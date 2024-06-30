I think that was a perfectly fair interview from Lando there. His point is the team put him in that position by calling him in first, it's weird beyond belief that the media have not asked the obvious question of McLaren. If they wanted Oscar to get a straight-forward win why not call him in first, then we wouldn't be talking about any of this. I think the other thing which is clear is also the number of times the team have given wins away, it has already cost Lando a possible three wins and he'll be conscious of that. It sounds like he had a faulty lock at the start, but I think both he and Oscar were great in that first corner, so little room, but they both made it through.