Formula 1 2024 season

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 08:16:56 pm »
So close there, so many different tyres out there now.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm »
Good idea, just didn't work
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm »
Owfff that was so close for Lando. Good idea from McLaren, so nearly worked.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 08:17:46 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm
Good idea, just didn't work

It did, hes moved up a place and has 2 lap fresher tyres for the end
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm »
Perez shouldnt be driving round like that
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 08:24:19 pm »
Sainz doing his best Kylie Minogue impression now
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 08:24:22 pm »
Perez justifying his new contract I see...
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 08:24:27 pm »
SC.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm »
Jeez, got it all this race
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 08:26:14 pm »
Perez doing that thing where a driver really shows why they've just been given a new contract.

Albon unlucky there. Did absolutely nothing wrong
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 08:27:05 pm »
Both Ferrars are out.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 08:28:43 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:26:14 pm
Perez doing that thing where a driver really shows why they've just been given a new contract.

Albon unlucky there. Did absolutely nothing wrong

I wonder how much the money Perez brings in vs the money they have to spend replacing the damage on his car is?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm »
Both Mercs on fresh rubber and in good position
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm »
Interesting to see what the Mercedes can do on fresh tyres
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 08:39:45 pm »
Well defended there by Piastri, just stay there Oscar.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 pm »
Russell will have a right moan about that
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 08:44:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:42:36 pm
Russell will have a right moan about that
George "he just drove into me" Russell having a moan? I don't believe it.

Been a really entertaining race this and good to see some battles towards the top, even if Max is looking nailed on for a win here.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 08:45:51 pm »
That tsunoda spin has ruined the almost 2x2 nature of the standings.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 pm »
Yep the rain has certainly made it fun!
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm »
Fair play to Merc allowing this battle to go on. Id have called it off well before now
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1100 on: Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm »
The stewards can sod off there was nothing wrong with defending from Piastri.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1101 on: Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm
The stewards can sod off there was nothing wrong with defending from Piastri.

Im a McLaren fan but I think it was verging on a penalty to be honest.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1102 on: Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm
The stewards can sod off there was nothing wrong with defending from Piastri.
Are they not looking at George for it?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1103 on: Yesterday at 08:50:57 pm »
Decent entertainment that today
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1104 on: Yesterday at 08:52:21 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Im a McLaren fan but I think it was verging on a penalty to be honest.

I think it was okay, he stayed on the circuit didn't get an advantage.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1105 on: Yesterday at 08:52:27 pm »
Ah well, live by the SC and die by the SC for Norris. Even for the season
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1106 on: Yesterday at 08:53:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm
Are they not looking at George for it?

They will look at the whole incident I think they mentioned both of them.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1107 on: Yesterday at 08:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 08:52:27 pm
Ah well, live by the SC and die by the SC for Norris. Even for the season

Yep he wins today without that safety car bad luck but my pain is somewhat eased by knowing it has evened it up from the help he got in Miami
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1108 on: Yesterday at 08:59:38 pm »
Actually no moan from Russell
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1109 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm »
Russell was fine about the incident and like he says there is only one dry line in those conditions.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 07:16:16 am »
Fun race that. That was a really good drive from Max. The only one of the top six that didn't make a mistake in really tricky conditions.  Lando a bit unlucky with the safety car, but such is racing. Swings and roundabouts and all that.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 07:23:54 am »
Yeah the safety car benefited Lando in Miami and cost him in Montreal. Thats how it goes sometimes.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:16:16 am
Fun race that. That was a really good drive from Max. The only one of the top six that didn't make a mistake in really tricky conditions.  Lando a bit unlucky with the safety car, but such is racing. Swings and roundabouts and all that.

Didn't he hit the kerb too hard whilst chasing Russell that brought Norris right onto his tail at one point? Think it was just before DRS was opened the first time, gave Norris the opportunity to overtake the first time
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 09:16:04 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:04:54 am
Didn't he hit the kerb too hard whilst chasing Russell that brought Norris right onto his tail at one point? Think it was just before DRS was opened the first time, gave Norris the opportunity to overtake the first time

You're absolutely right. I'd completely forgotten that for some reason. I stand corrected.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 09:18:02 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 09:16:04 am
You're absolutely right. I'd completely forgotten that for some reason. I stand corrected.

I should have said it doesn't take away from how good a drive it was though like you said
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 09:34:38 am »
Spanish GP next, then we will see if Merc has really found the magic bullet. Think the slow corners worked for them in Montreal but Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has a lot of high speed corners as well.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 09:43:43 am »
Good race that

enjoyed it
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 01:03:47 pm »
Always like it when it rains and then dries throughout a race. Obviously when Max gets clean air, he'll run into the sunset and thats race over. Once he got the lead on Lap 40 the race was done. But when he has to be forced to race wheel to wheel with anyone else then he really struggles. We really need to see more of that. Got no problem Max winning every race as long as he's earning it.

Mercedes and Mclaren did really well and made a huge step forward in their performance. But that needs to start translating into more than just the occasional win/podium.

I kind of get the Russell negativity but Crofty was particularly scathing during the race... Felt a bit mean considering where Mercedes are in the pecking order. Especially when the grid has Perez in the same car as Verstappen and he does what he does race to race.

The least said about Ferrari the better. They can't keep having weekends like that and be considered a contender.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm »
3 place grid penalty for perez for dragging his busted rear wing around.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1119 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:59:21 pm
3 place grid penalty for perez for dragging his busted rear wing around.
Meaning he starts 21st next round

His qualifying is tragic
