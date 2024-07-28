A bit harsh, but I really don't take to Russell. I was hoping Lewis got to overtake him (I don't understand what happened, as Hamilton was taking 0.7-1.0 seconds out of him to catch, then slowed, with Russell easily keeping him at arm's length.



With Piastri catching quickly, you could see that Russell was holding up Hamilton. Other teams would have ordered the slower car let the faster one pass in order to consolidate the result.



I was hoping Piastri passed them both to show up the Mercedes team.