Formula 1 2024 season

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 12:39:22 am
Just finished watching the race. Max is a disgrace, I thought hed have grown out of this behaviour with his titles but clearly not. The authorities have a responsibility for this too, theyve enabled Max to get away with it time and time again. He had an entire season of being allowed to punt Hamilton off the track every other week and now this weekend he was allowed to repeatedly move late and double block with no repercussions until he eventually punted Norris off the track. Driving like that should get race bans, not meaningless time penalties.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 05:55:31 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 30, 2024, 10:03:35 pm
And that fucking weasel Horner is the perfect team boss for him. If Verstappen demanded a blow job, Horner would be there.

I'm still bitter how Hamilton was robbed of #8 in 2021 due to a biased/weak race director dropping his keks to disregard the rules when Horner shouted at him.

I haven't really watched it since to be honest.

Only come in here for the gossip when an incident has happened.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 07:48:51 am
Its all very strange because Max has a very hardcore following online. I think it's down to Red Bull sponsoring a bunch of twitch streamers and esports followers into building support. You would think he was Fangio reborn if you look on Twitter.

I just don't think he is a very good driver. I think he has been a part of one of the greatest dynasties in engineering and car design in F1 history. But as a driver, he is just not that good. He's petulant, whiney, nothing is his fault and shows no humility and sportsmanship. 

Put it this way, his dad is a better driver than he is.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 08:01:03 am
Id been warming to Max this season, had to admire what hes doing with the car and he seemed to be coming across better overall but that reminded me of the battles with Lewis.

Max didnt come out of it well but I cant help think everyone around him at RB dont help. Look at Horner and his race engineer. Might be biased but I cant think of any others in the pit lane quite as whiny and entitled. Toto has his moments to be fair. His race engineer especially seems to add to things rather than calm them. Seems a different approach to Bono with Lewis for example.

Anyway, good that its more competitive and am looking forward to Silverstone. We normally get good races there and Im hoping the Mercs can get a bit closer to Max and the McLarens!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 08:11:11 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  1, 2024, 07:48:51 am
Its all very strange because Max has a very hardcore following online. I think it's down to Red Bull sponsoring a bunch of twitch streamers and esports followers into building support. You would think he was Fangio reborn if you look on Twitter.

I just don't think he is a very good driver. I think he has been a part of one of the greatest dynasties in engineering and car design in F1 history. But as a driver, he is just not that good. He's petulant, whiney, nothing is his fault and shows no humility and sportsmanship. 

Put it this way, his dad is a better driver than he is.
Im not his biggest fan, but thats a crazy take  :D. Hes an all time great already.  An absolutely phenomenal driver.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 08:16:21 am
yeah saying he's worse than his old man seems more petulant than people say verstappen's driving was.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 08:46:18 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  1, 2024, 07:48:51 am


Put it this way, his dad is a better driver than he is.
Did his Mam have an affair with Michael Schumacher when he teamed with Jos?

Explains why he assaulted her
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 01:17:14 pm
Quote from: sminp on July  1, 2024, 12:39:22 am
Just finished watching the race. Max is a disgrace, I thought hed have grown out of this behaviour with his titles but clearly not. The authorities have a responsibility for this too, theyve enabled Max to get away with it time and time again. He had an entire season of being allowed to punt Hamilton off the track every other week and now this weekend he was allowed to repeatedly move late and double block with no repercussions until he eventually punted Norris off the track. Driving like that should get race bans, not meaningless time penalties.

That was poor from Max and he definitely has that 'Schumacher element' about him, but let's not re-write history. Hamilton was no better than Max that year.  As for race bans, Ocon has done worse than that this year as has Magnussen, but not a peep from anybody here on those occasions. I do think that the penalties need to be more effective, because the 10 seconds that Max got didn't really have any effect whatsoever, but calling for a race ban for that it a bit much in my opinion.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 01:43:41 pm
knew bloody well what he was doing with that collision
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 01:52:24 pm
Max being Max. Worst bit was when he wouldn't let Norris pass after it all happened.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 02:03:58 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July  1, 2024, 01:17:14 pm
That was poor from Max and he definitely has that 'Schumacher element' about him, but let's not re-write history. Hamilton was no better than Max that year.
I know you dislike Lewis intensely, but cmon.   Thats just not true is it? 
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 02:05:04 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July  1, 2024, 01:17:14 pm
That was poor from Max and he definitely has that 'Schumacher element' about him, but let's not re-write history. Hamilton was no better than Max that year. 


