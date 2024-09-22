« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 67713 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2160 on: September 22, 2024, 01:28:58 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on September 22, 2024, 01:26:23 pm
Are Red Bull hoping that Norris is overdoing it with his tyres?

There were a few teams claiming the same by saying Norris and Verstappen were going too quickly early on. Evidently McLaren want to avoid giving RB a chance to undercut them at the first pit stop. But as ever with tyres you never know for sure, as conditions are not always the same as expected.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2161 on: September 22, 2024, 01:33:20 pm »
Remember a time when the thought of using hard tyres was a death sentence to your race?

Its almost a shift to the opposite end. Stick a soft/medium on then just 1 stop until the end of the race.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2162 on: September 22, 2024, 01:45:38 pm »
Hamilton appears to be struggling already with his tyres.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2163 on: September 22, 2024, 01:51:06 pm »
Why on earth did they start Hamilton on the softs. Bizarre. Even if he got past Max at the start still makes no sense. These strategists are dumbasses sometimes.
« Last Edit: September 22, 2024, 01:52:43 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,812
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2164 on: September 22, 2024, 01:54:38 pm »
as with so many other races, this one probably needs someone to stick it in the wall.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2165 on: September 22, 2024, 01:55:23 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September 22, 2024, 01:51:06 pm
Why on earth did they start Hamilton on the softs. Bizarre. Even if he got past Max at the start still makes no sense. These strategists are dumbasses sometimes.

I dont think he had a fresh set of mediums.

They were gambling on an early safety car to bin them off quickly for the hards
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2166 on: September 22, 2024, 01:58:54 pm »
Surely if Piastri continues to trade these time he will have advantage on the track over Hamilton.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2167 on: September 22, 2024, 02:00:36 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 22, 2024, 01:55:23 pm
I dont think he had a fresh set of mediums.

They were gambling on an early safety car to bin them off quickly for the hards
The softs weren't new either
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2168 on: September 22, 2024, 02:03:18 pm »
A race for the purists / F1 geeks this one
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2169 on: September 22, 2024, 02:04:53 pm »
All the teams appear to be waiting for the safety car. What happens if there isn't one?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2170 on: September 22, 2024, 02:08:24 pm »
Piastri makes his pit stop just behind the Mercedes now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,648
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2171 on: September 22, 2024, 02:09:29 pm »
Street races are so shit.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2172 on: September 22, 2024, 02:10:24 pm »
One Mercedes done, if he can get passed Russell as well target Verstappen.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2173 on: September 22, 2024, 02:17:34 pm »
Come on, Oscar! So impressed by his attitude and driving. Nothing phases him.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2174 on: September 22, 2024, 02:18:26 pm »
Yes, he's very cool Oscar. I will just go around the long way around if you insist. Come on Oscar go after Max.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2175 on: September 22, 2024, 02:24:13 pm »
Lando glanced the wall there. That wall seems to catch a lot of drivers out here.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2176 on: September 22, 2024, 02:28:52 pm »
Looks like this is the podium.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,812
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2177 on: September 22, 2024, 02:36:25 pm »
this really has been immensely dull.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2178 on: September 22, 2024, 02:45:50 pm »
Dani Ric getting fastest lap in his final race
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,823
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2179 on: September 22, 2024, 02:46:14 pm »
Awful race that
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2180 on: September 22, 2024, 02:46:22 pm »
Get in, Lando.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2181 on: September 22, 2024, 02:46:47 pm »
That was an absolute battering by Norris.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,812
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2182 on: September 22, 2024, 02:46:59 pm »
boring as fuck that
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2183 on: September 22, 2024, 02:48:37 pm »
That McLaren is really good, with two excellent drivers too.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,445
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2184 on: September 22, 2024, 02:50:23 pm »
First time no safety car there. Drivers must be knackered
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2185 on: September 22, 2024, 02:52:00 pm »
Awful race. Flicked between the race and the Paint Drying Channel. Tough call but I think that the paint was better. It was a really interesting beige. Austin should be better.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,812
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2186 on: September 22, 2024, 03:00:45 pm »
the cooldown room footage was far more entertaining than the race.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2187 on: September 22, 2024, 03:04:27 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 22, 2024, 03:00:45 pm
the cooldown room footage was far more entertaining than the race.

