Formula 1 2024 season

sminp

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:39:22 am
Just finished watching the race. Max is a disgrace, I thought hed have grown out of this behaviour with his titles but clearly not. The authorities have a responsibility for this too, theyve enabled Max to get away with it time and time again. He had an entire season of being allowed to punt Hamilton off the track every other week and now this weekend he was allowed to repeatedly move late and double block with no repercussions until he eventually punted Norris off the track. Driving like that should get race bans, not meaningless time penalties.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1241 on: Today at 05:55:31 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
And that fucking weasel Horner is the perfect team boss for him. If Verstappen demanded a blow job, Horner would be there.

I'm still bitter how Hamilton was robbed of #8 in 2021 due to a biased/weak race director dropping his keks to disregard the rules when Horner shouted at him.

I haven't really watched it since to be honest.

Only come in here for the gossip when an incident has happened.
gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1242 on: Today at 07:48:51 am
Its all very strange because Max has a very hardcore following online. I think it's down to Red Bull sponsoring a bunch of twitch streamers and esports followers into building support. You would think he was Fangio reborn if you look on Twitter.

I just don't think he is a very good driver. I think he has been a part of one of the greatest dynasties in engineering and car design in F1 history. But as a driver, he is just not that good. He's petulant, whiney, nothing is his fault and shows no humility and sportsmanship. 

Put it this way, his dad is a better driver than he is.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Reply #1243 on: Today at 08:01:03 am
Id been warming to Max this season, had to admire what hes doing with the car and he seemed to be coming across better overall but that reminded me of the battles with Lewis.

Max didnt come out of it well but I cant help think everyone around him at RB dont help. Look at Horner and his race engineer. Might be biased but I cant think of any others in the pit lane quite as whiny and entitled. Toto has his moments to be fair. His race engineer especially seems to add to things rather than calm them. Seems a different approach to Bono with Lewis for example.

Anyway, good that its more competitive and am looking forward to Silverstone. We normally get good races there and Im hoping the Mercs can get a bit closer to Max and the McLarens!
