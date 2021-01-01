Its all very strange because Max has a very hardcore following online. I think it's down to Red Bull sponsoring a bunch of twitch streamers and esports followers into building support. You would think he was Fangio reborn if you look on Twitter.
I just don't think he is a very good driver. I think he has been a part of one of the greatest dynasties in engineering and car design in F1 history. But as a driver, he is just not that good. He's petulant, whiney, nothing is his fault and shows no humility and sportsmanship.
Put it this way, his dad is a better driver than he is.