Haha. Was just about to post the exact same thing. "great minds think alike" or "fools seldom differ"?
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,348
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2188 on: September 24, 2024, 08:06:48 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 22, 2024, 01:33:20 pm
Remember a time when the thought of using hard tyres was a death sentence to your race?

Its almost a shift to the opposite end. Stick a soft/medium on then just 1 stop until the end of the race.
To the point where it was practically never used

Paul Hembry of Pirelli used to get dogs abuse

Quote from: voodoo ray on September 22, 2024, 02:46:59 pm
boring as fuck that
yep
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,058
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2189 on: September 25, 2024, 05:01:38 pm »
Another manager is leaving Red Bull and is going to work for McLaren, Will Courtneay who is presently a strategist for RB will become Sporting Director at McLaren.

https://xcancel.com/FastestPitStop/status/1838583644765446392

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2190 on: September 26, 2024, 05:38:58 pm »
Dani Ric lost his drive with RB. Liam Lawson to race for the rest of the season

He will stay in the Red Bull driver program
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,812
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2191 on: September 26, 2024, 07:17:05 pm »
well I am staggered by that news.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2192 on: September 26, 2024, 09:13:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 26, 2024, 07:17:05 pm
well I am staggered by that news.

Yeah. It was always on the cards.

But is he the worst driver on the grid? Probably the worst salaried driver?
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,812
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2193 on: September 26, 2024, 09:20:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 26, 2024, 09:13:04 pm
Yeah. It was always on the cards.

But is he the worst driver on the grid? Probably the worst salaried driver?

It's probably a case that the red bull 'family' know what he is. He's never getting another drive with the main team again so they might as well find out what they've got in lawson
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,485
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2194 on: September 26, 2024, 09:49:31 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 26, 2024, 09:20:43 pm
It's probably a case that the red bull 'family' know what he is. He's never getting another drive with the main team again so they might as well find out what they've got in lawson

Yeah. Ends his career as the 22nd in the all time 'points adjusted' rankings which is no mean feat
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2195 on: September 27, 2024, 09:16:46 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 26, 2024, 09:49:31 pm
Yeah. Ends his career as the 22nd in the all time 'points adjusted' rankings which is no mean feat

Yeah, but there are a lot more races these days, so even adjusting the points the 22nd spot doesn't paint a true picture.

 I like Danny, but not surprised he's gone. Got smashed by Norris at Mclaren for two seasons and has only beaten Tsunoda (who's bang average) 7 times all season.  I agree with Voodoo that giving Lawson a chance is a sensible move. Ricciardo has been on the decline for some time and he's 35, so not likely to turn it around. At the end of the day it's a business.   
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2196 on: September 27, 2024, 09:19:16 am »
Quote from: Darren G on September 27, 2024, 09:16:46 am
Yeah, but there are a lot more races these days, so even adjusting the points the 22nd spot doesn't paint a true picture.

 I like Danny, but not surprised he's gone. Got smashed by Norris at Mclaren for two seasons and has only beaten Tsunoda (who's bang average) 7 times all season.  I agree with Voodoo that giving Lawson a chance is a sensible move. Ricciardo has been on the decline for some time and he's 35, so not likely to turn it around. At the end of the day it's a business.

Agree with a lot of this but I think its a shame they've announced it now and not allowed him to have a proper send off, especially before one of his favourite races on the calendar.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,107
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2197 on: Yesterday at 04:38:02 pm »
Kym Illman (very respected F1 photographer) has said in an interview on TV theres another twist coming in the Ricciardo story. Everyone is assuming that Checo is going to retire after Mexico and Ricciardo will cover the remaining races after that. Seems far fetched but something must be brewing for Illman to say that. Hes not a clickbait wanker like Will Buxton etc.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,236
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2198 on: Yesterday at 05:49:43 pm »
Checo has responded to that on Twitter  ;D
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2199 on: Today at 04:50:55 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 05:49:43 pm
Checo has responded to that on Twitter  ;D

Yeah. Never seemed to make too much sense anyway. Why would Red Bull replace one under-performing, aging driver with another.  I think it's possible that he may come back for one of the back-marker teams, but more likely that we'll not see him on the grid again. Removing sentiment from the equation, he's looked done for a while now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 