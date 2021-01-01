« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1560 on: Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm
I enjoyed the way his team responded eventually calling him childish
Yes, its not a team at peace with itself is it?
Offline jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1561 on: Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm
Yes, its not a team at peace with itself is it?

It's amazing since Newey left, how they have started to come apart. It should be said that for the first time they are being put under real pressure as well.
Online mattD

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1562 on: Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm »
So Verstappen gets away with it again. And you just know it will happen again as a result. The worry is there's no contrition, he is adamant that he was right and the other driver was wrong.

Great to see Lewis in the mix again. Almost a relief to watch a grown up performance this afternoon. I don't criticise Norris trying to bend team orders, it's a winning racers instinct, but his performance after the race touched a nerve with Hamilton. I noticed Lewis complimenting them on a fast car with Norris paranoidly assuming that Lewis was insinuating it was just the car, Lewis having to silence him by noting 'it was just a compliment'.

On the face of it this afternoon, Norris and Verstappen need to grow up.
Online MBL?

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1563 on: Yesterday at 10:30:29 pm »
Verstappen is some c*nt but it's a great watch with him loosing his shit. One thing I've never understood is how Hamilton never seems to go in on him for his behavior on track.

I don't get the hate/dislike for Norris. It's the team that fucked this and put them in that situation. As much as I liked the drama I would have preferred to see them pit piastri and then see if Norris could overtake.
Online MBL?

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1564 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
My favourite part of all the radio stuff was Verstappens fella telling him he wasn't going to argue with the officials cause it was childish. Laughed out loud at that one.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1565 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm »
The stewards tried to place more blame on Hamilton saying he could have done more to avoid a collision :lmao
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1566 on: Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm
The stewards tried to place more blame on Hamilton saying he could have done more to avoid a collision :lmao
Hamilton did say it was a racing incident though too
Online masher

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1567 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 pm »
McLaren with the fastest car and two drivers in form. They have a real shot at winning the constructors, I think they are the favorites in my book.
Online mattD

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1568 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:15:58 pm
Hamilton did say it was a racing incident though too

Hamilton was just being diplomatic. He's wise enough to know when to pick his battles.

But there's no doubt like the rest of us that he knows exactly who's fault it was.
Online MBL?

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 12:04:42 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm
Hamilton was just being diplomatic. He's wise enough to know when to pick his battles.

But there's no doubt like the rest of us that he knows exactly who's fault it was.
That's the way I read what he said, why does he do it? He has nothing to gain from being nice about Verstappens antics.
