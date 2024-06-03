Perez signs to Red Bull for 2 more seasons.
The vacant seat at Mercedes becomes the most attractive 'available' then, though we know there's lots of talk about Andrea Kimi Antonelli, probably with the seat that Lance Stroll currently occupies the second best.
|Alpine
|-
|TBC
|TBC
|Aston Martin
|-
|Alonso
|TBC
|Ferrari
|-
|Leclerc
|Hamilton
|Haas
|-
|TBC
|TBC
|McLaren
|-
|Norris
|Piastri
|Mercedes
|-
|Russell
|TBC
|Red Bull
|-
|Verstappen
|Perez
|Sauber
|-
|Hulkenberg
|TBC
|VCARB
|-
|TBC
|TBC
|Williams
|-
|Albon
|TBC
I expect Gasly and Tsunoda to retain their seats at Alpine and VCARB respectively, and suspect that Bottas could be a 'plan b' for Mercedes or set for a return to Williams. Sainz alongside Hulkenberg at the Sauber/Audi project, and Ocon to join Haas (Magnussen to retain his seat if not, alongside Bearman) or Williams perhaps. Leaves seats at Alpine, Aston Martin, and VCARB.