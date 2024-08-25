Pretty clear that the Red Bulls upgrades just havent worked. Surely not a coincidence that by then Newey had announced he was leaving. Hes still under contract but must be soft pedalling. Entirely understandable. It was immensely stupid to piss him off.







Yep if Adrian Newey tells anyone to jump the only question back has to be "how high". You give that guy carte blancheBoring race but a brilliant drive from NorrisI think Max has too much of a gap to the rest though and he will win other races, you need at least two races where Norris scores high and Verstappen doesnt score at all to make the championship interesting