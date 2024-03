The Mercedes, Ferrari and McClaren engineers should be embarrassed the gap is still so big after three years of these regulations.



But Pirelli aren’t helping things, how can you do 42-laps on the hard tyre and still set the fastest lap on the last lap. Hamilton and Norris on new softs were barely troubling Bearman on 42 lap old hards.



What happened to the tyres falling off a cliff to make racing more exciting and introduce more strategies?



Perfect storm really. Red Bull have by far the fastest car. Then the fastest driver, and a team mate who is nowhere near as quick...but still quick enough to finish 2nd most of the time. Hamilton has either lost it, to a degree, or is brutally demotivated. Leclerc is probably the next quickest driver but that Ferrari still looks a better qualifier than race car. You've then got some talented drivers in cars that just arent particularly quick.Its all a bit of a shit show, and all against the backdrop of there being even more races. At this rate it could legit be finished by Monza, and then another 9 races after. No wonder Bahrain and Saudi want the early races, I imagine Qatar will follow suit.