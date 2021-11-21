« previous next »
Formula 1 2024 season

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 10:58:46 am
Waited all that time for a Lando win and I missed it all watching Bruce Springsteen :(

FUCKING GET IN!!!

Only watched the Sky Sports 18 minute highlights but looked a fun race, was it as entertaining for the full race?
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Yesterday at 11:12:25 am
iamnant:
Waited all that time for a Lando win and I missed it all watching Bruce Springsteen :(

FUCKING GET IN!!!

Only watched the Sky Sports 18 minute highlights but looked a fun race, was it as entertaining for the full race?

Id say it was, it was all very much about the McLarens, Piastri for the first half, but Norris even before the safety car was putting some impressive lap times, then the safety car and it was probably less exciting in terms of racing as Verstappen wasnt catching Norris and Leclerc wasnt catching Verstappen but then the excitement came from the anticipation rather then what was happening in the race itself.
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 09:20:27 am
That whole Trump turning up thing is really bugging me. Tainting the win. The fuck was Zac Brown thinking??
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
Today at 10:54:43 am
iamnant:
Waited all that time for a Lando win and I missed it all watching Bruce Springsteen :(

FUCKING GET IN!!!

Only watched the Sky Sports 18 minute highlights but looked a fun race, was it as entertaining for the full race?

I enjoyed it, you could tell early on that the McLarens had pace to keep Verstappen close enough. For him to then make the mistake himself which caused a safety car was incredible, and after that it was all about how Lando drove and waiting on any further safety cars. Meanwhile, Sainz was out to get Piastri and there was a few other battles going on from P5-P15.

If there was a later safety car and Verstappen was able to get the softs on, it would have been interesting to see how matched that McLaren is, and how Norris would have driven with that pressure.
