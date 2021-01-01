Id been warming to Max this season, had to admire what hes doing with the car and he seemed to be coming across better overall but that reminded me of the battles with Lewis.



Max didnt come out of it well but I cant help think everyone around him at RB dont help. Look at Horner and his race engineer. Might be biased but I cant think of any others in the pit lane quite as whiny and entitled. Toto has his moments to be fair. His race engineer especially seems to add to things rather than calm them. Seems a different approach to Bono with Lewis for example.



Anyway, good that its more competitive and am looking forward to Silverstone. We normally get good races there and Im hoping the Mercs can get a bit closer to Max and the McLarens!