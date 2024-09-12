Unpopular opinion probably but I actually rate Piastri more than Norris. Lando is in his sixth season in F1, Piastri in his second and over the last few months are probably around level on points scored. I think next season we may see Piastri ahead of Lando in the standings.



I don't agree, at least on current levels. Piastri lacks raw pace, as shown by the qualifying head to head. Over the last 8 races they have indeed gained the same points from actual races (excluding sprints/fastest laps, where it probably still works out around even) but let's not forget that Lando lost a pretty much nailed-on 25 points from Max...well, being Max and that Piastri was essentially gifted a race win when Lando was clearly the much, much quicker driver. I think that Piastri shows some good racecraft and is a good driver, but I don't see a 'superstar' (for want of a better term) in there. That said, I think that there are a couple of drivers who would comfortably beat Norris in the same machinery too.