The absolute single worst F1 track in the calendar. It's not fit enough to be a F3 track, let alone hosting F1.Its criminal that in a calendar as full as this and all the other possible circuits in Europe that Zandvoort is on there. It has 1 turn of note and even then it's not there for overtaking. It's there because it looks nice on cameraThe only reason it's there is because Max Versatppen is in F1 and Dutch F1 fans spend money...