Perez signs to Red Bull for 2 more seasons.



Alpine - TBC TBC Aston Martin - Alonso TBC Ferrari - Leclerc Hamilton Haas - TBC TBC McLaren - Norris Piastri Mercedes - Russell TBC Red Bull - Verstappen Perez Sauber - Hulkenberg TBC VCARB - TBC TBC Williams - Albon TBC

The vacant seat at Mercedes becomes the most attractive 'available' then, though we know there's lots of talk about Andrea Kimi Antonelli, probably with the seat that Lance Stroll currently occupies the second best.I expect Gasly and Tsunoda to retain their seats at Alpine and VCARB respectively, and suspect that Bottas could be a 'plan b' for Mercedes or set for a return to Williams. Sainz alongside Hulkenberg at the Sauber/Audi project, and Ocon to join Haas (Magnussen to retain his seat if not, alongside Bearman) or Williams perhaps. Leaves seats at Alpine, Aston Martin, and VCARB.