Yet would still have won if that bent/soft twat Masi hadn't freestyled against the established rules/procedures.

Hamilton is also not an utter c*nt.

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 02:29:30 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July  1, 2024, 01:17:14 pm
That was poor from Max and he definitely has that 'Schumacher element' about him, but let's not re-write history. Hamilton was no better than Max that year.  As for race bans, Ocon has done worse than that this year as has Magnussen, but not a peep from anybody here on those occasions. I do think that the penalties need to be more effective, because the 10 seconds that Max got didn't really have any effect whatsoever, but calling for a race ban for that it a bit much in my opinion.

Totally agree. There is no real penalty in that when you have ended the other drivers race
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 03:44:42 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July  1, 2024, 01:17:14 pm
That was poor from Max and he definitely has that 'Schumacher element' about him, but let's not re-write history. Hamilton was no better than Max that year.  As for race bans, Ocon has done worse than that this year as has Magnussen, but not a peep from anybody here on those occasions. I do think that the penalties need to be more effective, because the 10 seconds that Max got didn't really have any effect whatsoever, but calling for a race ban for that it a bit much in my opinion.

I was not Hamilton's biggest fan but I don't the above is fair. With Hamilton a driver can duel and there is give and take (which doesn't mean, there are not still accidents, from time to time). But you can't do that with Max and his whole attitude yesterday was petulant. From the moment they botched his tyre stop you knew something was going to happen. He's had near perfection from that team, but the one time they can't maintain the standard, he goes off on one. That's not healthy and a lot of it is down to how Horner has indulged him through the years. You also have to add the authorities have not done enough about it either. The man needs bringing down a peg or two.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 06:44:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  1, 2024, 02:05:04 pm

Yet would still have won if that bent/soft twat Masi hadn't freestyled against the established rules/procedures.

Hamilton is also not an utter c*nt.

I think Max probably had his fair share of bad luck that season and maybe, just maybe, he was slightly better than Hamilton. He certainly wasn't an undeserving winner that year.

But, Hamilton should still have won. You're right there.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 08:19:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on July  1, 2024, 03:44:42 pm
I was not Hamilton's biggest fan but I don't the above is fair. With Hamilton a driver can duel and there is give and take (which doesn't mean, there are not still accidents, from time to time). But you can't do that with Max and his whole attitude yesterday was petulant. From the moment they botched his tyre stop you knew something was going to happen. He's had near perfection from that team, but the one time they can't maintain the standard, he goes off on one. That's not healthy and a lot of it is down to how Horner has indulged him through the years. You also have to add the authorities have not done enough about it either. The man needs bringing down a peg or two.

Lando was aggressive too though and if the roles had been reversed and it had been Max doing the same to Lando then you'd have been complaining about that. Lando's divebomb (when he went over track limits) could have just as easily taken both drivers out on another day.
 I don't think that Max "went off on one" either and feel that's hyperbole at best. It was shithouse defending from Max leading to the crash and I'm not suggesting anything other than the blame for the crash being on Max, but let's be honest with ourselves though, any other driver wouldn't be getting the same level of stick on here or having race bans and the like suggested due to that move.  It was a bit dodgy, but it wasn't some Adelaide '94 type move. As for Hamilton, he has been involved in a lot of wheel to wheel collisions where he was at fault from being overly-aggressive and was definitely just as bad as Max in 2021, so I stand by my point.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  1, 2024, 02:05:04 pm

Yet would still have won if that bent/soft twat Masi hadn't freestyled against the established rules/procedures.

Hamilton is also not an utter c*nt.



...but if the race director had been competent then all of the viable cars would have been released to unlap themselves a couple of laps prior to when Masi went back on his previous directive and let the front five lapped cars go. There were a lot of drivers on the radio asking why that had not happened.  It was a horrible look, but if  Masi had done the right thing initially then the result would have been the same.

Regardless, that wasn't the point. Saudi, Imola, Silverstone in 2021 were all Lewis fault, so the seeming narrative of "Max=bad, Lewis = good" in 2021 is somewhat wide of the mark. 
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 1, 2024, 08:32:15 pm
I don't really care who's fault it was to be honest. it was good to see some proper racing at the front and more of that would be greatly appreciated by me.

if there's another amusing shunt or 2? even better.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 2, 2024, 09:27:22 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  1, 2024, 08:32:15 pm
I don't really care who's fault it was to be honest. it was good to see some proper racing at the front and more of that would be greatly appreciated by me.

if there's another amusing shunt or 2? even better.

