Are Red Bull hoping that Norris is overdoing it with his tyres?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Why on earth did they start Hamilton on the softs. Bizarre. Even if he got past Max at the start still makes no sense. These strategists are dumbasses sometimes.
I dont think he had a fresh set of mediums.They were gambling on an early safety car to bin them off quickly for the hards
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
the cooldown room footage was far more entertaining than the race.
Remember a time when the thought of using hard tyres was a death sentence to your race?Its almost a shift to the opposite end. Stick a soft/medium on then just 1 stop until the end of the race.
boring as fuck that
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]