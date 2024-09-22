« previous next »
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 01:28:58 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on September 22, 2024, 01:26:23 pm
Are Red Bull hoping that Norris is overdoing it with his tyres?

There were a few teams claiming the same by saying Norris and Verstappen were going too quickly early on. Evidently McLaren want to avoid giving RB a chance to undercut them at the first pit stop. But as ever with tyres you never know for sure, as conditions are not always the same as expected.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 01:33:20 pm
Remember a time when the thought of using hard tyres was a death sentence to your race?

Its almost a shift to the opposite end. Stick a soft/medium on then just 1 stop until the end of the race.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 01:45:38 pm
Hamilton appears to be struggling already with his tyres.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 01:51:06 pm
Why on earth did they start Hamilton on the softs. Bizarre. Even if he got past Max at the start still makes no sense. These strategists are dumbasses sometimes.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 01:54:38 pm
as with so many other races, this one probably needs someone to stick it in the wall.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 01:55:23 pm
Quote from: clinical on September 22, 2024, 01:51:06 pm
Why on earth did they start Hamilton on the softs. Bizarre. Even if he got past Max at the start still makes no sense. These strategists are dumbasses sometimes.

I dont think he had a fresh set of mediums.

They were gambling on an early safety car to bin them off quickly for the hards
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 01:58:54 pm
Surely if Piastri continues to trade these time he will have advantage on the track over Hamilton.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:00:36 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 22, 2024, 01:55:23 pm
I dont think he had a fresh set of mediums.

They were gambling on an early safety car to bin them off quickly for the hards
The softs weren't new either
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:03:18 pm
A race for the purists / F1 geeks this one
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:04:53 pm
All the teams appear to be waiting for the safety car. What happens if there isn't one?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:08:24 pm
Piastri makes his pit stop just behind the Mercedes now.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:09:29 pm
Street races are so shit.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:10:24 pm
One Mercedes done, if he can get passed Russell as well target Verstappen.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:17:34 pm
Come on, Oscar! So impressed by his attitude and driving. Nothing phases him.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:18:26 pm
Yes, he's very cool Oscar. I will just go around the long way around if you insist. Come on Oscar go after Max.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:24:13 pm
Lando glanced the wall there. That wall seems to catch a lot of drivers out here.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:28:52 pm
Looks like this is the podium.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:36:25 pm
this really has been immensely dull.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:45:50 pm
Dani Ric getting fastest lap in his final race
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:46:14 pm
Awful race that
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:46:22 pm
Get in, Lando.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:46:47 pm
That was an absolute battering by Norris.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:46:59 pm
boring as fuck that
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:48:37 pm
That McLaren is really good, with two excellent drivers too.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:50:23 pm
First time no safety car there. Drivers must be knackered
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 02:52:00 pm
Awful race. Flicked between the race and the Paint Drying Channel. Tough call but I think that the paint was better. It was a really interesting beige. Austin should be better.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 03:00:45 pm
the cooldown room footage was far more entertaining than the race.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 22, 2024, 03:04:27 pm
the cooldown room footage was far more entertaining than the race.

Haha. Was just about to post the exact same thing. "great minds think alike" or "fools seldom differ"?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
September 24, 2024, 08:06:48 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 22, 2024, 01:33:20 pm
Remember a time when the thought of using hard tyres was a death sentence to your race?

Its almost a shift to the opposite end. Stick a soft/medium on then just 1 stop until the end of the race.
To the point where it was practically never used

Paul Hembry of Pirelli used to get dogs abuse

Quote from: voodoo ray on September 22, 2024, 02:46:59 pm
boring as fuck that
yep
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 05:01:38 pm
Another manager is leaving Red Bull and is going to work for McLaren, Will Courtneay who is presently a strategist for RB will become Sporting Director at McLaren.

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 05:38:58 pm
Dani Ric lost his drive with RB. Liam Lawson to race for the rest of the season

He will stay in the Red Bull driver program
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 07:17:05 pm
well I am staggered by that news.
