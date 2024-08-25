« previous next »
mc_red22

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 02:05:54 pm
Lando again. Has there ever been such a shocking starter as Norris? Fucking woeful!
voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 02:07:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on August 25, 2024, 02:05:52 pm


good move. I did consider following up with something similar.
The_Nomad

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 02:16:47 pm
Any live streams?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 02:25:51 pm
that red bull definitely isn't the best car any more.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 02:26:03 pm
Max not doing something stupid whilst being overtaken shocker

There is still time
jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 02:26:27 pm
He had huge pace around that corner, perhaps Max's tyres are going off.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 02:28:20 pm
They haven't really explained how Norris managed to get that last 0.5 second gap down before he took the lead.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 02:53:43 pm
Stroll gets a penalty for speeding.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 03:09:17 pm
Piastri struggling behind Leclerc. First lap aside, Norris has been unbelievable today.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 03:13:09 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on August 25, 2024, 03:09:17 pm
Piastri struggling behind Leclerc. First lap aside, Norris has been unbelievable today.

McLaren is clearly the quickest car now, perhaps Ferrari's updates are working well, frustrating that Piastri can't get past him and put pressure on  Verstappen.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 03:29:30 pm
not been a thriller.
Online jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 03:32:14 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 25, 2024, 03:29:30 pm
not been a thriller.

It hasn't. On the other hand who'd have thought Verstappen would be 19 seconds behind?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 25, 2024, 03:35:14 pm
Lando nicked the fastest lap as well.
Schmarn

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 26, 2024, 09:26:04 am

Pretty clear that the Red Bulls upgrades just havent worked. Surely not a coincidence that by then Newey had announced he was leaving. Hes still under contract but must be soft pedalling. Entirely understandable. It was immensely stupid to piss him off.

paulrazor

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 26, 2024, 11:33:30 am
Quote from: Schmarn on August 26, 2024, 09:26:04 am
Pretty clear that the Red Bulls upgrades just havent worked. Surely not a coincidence that by then Newey had announced he was leaving. Hes still under contract but must be soft pedalling. Entirely understandable. It was immensely stupid to piss him off.


Yep if Adrian Newey tells anyone to jump the only question back has to be "how high". You give that guy carte blanche

Boring race but a brilliant drive from Norris

I think Max has too much of a gap to the rest though and he will win other races, you need at least two races where Norris scores high and Verstappen doesnt score at all to make the championship interesting
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 26, 2024, 11:56:28 am
You also have to give credit to McLaren for the quality of their upgrades, each time they have had them they've made a difference. They have more lined up for Monza as well. That's not been the case of every other team on the grid.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 26, 2024, 12:01:15 pm
Yes its a double whammy

In actual fact you would say that is the biggest point, McLaren have improved big time, more so than Red Bull dropping the ball

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 26, 2024, 12:25:03 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 25, 2024, 03:29:30 pm
not been a thriller.

Might be a few more of those with the rate of McLaren's improvement but if Lando gets 3 or 4 more wins and Verstappen doesn't finish 2nd in every race then we'll have a title race on our hands towards the last few races of the season!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 27, 2024, 11:11:58 am
Singapore could be key. RB were poor there last year in the most dominant season ever

If the other 3 big teams can all beat Max there, that should make things interesting
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 27, 2024, 03:23:21 pm
After not scoring any points in Zandvoort, Logan Sargeant can mathematically no longer win the F1 Drivers title in 2024.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 27, 2024, 05:15:00 pm
Argentine Franco Colapinto will race for Williams Racing for the remainder of the 2024 season
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 27, 2024, 05:34:05 pm
First Argentine in quite a while, since Gaston Mazzacane at the turn of the century?

Incredible for a nation with such a history in the sport.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
August 27, 2024, 05:42:09 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 27, 2024, 05:34:05 pm
First Argentine in quite a while, since Gaston Mazzacane at the turn of the century?

Incredible for a nation with such a history in the sport.

Wow, I never realised that.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 02:34:55 pm
Without looking on Twitter or Sky Sports F1, you'd never guess in a million years who has binned the car into the barriers at Parabolica. You can have 20 guesses.
jackh

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 02:39:25 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 02:34:55 pm
Without looking on Twitter or Sky Sports F1, you'd never guess in a million years who has binned the car into the barriers at Parabolica. You can have 20 guesses.

;D

Had me thinking it was Friday for a few moments there...!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 02:47:41 pm
Well it's not Sargeant. He's been binned from the team completely for Franco Colapinto for the rest of the season
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 02:51:05 pm
The answer is Bernd Mayländer

Ploughed the safety car into the barriers during a high speed test.
