Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 35487 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #960 on: June 3, 2024, 12:32:03 pm »
Is he still managed by Toto?
Offline Ray K

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #961 on: June 3, 2024, 04:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June  3, 2024, 12:08:26 pm
Ocon to leave Alpine at the end of the season
You can't even crash into your teammate on the opening lap of a grand prix anymore. Because of woke.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #962 on: June 3, 2024, 05:17:01 pm »
Read earlier that the drivers were told repeatedly that who ever qualified ahead would act as a rear gunner for the car ahead. Ocon then decided hed lunge up the inside where there was no room to do so. Can see why the team is angered.
Offline Darren G

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #963 on: June 3, 2024, 08:56:01 pm »
Lewis on hot-sauce. Thought it was quite fun, so....

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0PdtS98IlcM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0PdtS98IlcM</a>
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #964 on: June 3, 2024, 11:51:52 pm »
Montreal weather looks all over the place all weekend. Could really mix things up.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #965 on: June 4, 2024, 05:49:42 pm »
Perez signs to Red Bull for 2 more seasons.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #966 on: June 4, 2024, 05:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June  4, 2024, 05:49:42 pm
Perez signs to Red Bull for 2 more seasons.

he's very fortunate.
Offline peachybum

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 09:13:02 am »
Quote from: Graeme on June  4, 2024, 05:49:42 pm
Perez signs to Red Bull for 2 more seasons.

Max has obviously made it clear he wants a non competitive teammate.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 09:20:35 am »
Baffling. I'm guessing what Sainz was asking for was too much
Offline jackh

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 09:23:00 am »
Quote from: Graeme on June  4, 2024, 05:49:42 pm
Perez signs to Red Bull for 2 more seasons.

The vacant seat at Mercedes becomes the most attractive 'available' then, though we know there's lots of talk about Andrea Kimi Antonelli, probably with the seat that Lance Stroll currently occupies the second best.

Alpine-TBCTBC
Aston Martin-AlonsoTBC
Ferrari-LeclercHamilton
Haas-TBCTBC
McLaren-NorrisPiastri
Mercedes-RussellTBC
Red Bull-VerstappenPerez
Sauber-HulkenbergTBC
VCARB-TBCTBC
Williams-AlbonTBC

I expect Gasly and Tsunoda to retain their seats at Alpine and VCARB respectively, and suspect that Bottas could be a 'plan b' for Mercedes or set for a return to Williams. Sainz alongside Hulkenberg at the Sauber/Audi project, and Ocon to join Haas (Magnussen to retain his seat if not, alongside Bearman) or Williams perhaps. Leaves seats at Alpine, Aston Martin, and VCARB.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 09:30:38 am »
Missed Aston Martin off the list. Eddie Jordan was saying this week he thinks Stroll's seat could be under threat with some of the talent coming through into F1.
Offline jackh

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 10:00:04 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:30:38 am
Missed Aston Martin off the list. Eddie Jordan was saying this week he thinks Stroll's seat could be under threat with some of the talent coming through into F1.

Must have deleted it when faffing with the table ;D
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 04:45:15 pm »
The 2026 regulations are meant to be announced tomorrow
Offline Persephone

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 08:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 09:20:35 am
Baffling. I'm guessing what Sainz was asking for was too much
That Carlos Slim money that Checo brings to the team can't be matched by any other driver. Apparently Checo outsells Verstappen in the merchandising as well, due to his Latin American popularity. Suits Verstappen too because there is no chance of his superiority being challenged in the team.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #974 on: Today at 02:34:33 pm »


there are some good words there anyway.
Offline Graeme

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #975 on: Today at 02:40:00 pm »
The increase in electrical power is offset by a reduction in ICE power though I think.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #976 on: Today at 02:43:03 pm »
it's only a reduction of 10cm in width and 20cm in length so they're still going to be too fucking big. 30kg weight difference too which apparently is still heavier than a 2021 car.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #977 on: Today at 03:14:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:43:03 pm
it's only a reduction of 10cm in width and 20cm in length so they're still going to be too fucking big. 30kg weight difference too which apparently is still heavier than a 2021 car.

Not much difference overall in size but a step in the right direction with the wheel base. Going from out-wash to in-wash aero with flat bottoms is interesting though, quite the row back

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #978 on: Today at 05:57:25 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/GxH0eewD8GI?si=pNo3Jq6A6j5oZiDg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/GxH0eewD8GI?si=pNo3Jq6A6j5oZiDg</a>
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #979 on: Today at 06:06:20 pm »
So basically whoever signs Adrian Newy wins the 2026 season
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #980 on: Today at 06:52:10 pm »
Actually, Mike Elliot would be a good pick up for this kind of aero
Online voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #981 on: Today at 06:52:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:06:20 pm
So basically whoever signs Adrian Newy wins the 2026 season

nothing new there then. he's only designed at least 3 dominant f1 cars in his life, might as well make it 4.
