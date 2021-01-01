« previous next »
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 03:22:55 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 02:32:00 pm
They both sound slightly South African to me

Norris is from the West Country.
Online Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 03:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 02:06:49 pm
Just had a look at the crash. Yep, Perez change of direction and Sainz not turning left at all, so fuck off Sky.
Specsavers, mate
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 03:49:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:22:55 pm
Norris is from the West Country.
Im aware of that.  His accent isnt West Country though, is it?  Which is whats being discussed. 
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 03:58:55 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 03:49:47 pm
Im aware of that.  His accent isnt West Country though, is it?  Which is whats being discussed.

Er yes.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 04:26:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 03:58:55 pm
Er yes.
Youre saying you think Norris has a West Country accent?  :o
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 04:37:04 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 04:26:35 pm
Youre saying you think Norris has a West Country accent?  :o

There isn't just one universal accent down in the south west. I have relatives who live in Bristol who have a completely different way of speaking to people in somewhere like Somerset. I mean do you think everyone has the same accent in the north west?
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 04:44:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:37:04 pm
There isn't just one universal accent down in the south west. I have relatives who live in Bristol who have a completely different way of speaking to people in somewhere like Somerset. I mean do you think everyone has the same accent in the north west?
Im from that part of England, so I know.  He does not have anywhere close to a south west accent.  So Im just curious (following on from the other posters comments) where his accent originates from, thats all.  Its not a big deal. But he definitely does not have a West Country accent, that I can say for sure.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 04:50:30 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 04:44:03 pm
Im from that part of England, so I know.  He does not have anywhere close to a south west accent.  So Im just curious (following on from the other posters comments) where his accent originates from, thats all.  Its not a big deal. But he definitely does not have a West Country accent, that I can say for sure.

I know it's not a big deal, but he was born in Bristol and he spent his young life there. Like all drivers he started karting early so perhaps he has picked up other accents as well as some people do. Also the fact that he has a mother from Belgium perhaps there is an influence from there as well.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 04:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:10:07 pm
Nah. Sainz starts on the white line as they come down the straight and is constantly moving away from the line towards the middle of the circuit. Watch from the helicopter and you can see Carlos is constantly moving across despite Perez being there.

Yeah, he's moving away from the line, but he's carrying the same line that he exited the corner from and they are running parallel to each other. Perez on the other hand is moving away from the dotted line and then moves across it, which unlike Sainz is a change in direction. You can also see from the onboards than Perez moves the wheel to the right directly prior to the impact, whereas Sainz is neutral on the onboards. If you watch Perez onboard at half speed you can see the car start drifting to the right and the steering input quite clearly.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 05:01:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:50:30 pm
I know it's not a big deal, but he was born in Bristol and he spent his young life there. Like all drivers he started karting early so perhaps he has picked up other accents as well as some people do. Also the fact that he has a mother from Belgium perhaps there is an influence from there as well.

I'd say the biggest factor in his accent (or lack thereof) is possibly the posh boarding school that he attended. Look at Rowan Atkinson as an example.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 05:03:15 pm »
boarding school will defo do that to accents.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 05:04:49 pm »
Yes, boarding schools definitely affect accents as well and I think he talks a bit of Flemish too.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 05:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 04:57:21 pm
Yeah, he's moving away from the line, but he's carrying the same line that he exited the corner from and they are running parallel to each other. Perez on the other hand is moving away from the dotted line and then moves across it, which unlike Sainz is a change in direction. You can also see from the onboards than Perez moves the wheel to the right directly prior to the impact, whereas Sainz is neutral on the onboards. If you watch Perez onboard at half speed you can see the car start drifting to the right and the steering input quite clearly.

What you arent taking into account is the next corner is a left hander, so Sainz is moving away from the racing line and Perez is moving towards it. Its more Sainz fault than Perez.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 07:55:25 pm »
For all the Oscar fans, this was a great interview done on the Pitstop podcast which is worth a watch.

https://youtu.be/Zim04geD2ZI?si=F30DpjrF4xvJstTd
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 06:13:41 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:53:59 pm
What you arent taking into account is the next corner is a left hander, so Sainz is moving away from the racing line and Perez is moving towards it. Its more Sainz fault than Perez.

Honestly mate, no disrespect intended, but this is likely to become a circular conversation and I've got a lot of negative shite going on right now don't have the energy for it. So I'll just say 'agree to disagree' and leave it at that.
Online clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 09:33:58 am »
That Mclaren rear wing flex is legal?
