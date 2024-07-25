« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 49957 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,510
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1600 on: July 25, 2024, 02:45:01 pm »
the amount of musical chairs for next season in a complete contrast to the no changes for this season.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,777
    • @hartejack
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1601 on: July 25, 2024, 03:02:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 25, 2024, 02:45:01 pm
the amount of musical chairs for next season in a complete contrast to the no changes for this season.

A consequence of, as well as a contrast, perhaps.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,169
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1602 on: July 25, 2024, 04:01:49 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 25, 2024, 02:41:26 pm
Apparently leaving seats available at Alpine, Mercedes, Sauber, VCARB or whatever they're called, and Williams, and Sainz, Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou, Ricciardo, and Sargeant without a seat as things stand.

Will Sainz end up at Mercedes or Red Bull should Verstappen move to Mercedes?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1603 on: July 25, 2024, 10:47:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 25, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Will Sainz end up at Mercedes or Red Bull should Verstappen move to Mercedes?

The rumour is that Sainz is joining Alpine because they are taking Merc engines soon.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,169
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 01:10:47 pm »
Verstappen is getting a ten place penalty, we might have an interesting race on our hands.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,039
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 01:50:58 pm »
Max took a 5 place grid penalty in 2023, and started from the back of the grid in 2022 and won both races. Fully expect Red Bull planned this penalty at the start of the season.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 01:57:07 pm »
They probably did but I don't think he has the pace advantage at the moment to be able to claw it back to win. The McLaren is just as fast if not faster right now.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,039
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 03:55:12 pm »
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,510
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 04:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.

I think it's fine as it is, but otherwise just get them to start in the pit lane X amount of seconds after the lights go out
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,190
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 04:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:57:07 pm
They probably did but I don't think he has the pace advantage at the moment to be able to claw it back to win. The McLaren is just as fast if not faster right now.

Two stopper race with plenty of opportunity to overtake. If not a race win, Verstappen will easily limit the damage
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 06:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.
Measure how many spots 60 places is then laugh when he has to start in the middle of Blanchimont corner.

EDIT: Apparently each grid slot is 8m from the one in front, so just the lazy 480m penalty...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:28:08 pm by CornerFlag »
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 04:45:06 pm
Two stopper race with plenty of opportunity to overtake. If not a race win, Verstappen will easily limit the damage

It's not guaranteed he gets on the podium anymore though. Yeah he'll be fast but if Lando wins the race and he finished 4th there's a decent chunk of his championship lead taken out.

Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.

Agreed with this although not to the full extent. He should at least face a punishment for the next race.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,169
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm »
I am glad Bernie is back this weekend I always find her interesting. I don't think it will be easy for Max, as the cars are very close now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,091
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm »
Think it's probably impossible to argue that the McLaren isn't the outright fastest car now. Whether that continues to translate to race wins remains to be seen.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,144
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 11:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:55:12 pm
Tsunoda has a 60-place grid drop for Spa. It's bending of the rules this and I think this loophole needs closing. If you're taking a 60 place grid drop then if he qualifies 10th and goes to the back of the grid then in my opinion he's still got 50 grid place drops to be used at subsequent races.

I always swing back and forth on this. Depends on how you look at F1 as a sport. So you class F1 as a team or an individual sport? Who should be punished by taking this grid penalty?

Do you punish a team that can't make parts durable enough to last the lifespan set by the rules? Or are you punishing a driver for not protecting the parts of his car better over the course of a season?

Do you want a driver to take his car around that track on the absolute limit of engineering, speed and aerodynamic performance? Or do you want them to protect the car in a way that slows them down but the parts last longer?

Same with the teams. Do you want them to have brand new car parts every race and have as many gearboxes and engine parts over the season? The cars would be reliable over 1 race weekend but would cost a fortune, but can be driven to the very limit because it doesn't matter? Or do you make the parts that last longer but you lose the performance and you have to protect them?

Teams factor this into their season. But I do think it has to come into their cost cap
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,169
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 09:06:08 am »
Just watching the F3 Sprint, you have to love Spa it will be completely different conditions for qualifying today.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 09:20:23 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:06:08 am
Just watching the F3 Sprint, you have to love Spa it will be completely different conditions for qualifying today.  :D

It's Paul's favourite circuit and always wanted to go when we were Silverstone regulars but I refused to pay so much money to get piss wet through for 4 days 😂

There's nothing more miserable than being wet and camping!!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,169
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 09:41:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:20:23 am
It's Paul's favourite circuit and always wanted to go when we were Silverstone regulars but I refused to pay so much money to get piss wet through for 4 days 😂

There's nothing more miserable than being wet and camping!!

I know the feeling, I did that as well. But what a circuit and the food at Spa was just gorgeous. We had a great three days, couldn't do it now though; I love my comforts too much.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 09:52:31 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:20:23 am
It's Paul's favourite circuit and always wanted to go when we were Silverstone regulars but I refused to pay so much money to get piss wet through for 4 days 😂

There's nothing more miserable than being wet and camping!!

It's probably the best track for general admission as there's so many view points. Last year was less than 200 Euros I think  far cheaper than Silverstone will ever be now. It's well worth it
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 09:58:40 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:52:31 am
It's probably the best track for general admission as there's so many view points. Last year was less than 200 Euros I think  far cheaper than Silverstone will ever be now. It's well worth it

That's changed over the last 15yrs then as tickets were always way more expensive than Silverstone. 

I think when I priced it up about 10yrs ago it was likely to cost us around £1k for 3 day general admission tickets, travel, camping and spends.

That's a huge amount of money to be wet and miserable, especially when there's so little actual track action due to how bad the weather is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 36 37 38 39 40 [41]   Go Up
« previous next »
 