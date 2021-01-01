« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 41357 times)

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:39:22 am »
Just finished watching the race. Max is a disgrace, I thought hed have grown out of this behaviour with his titles but clearly not. The authorities have a responsibility for this too, theyve enabled Max to get away with it time and time again. He had an entire season of being allowed to punt Hamilton off the track every other week and now this weekend he was allowed to repeatedly move late and double block with no repercussions until he eventually punted Norris off the track. Driving like that should get race bans, not meaningless time penalties.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 05:55:31 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
And that fucking weasel Horner is the perfect team boss for him. If Verstappen demanded a blow job, Horner would be there.

I'm still bitter how Hamilton was robbed of #8 in 2021 due to a biased/weak race director dropping his keks to disregard the rules when Horner shouted at him.

I haven't really watched it since to be honest.

Only come in here for the gossip when an incident has happened.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 