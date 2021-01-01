Always like it when it rains and then dries throughout a race. Obviously when Max gets clean air, he'll run into the sunset and thats race over. Once he got the lead on Lap 40 the race was done. But when he has to be forced to race wheel to wheel with anyone else then he really struggles. We really need to see more of that. Got no problem Max winning every race as long as he's earning it.



Mercedes and Mclaren did really well and made a huge step forward in their performance. But that needs to start translating into more than just the occasional win/podium.



I kind of get the Russell negativity but Crofty was particularly scathing during the race... Felt a bit mean considering where Mercedes are in the pecking order. Especially when the grid has Perez in the same car as Verstappen and he does what he does race to race.



The least said about Ferrari the better. They can't keep having weekends like that and be considered a contender.