That's pretty much how I feel. Ideally I'd like to see clean racing, but I'll take a bit of drama at the front over the processional bollocks that we've had over the past two years any day of the week.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 2, 2024, 09:34:57 am
It was good to watch yeah, Lando was very forceful but it was good to see

Max would have just launched one up the inside if roles were reversed

I didnt like the way when both cars were damaged he tried to run him off again

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 2, 2024, 04:18:12 pm
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
July 3, 2024, 08:42:45 am
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 03:52:39 pm
Sounds like Lando and Max have sorted things out, but no chance of the media letting things lie when theres controversy to be had. They really do make things worse at times. Just leave it if theyve sorted it. Its going to happen again at some point
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 05:00:10 pm
The trouble with TV is that it makes F1 car seem slow.  Like theyre nit really going that fast or on the edge.


Apart from at silverstone.

The speed is absolutely brutal even on the telly
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 05:07:04 pm
The crane and helicopter shots really help that too.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 05:51:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:00:10 pm
The trouble with TV is that it makes F1 car seem slow.  Like theyre nit really going that fast or on the edge.


Apart from at silverstone.

The speed is absolutely brutal even on the telly

Maggots and Becketts in person are absolutely incredible to see. It's the best place to watch quali when the cars are at their fastest
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 05:57:49 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:51:25 pm
Maggots and Becketts in person are absolutely incredible to see. It's the best place to watch quali when the cars are at their fastest

Yes, Maggots is one of the best stood there many a time and marvelled at the sheer speed of those cars.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 06:35:29 pm
It’s in on my bucket list to go but fuck me you can practically fly to some of the Europe ones for the weekend and watch the race for the same price as a ticket here.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 07:48:18 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 06:35:29 pm
Its in on my bucket list to go but fuck me you can practically fly to some of the Europe ones for the weekend and watch the race for the same price as a ticket here.

I noticed Hamilton was questioning the prices of the Grand Prix on twitter the other week.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 08:02:13 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July  1, 2024, 08:19:57 pm
Lando was aggressive too though and if the roles had been reversed and it had been Max doing the same to Lando then you'd have been complaining about that. Lando's divebomb (when he went over track limits) could have just as easily taken both drivers out on another day.
 I don't think that Max "went off on one" either and feel that's hyperbole at best. It was shithouse defending from Max leading to the crash and I'm not suggesting anything other than the blame for the crash being on Max, but let's be honest with ourselves though, any other driver wouldn't be getting the same level of stick on here or having race bans and the like suggested due to that move.  It was a bit dodgy, but it wasn't some Adelaide '94 type move. As for Hamilton, he has been involved in a lot of wheel to wheel collisions where he was at fault from being overly-aggressive and was definitely just as bad as Max in 2021, so I stand by my point.

...but if the race director had been competent then all of the viable cars would have been released to unlap themselves a couple of laps prior to when Masi went back on his previous directive and let the front five lapped cars go. There were a lot of drivers on the radio asking why that had not happened.  It was a horrible look, but if  Masi had done the right thing initially then the result would have been the same.

Regardless, that wasn't the point. Saudi, Imola, Silverstone in 2021 were all Lewis fault, so the seeming narrative of "Max=bad, Lewis = good" in 2021 is somewhat wide of the mark.


Finallyyyy!!
A sensible post.
This thread sometimes makes me wonder if its RAWK or TGOT :o ;D
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 08:05:10 pm
the friends don't care. the showthat wants to "drive engagement" keep pushing it.

are people really that easily influenced/stupid?

meh don't even answer. they wouldnt do it otherwise.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 08:28:30 pm
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 08:02:13 pm

Finallyyyy!!
A sensible post.
This thread sometimes makes me wonder if its RAWK or TGOT :o ;D

Garbage. Once he was told he had a penalty he should not be driving into Lando.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 11:42:55 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 06:35:29 pm
Its in on my bucket list to go but fuck me you can practically fly to some of the Europe ones for the weekend and watch the race for the same price as a ticket here.
Yeah, I really want to go in the next few years but the prices are absolutely ridiculous. Never going to prioritise going to a GP when I have a young family, better things to do with my money
