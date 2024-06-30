« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 46684 times)

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 03:49:52 pm »
Big shout out to Hamilton. Great race craft from him in this race.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 03:50:35 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 03:49:52 pm
Big shout out to Hamilton. Great race craft from him in this race.

200th podium to add to his record career. He's still got it.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,182
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 03:51:58 pm »
Talk about making it awkward for yourselves. Should be a hugely celebratory moment for team and drivers and it feels like a loss  ;D
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 03:55:13 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 30, 2024, 04:12:07 pm
Max's weakness comes out to hurt him and his team. He has the best car and in clear air he'll drive into the sunset and control his race. He does that better than anyone on the grid.

But wheel to wheel and when he's put under any form of pressure and he falls to shit and turns into a very dangerous driver.

Red bull will still walk away with a double points finish so they will moan outwardly but at the end of the season they will enjoy it.

Rinse and repeat
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,853
  • La la la la la
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 03:58:55 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:45:25 pm
Lando gapped him...Lando will have a massive chip on his shoulder going forward and we might MIGHT have a WDC fight

This is the centre of the argument for me. When he loses the championship by 6 points to Verstappen it'll be hilarious and equally sad to watch. Lando was extremely gracious in his post-race comments but you can tell he really didn't want to discuss it. It's good for Piastri, first win and that, but in this instance, in my opinion, the team orders were laughable given that Red Bull are clearly not going to dominate this season. Still, I'm pretty sure that Netflix will be lapping all this drama up eh?

Lewis absolutely driver of the day, purely for messing with Max's head :lmao
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,043
  • How are we
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm »
That cooldown room was just a little bit awkward...
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,182
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 04:04:58 pm »
Alternatively, Piastri has the position Norris needs to win the championship in the last race and gives it to him.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 04:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:01:05 pm
That cooldown room was just a little bit awkward...

Lets not look for issues that arent there, it didnt look awkward in the slightest. Lando and Oscar were happily chatting and laughing whilst Lewis was being interviewed.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,182
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 04:06:53 pm »
And please can we have Verstappen getting a penalty on top of that shit sandwich strategy
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 04:08:09 pm »
Nico rosberg needs to shut up at times
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 04:08:48 pm »
Can't stand both Norris and Max. Are these the main two for next 5 years?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 04:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:01:05 pm
That cooldown room was just a little bit awkward...

Norris was rude to Lewis for Lewis saying they have a quick car.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 04:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:06:53 pm
And please can we have Verstappen getting a penalty on top of that shit sandwich strategy

He'll get a penalty but the absolute worst he'll get is 5 seconds which will only drop him down 1 place so he'll still get a points finish and that will keep the world championship and constructors ticking over
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,145
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 04:09:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:08:48 pm
Can't stand both Norris and Max. Are these the main two for next 5 years?

There is nothing wrong with Norris.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,125
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 04:10:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:08:48 pm
Can't stand both Norris and Max. Are these the main two for next 5 years?

Depends where Adrian Newy ends up.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,145
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 04:12:39 pm »
Verstappen is going to the stewards.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 04:15:11 pm »
As an aside, if you're on the shithole that is Twitter/X these days, a great account to follow is this: https://twitter.com/fiadocsbot

When F1 documents are published, they're on here pretty much immediately.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 04:17:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:09:48 pm
There is nothing wrong with Norris.
Give it a year in a similar situation and I think that may be pretty different.  Something in that today makes me think that he can turn at the drop of a hat.  Happy to be proven wrong but we'll see.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 04:25:30 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 04:17:08 pm
Give it a year in a similar situation and I think that may be pretty different.  Something in that today makes me think that he can turn at the drop of a hat.  Happy to be proven wrong but we'll see.

He's 24 and is in a car for the first time in his career that can see him consistently win races and potentially a championship. He put his emotional side in front of him for a bit before letting the rest of his brain take control and doing the right thing. He's a competitor, he was being selfish and I'm sure he will be in the future but maybe McLaren won't put them in that situation again. Piastri didn't exactly make it easy by being slower than him either.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 04:28:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:10:18 pm
Depends where Adrian Newy ends up.

Aston
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,519
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 04:34:55 pm »
Very much enjoyed that meltdown from Max today.  Its heartening to see that winning so often hasnt blunted his edge. 
Did people expect him to be a good loser?!!

