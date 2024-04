Red Bull would have been 1-2 without the safety car though. Had to pit when the SC came out and Perez lost track position to Norris and Leclerc.



Yeah but in that situation, swap Perez for Leclerc and he gets past both the other two. Probably Lando too in that situation. On both Restarts Max was able to pull out nearly 1 and a half seconds in less than 2/3rd of a lap. That's how much faster that Red Bull is with a top driver. Max and was lapping 6/10ths faster than Perez a lap when both were in clear air. That's just massive.