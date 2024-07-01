I was not Hamilton's biggest fan but I don't the above is fair. With Hamilton a driver can duel and there is give and take (which doesn't mean, there are not still accidents, from time to time). But you can't do that with Max and his whole attitude yesterday was petulant. From the moment they botched his tyre stop you knew something was going to happen. He's had near perfection from that team, but the one time they can't maintain the standard, he goes off on one. That's not healthy and a lot of it is down to how Horner has indulged him through the years. You also have to add the authorities have not done enough about it either. The man needs bringing down a peg or two.





Yet would still have won if that bent/soft twat Masi hadn't freestyled against the established rules/procedures.



Hamilton is also not an utter c*nt.







Lando was aggressive too though and if the roles had been reversed and it had been Max doing the same to Lando then you'd have been complaining about that. Lando's divebomb (when he went over track limits) could have just as easily taken both drivers out on another day.I don't think that Max "went off on one" either and feel that's hyperbole at best. It was shithouse defending from Max leading to the crash and I'm not suggesting anything other than the blame for the crash being on Max, but let's be honest with ourselves though, any other driver wouldn't be getting the same level of stick on here or having race bans and the like suggested due to that move. It was a bit dodgy, but it wasn't some Adelaide '94 type move. As for Hamilton, he has been involved in a lot of wheel to wheel collisions where he was at fault from being overly-aggressive and was definitely just as bad as Max in 2021, so I stand by my point....but if the race director had been competent then all of the viable cars would have been released to unlap themselves a couple of laps prior to when Masi went back on his previous directive and let the front five lapped cars go. There were a lot of drivers on the radio asking why that had not happened. It was a horrible look, but if Masi had done the right thing initially then the result would have been the same.Regardless, that wasn't the point. Saudi, Imola, Silverstone in 2021 were all Lewis fault, so the seeming narrative of "Max=bad, Lewis = good" in 2021 is somewhat wide of the mark.