 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
first corner incidents are always looked at differently. there's nothing new there, it's been the case for ages.

Just plays into the narrative though doesn't it? Max overtakes Norris off the track and gets away with it but when it happens the other way round Norris gets a penalty.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 09:06:27 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:43:55 am
Just plays into the narrative though doesn't it? Max overtakes Norris off the track and gets away with it but when it happens the other way round Norris gets a penalty.
people either want consistency or they don't. lap 1 incidents are always considered differently regardless of who they concern.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 09:15:21 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:06:27 am
people either want consistency or they don't. lap 1 incidents are always considered differently regardless of who they concern.

I want people to be given penalties when they do things that should be penalty. If you're going to penalise Norris for overtaking off the track then you have to penalise Verstappen, lap one or not. Verstappen has been getting away with this type of bollocks for years though.
stockdam

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 09:15:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm
Max doing his usual move on the inside. Breaking too late he himself can't stay in the white lines and forces the driver outside of him off the track.

What a farce this sport is these days

It was so obvious that it was going to happen. I'm not sure why Verstappen gets away with not getting a penalty for driving like this whereas other drivers do.
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 09:20:31 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:15:21 am
I want people to be given penalties when they do things that should be penalty. If you're going to penalise Norris for overtaking off the track then you have to penalise Verstappen, lap one or not. Verstappen has been getting away with this type of bollocks for years though.

you don't though, that's the whole point. again, for those at the back........

lap 1 incidents are always looked at differently, regardless of who they involve.

that's been the case for years. you can like that fact or dislike it, but it's still true.
Elzar

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 09:25:30 am »
Watching some of the analysis this morning, I can see why Norris was given his penalty. Verstappen still hit the apex in the lead, so him going off would be an issue and then McLaren could have argued he should be given a penalty for forcing Lando off too. Norris did completely overtake him off the track, whether it was a legal corner or not from Verstappen.

McLaren should have told him to give the place back straight away as he would have had more chances to get Verstappen, a bit naive maybe.

The consistency of the rules and applying them is another matter. I thought quite a lot of cars went outside the lines yesterday, but only 3 got to their limit, so not sure that was being watched as carefully as it should. The track looks a lot wider compared to some, so I would have thought they would be a lot harsher on track limits.

Schmarn

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 10:31:32 am »

Tbf Ive seen Lewis, Schumacher and Senna do that exact thing dozens of times. If youre ahead at the apex you simply let your opponent run out of road which is why you either need to go up the inside or (as some here suggest would have happened) let the driver in front go too deep and then come underneath. Lando had tried that several times but Max had his car positioned well. The move round the outside was a gambit, entitled to try it but every driver worth his salt is going to do what Max did there.

I know it doesnt fit the narrative here (and Max has driven badly on several occasions this year) but I think it explains why Lando was relatively sanguine about it and implicitly criticised his team for not telling him to give the place back.

As for the title race with Ferrari now looking quickest, its hard to see Lando winning the title. Weird season in that respect with 4 different cars being quickest at one time or other.
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2397 on: Today at 11:25:05 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:15:21 am
I want people to be given penalties when they do things that should be penalty. If you're going to penalise Norris for overtaking off the track then you have to penalise Verstappen, lap one or not. Verstappen has been getting away with this type of bollocks for years though.

We need it to happen to one of the Ferrari's to be honest as that will cause more of an incident than if it's Norris or Hamilton. It will be something he continues to do until they look at the rule again.
CornerFlag

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2398 on: Today at 11:55:59 am »
They need to do what they put in for Austria and have more strips of gravel at a car's width.

For me, the penalties were fairly consistent and Norris was always going to get five seconds, whether RAWK thought it was merited or not. The sensible thing was for Lando to have given the place back immediately and challenged on the two remaining laps.

McLaren fucked up in not pitting Piastri for fastest lap given he had a 33s advantage to Perez too.
clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2399 on: Today at 12:47:43 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 11:55:59 am
They need to do what they put in for Austria and have more strips of gravel at a car's width.

For me, the penalties were fairly consistent and Norris was always going to get five seconds, whether RAWK thought it was merited or not. The sensible thing was for Lando to have given the place back immediately and challenged on the two remaining laps.

McLaren fucked up in not pitting Piastri for fastest lap given he had a 33s advantage to Perez too.

Do that there and there will be hardly any overtaking as the drivers would take no risks.
