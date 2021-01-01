There isn't just one universal accent down in the south west. I have relatives who live in Bristol who have a completely different way of speaking to people in somewhere like Somerset. I mean do you think everyone has the same accent in the north west?
Im from that part of England, so I know. He does not have anywhere close to a south west accent. So Im just curious (following on from the other posters comments) where his accent originates from, thats all. Its not a big deal. But he definitely does not have a West Country accent, that I can say for sure.