Good for the sport
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 04:40:39 pm »
In all this we seem to have missed Alonso letting Stroll past to see if he can overtake Tsunoda and not giving the place back when told. Drama all over the grid.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,145
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 04:43:39 pm »
I think that was a perfectly fair interview from Lando there. His point is the team put him in that position by calling him in first, it's weird beyond belief that the media have not asked the obvious question of McLaren. If they wanted Oscar to get a straight-forward win why not call him in first, then we wouldn't be talking about any of this. I think the other thing which is clear is also the number of times the team have given wins away, it has already cost Lando a possible three wins and he'll be conscious of that. It sounds like he had a faulty lock at the start, but I think both he and Oscar were great in that first corner, so little room, but they both made it through.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,823
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:55 pm
Very much enjoyed that meltdown from Max today.  Its heartening to see that winning so often hasnt blunted his edge. 
Did people expect him to be a good loser?!!

Good for the sport

Exactly, its entertaining and as long as no one gets hurt the more tantrums and shithousery the better.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 05:04:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:58:13 pm
Exactly, its entertaining and as long as no one gets hurt the more tantrums and shithousery the better.

So as long as he doesn't hurt anyone he's allowed to continue dangerously dive bombing someone, locking up and hitting them which then launches either them or him in the air?

He pulls this shit all the time. Monza a few years ago when he did something similar to Hamilton and then pushed on the throttle whilst one of his wheels was sitting on Hamilton's helmet comes to mind.

He's a dickhead and one day he will seriously hurt someone because he can't fight fairly.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,519
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1545 on: Today at 05:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:04:06 pm
So as long as he doesn't hurt anyone he's allowed to continue dangerously dive bombing someone, locking up and hitting them which then launches either them or him in the air?

He pulls this shit all the time. Monza a few years ago when he did something similar to Hamilton and then pushed on the throttle whilst one of his wheels was sitting on Hamilton's helmet comes to mind.

He's a dickhead and one day he will seriously hurt someone because he can't fight fairly.
He will get punished, but its not really dangerous that. Hes just pushed that bit too much.  Its hardly Schumacher levels of deliberately  driving in to people.

But 6 different winners in the season? Didnt expect that when  we started the season and even though Max will win, its at least less dull to watch.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1546 on: Today at 05:20:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:13:33 pm
He will get punished, but its not really dangerous that. Hes just pushed that bit too much.  Its hardly Schumacher levels of deliberately  driving in to people.

But 6 different winners in the season? Didnt expect that when  we started the season and even though Max will win, its at least less dull to watch.

He let his anger get the better of him, dived bombed down the inside and if he hadn't massively locked up he could have caused a massive accident. If it was just a one off you can say he just pushed that bit much but he's consistently done shit like this over and over and got away with it. He's a petulant c*nt who can't fight fairly when people with equal machinery come up against him like we've seen here today and in Austria a few weeks ago

Its 7 different winners isn't it?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,519
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1547 on: Today at 05:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:20:03 pm
He let his anger get the better of him, dived bombed down the inside and if he hadn't massively locked up he could have caused a massive accident. If it was just a one off you can say he just pushed that bit much but he's consistently done shit like this over and over and got away with it. He's a petulant c*nt who can't fight fairly when people with equal machinery come up against him like we've seen here today and in Austria a few weeks ago

Its 7 different winners isn't it?
Like I can count!

Look mate, youve seen Star Wars.  The Jedi were boring shits, they added the odd Darth Maul to make them have purpose.

May have gone a bit off piste here
« Last Edit: Today at 05:58:20 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1548 on: Today at 05:37:22 pm »
As someone who watches F1, enjoys it, but not entirely in on the technical side, can someone explain to me why it was advantageous for Norris to give up the spot to Piastri?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,145
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 05:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:37:22 pm
As someone who watches F1, enjoys it, but not entirely in on the technical side, can someone explain to me why it was advantageous for Norris to give up the spot to Piastri?

Because ultimately you want to retain a good atmosphere inside the team, and though Lando didn't gain from it today on another day when he makes the better start, he will do. They obviously have an agreement which says whichever driver makes the better start, is the one who will get the first pit calls and puts them in the better position to win the actual race. I think the team contributed to the situation today by not calling Oscar in first on the second pit stop. Had he got the first call he would have won without all this fuss. So, the team needs to learn from the experience.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 