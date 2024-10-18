The Sprint starts at 7pm tonight. A bit of a mixed up grid for this which might cause some surprising results perhaps. At least you can overtake at Austin and with both Perez and Piastri both well back RB and McLaren need both nearer the front. Watching Peter Windsor's excellent analysis over yesterday's qualifying apparently McLaren were taking a different gear at one of the key corners, while their rivals were in a higher one. It might shed some light on why they struggled a bit more here, but overall the car seems pretty okay over the rest of the track. Let's hope there is some action in the sprint, they are not my favourites but it will still be an interesting watch.