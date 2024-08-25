Piastri struggling behind Leclerc. First lap aside, Norris has been unbelievable today.
not been a thriller.
Pretty clear that the Red Bulls upgrades just havent worked. Surely not a coincidence that by then Newey had announced he was leaving. Hes still under contract but must be soft pedalling. Entirely understandable. It was immensely stupid to piss him off.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
First Argentine in quite a while, since Gaston Mazzacane at the turn of the century?Incredible for a nation with such a history in the sport.
Without looking on Twitter or Sky Sports F1, you'd never guess in a million years who has binned the car into the barriers at Parabolica. You can have 20 guesses.
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]