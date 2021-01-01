« previous next »
Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 63294 times)

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 03:22:55 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:32:00 pm
They both sound slightly South African to me

Norris is from the West Country.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 03:31:54 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:06:49 pm
Just had a look at the crash. Yep, Perez change of direction and Sainz not turning left at all, so fuck off Sky.
Specsavers, mate
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 03:49:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:22:55 pm
Norris is from the West Country.
Im aware of that.  His accent isnt West Country though, is it?  Which is whats being discussed. 
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 03:58:55 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 03:49:47 pm
Im aware of that.  His accent isnt West Country though, is it?  Which is whats being discussed.

Er yes.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 04:26:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:58:55 pm
Er yes.
Youre saying you think Norris has a West Country accent?  :o
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 04:37:04 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:26:35 pm
Youre saying you think Norris has a West Country accent?  :o

There isn't just one universal accent down in the south west. I have relatives who live in Bristol who have a completely different way of speaking to people in somewhere like Somerset. I mean do you think everyone has the same accent in the north west?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 04:44:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:37:04 pm
There isn't just one universal accent down in the south west. I have relatives who live in Bristol who have a completely different way of speaking to people in somewhere like Somerset. I mean do you think everyone has the same accent in the north west?
Im from that part of England, so I know.  He does not have anywhere close to a south west accent.  So Im just curious (following on from the other posters comments) where his accent originates from, thats all.  Its not a big deal. But he definitely does not have a West Country accent, that I can say for sure.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 04:50:30 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 04:44:03 pm
Im from that part of England, so I know.  He does not have anywhere close to a south west accent.  So Im just curious (following on from the other posters comments) where his accent originates from, thats all.  Its not a big deal. But he definitely does not have a West Country accent, that I can say for sure.

I know it's not a big deal, but he was born in Bristol and he spent his young life there. Like all drivers he started karting early so perhaps he has picked up other accents as well as some people do. Also the fact that he has a mother from Belgium perhaps there is an influence from there as well.
