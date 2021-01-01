Just finished watching the race. Max is a disgrace, I thought hed have grown out of this behaviour with his titles but clearly not. The authorities have a responsibility for this too, theyve enabled Max to get away with it time and time again. He had an entire season of being allowed to punt Hamilton off the track every other week and now this weekend he was allowed to repeatedly move late and double block with no repercussions until he eventually punted Norris off the track. Driving like that should get race bans, not meaningless time penalties.