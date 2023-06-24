« previous next »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 06:31:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm
and said what?

unfortunately I think he was fucked either way by the looks of it.

To lift and coast more (same way Lewis was being told early on in the race)
Offline jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 06:31:34 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm
and said what?

unfortunately I think he was fucked either way by the looks of it.

I think it made kind of sense for someone to try, doing it that way. But you would have the thought the knowledge of their being no cool down lap would have put other teams off trying it.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 06:33:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:31:04 pm
To lift and coast more (same way Lewis was being told early on in the race)

and then he also doesn't win the race. barring a few probably largely irrelevant points, what's he lost that he would have gained by doing that?
Offline CraigDS

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 06:33:46 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm
I would say that at any other track that does a full cool down lap he would have easily have picked up 1.5kg in rubber debris

Also his pit wall should have known the risk better.

Wonder if once you take off the fuel burned during a full cooldown around there if it would have helped ultimately.
Offline sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:18:41 pm
1.5kg under - would extra rubber really have made that up? Or was he just pushing slightly too much to make up for the tyres and was under fuelled?

1.5kg sounds a lot but its split over 4 tyres so only 375g each tyre
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 07:03:44 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm
1.5kg sounds a lot but its split over 4 tyres so only 375g each tyre


And on a lap as long as Spa, they would have picked that up easily
Offline dirkster

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 07:13:38 pm »
That's so gutting for Russell. Drove such a great race too
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 07:25:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:07:33 pm
So in the end it wasn't as good a strategy as it seemed, yet it didn't stop them afterwards having a go at other teams for not trying the same thing.  :D
Who was having a go at who?
Offline jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 08:21:45 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 07:25:47 pm
Who was having a go at who?


One of the Sky pundits  were having a go at McLaren for not trying the same thing with Piastri.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm »
A bit harsh, but I really don't take to Russell. I was hoping Lewis got to overtake him (I don't understand what happened, as Hamilton was taking 0.7-1.0 seconds out of him to catch, then slowed, with Russell easily keeping him at arm's length.

With Piastri catching quickly, you could see that Russell was holding up Hamilton. Other teams would have ordered the slower car let the faster one pass in order to consolidate the result.

I was hoping Piastri passed them both to show up the Mercedes team.
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 09:37:51 pm »
Well that's shit for Russell, really amateurish from Mercedes.
Offline masher

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 10:04:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 22, 2024, 07:02:01 am
Red Bull are at a disadvantage as invariably Verstappen is fighting on his own against two McLarens at the moment. It makes you wonder if they will be forced to act about Perez.

I think they should, they have the weakest driver in Top 4.
Offline masher

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm »
Absolutely gutted for Russell, what a drive from him today. Best of his career so far and to have that victory stripped away is tragic.
Online Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 02:34:30 am »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:07:25 pm
Absolutely gutted for Russell, what a drive from him today. Best of his career so far and to have that victory stripped away is tragic.

Yeah, just woke up to this and what a shocking mistake from Mercedes. I'm pretty indifferent to George in general, but like yourself really gutted for him here. Rules are rules and all that, but what a horrible experience for hm to lose the win after such a great drive, standing the podium etc. Feel for the lad.
