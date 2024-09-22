Yeah. Ends his career as the 22nd in the all time 'points adjusted' rankings which is no mean feat
Yeah, but there are a lot more races these days, so even adjusting the points the 22nd spot doesn't paint a true picture.
I like Danny, but not surprised he's gone. Got smashed by Norris at Mclaren for two seasons and has only beaten Tsunoda (who's bang average) 7 times all season. I agree with Voodoo that giving Lawson a chance is a sensible move. Ricciardo has been on the decline for some time and he's 35, so not likely to turn it around. At the end of the day it's a business.